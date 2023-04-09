The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus affecting the Reynolds Game Farm pheasant population.
DEC began investigating suspicious deaths at the game farm near Ithaca March 20. Initial test results indicated a possible outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus.
On March 21, the farm was put under quarantine following positive test results from the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. A full 120-day quarantine period for the farm is required.
This week, at least 500 of DEC’s breeder flock of 6,600 pheasants had perished due to HPAI.
DEC is working closely with animal health experts at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the USDA laboratory, and following standard protocol for an outbreak of HPAI.
The remaining breeder flock of pheasants on the property is being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease in accordance with standard HPAI response protocols. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.
As part of existing avian influenza response plans, Ag and Markets and USDA are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock.
Find additional information on the USDA response plan can be found at https://bit.ly/3MqJDeH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI cases in humans are rare, and symptoms are typically mild. The risk of a person becoming infected is low.
Earth Day Extravaganza
The Montezuma Audubon Center will welcome 100 Wayne County students and families to a free Earth Day Extravaganza sponsored by Wayne M.O.S.T. (Maximizing Out of School Time). It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Route 89 facility.
There will be guided hikes from knowledgeable staffers, starting at 10:15, 11:15, 12:15 and 1:15, exploring the 200 acres of marshlands, grasslands and forest. Various activities will include storytelling, Gyotaku-fish print-making, and 3D bamboo puzzles. Look for the Empire State Honey Producers Association for samples of local honey, pollinator information, and a live bee hive under glass.
A free lunch is included.
Participants are asked to dress for variable weather. Sturdy shoes, and dressing in layers to prepare for varying temperatures, sun and precipitation, should be considered.
Pre-registration is required, with registration opening April 10. To register, call 315-365-3580, email Kristen.moore@audubon.org, or visit https://ny.audubon.org/montezuma.
WC Federation Banquet
The Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club’s annual banquet and fundraiser will be held May 13 at the Red Creek Conservation Club. Doors open for a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 o’clock.
There will be raffles, auctions, prizes, and a 50/50.
The cost is $30 a person. Buy tickets from any Federation member, by calling 585-507-3326, or by sending a check payable to Wayne County Federation (SC) and mailing it to PO Box 106, Sodus Point, NY 14555.
Don’t forget to include your return address and your tickets will be mailed.
“This is a special time for all of us to enjoy the company of friends and support this important organization,” said Gene VanDeusen, president of the Federation. “Your generosity during our annual banquet enables us to achieve our goals of educating youngsters, promoting outdoor sports, and representing the sporting clubs in Wayne County at the state level.”
Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby
The 42nd annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby will be held June 3-4. Proceeds from the annual event benefit Camp Good Days and Special Times, Hospeace House, and Mercy Flight Central. The derby has provided more than $241,000 to charity during its 41-year history.
The entrance fee is $25 a person for anyone who registers by May 15. All entries after that date cost $30. Registration by mail or at CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org closes June 2.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the biggest (by weight) of any trout species: $1,000 for first, $750 for second, $500 for third. The top three fish in each division — brown, rainbow, and lake trout — win $200, $100 and $50.
Last year’s grand-prize winner was a 12.86-pound lake trout caught by Jerry Perrin of Clifton Springs. Last year’s division winners: Brown trout, JT Guinan, 5.2 pounds; lake trout, Haylee Smith, 10.80 pounds; and rainbow trout, Mike Schultz, 6.02 pounds.
A fundraising dinner is planned for 6 p.m. May 31 at Brews & Brats at Arbor Hill on Route 64 in Bristol Springs. Dinner tickets, which cost $20, are available at canandaiguatroutderby.org. Find more information about the derby there or @CanandaiguaTroutDerby on Facebook.