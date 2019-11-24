I met Mark Pierleoni when he was a member of his brother’s Pro-Am fishing team, competing in contests on Lake Ontario. Charter captain Vince Pierleoni runs Thrillseeker out of Niagara County, and the two brothers also enjoy their time in the woods during deer season.
On Nov. 8, while sitting in a pop-up blind in the Orleans County town of Barre, Mark Pierleoni accomplished his goal of connecting with a big buck using his Barnett Recruit Terrain crossbow — although the Greece resident did need a little help from his brother and friends.
It’s been a long time coming for Pierleoni, 54, whose passion for big-game hunting never waned despite a tragic accident 20 years ago that left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. He was trimming some branches around his gutter at home when the ladder slid and he fell, changing his life forever.
He did not think he’d be able to harvest a big buck this season. Earlier this fall, there was a lady out walking her dog on private land — Pierleoni said she was there illegally — and the final act of what he took as defiance was when the woman’s dog relieved himself on the ground in front of Pierleoni.
Disregard the normal hunting concerns such as scent or tree-stand placement. Pierleoni needs to be able to maneuver his wheelchair into place once he gets to the designated hunting site, and rain, snow and cold play a role in what areas he can reach.
“We kept hunting the same spot over and over through the years,” said his brother, who lives in Newfane, Niagara County. “Since I had taken a nice buck the previous weekend, I was committed to try and get my brother a buck.”
Then came the sincere gift of a true friend.
Jonathan Forder of Albion, Orleans County, a buddy of the Pierleonis through fishing, contacted Vince and asked how Mark’s hunting season was going. When Vince said they were struggling, Forder told them that he thought he could help. He had spotted some active bucks on his property, and that he would be happy to set up a blind for Mark and brush it in for him.
When they arrived at Forder’s property, they drove in Vince’s utility vehicle, a Mac Daddy Mule, to the blind to get Mark set up. It was a bit of a tight squeeze with Mark and his wheelchair and Vince inside of the pop-up blind, but they made it work.
At about 4:15 p.m. Vince produced a doe bleat call. Five minutes later, Mark saw the first signs of a big buck that appeared from seemingly nowhere. Mark whispered, “Don’t move,” as Vince didn’t see the deer yet.
As the deer approached with its head down, he was moving just beyond the 30-yard tree that Mark was using a range marker. At one point, the buck stopped and looked right at the blind — and both hunters froze. The buck was starting to move off when Mark told Vince to stop the deer.
Vince grunted. The deer stopped. Mark shot. The deer bolted back from where it came. They heard a crash off in the distance.
Vince and Forder found a blood trail that led to a big, 8-point buck that was estimated at 170 pounds field-dressed.
“The way it all played out, it was both exhilarating and exciting,” Mark, the younger Pierleoni, said. “Thanks to my brother Vince for being committed to my deer-hunting quest and to Jon for setting this all up for me.”
It was just as much of a thrill for Vince.
“It was absolutely one of the greatest highlights of my years of deer hunting,” he said. “We both feel grateful and blessed to have friends that share land access to get close to these awesome animals.”
“This was all absolutely amazing,” Forder added. “I feel blessed for the opportunity to help Vince and Mark. I’m just glad it all came together.”
As luck would have it, Forder went to school for taxidermy and still dabbles with it on the side. He offered to do a mount to commemorate the occasion.
Yes, everything just fell into place.
A special thanks to Bill Hilts Jr., my outdoor colleague, for giving me the facts on this story.
Be safe, be seen
Regular season ends Dec. 8, and as I say every year in this space, make sure you wear hunter orange.
Many are going into the woods after opening weekend thinking it’s safe to wear camouflage with only a blaze-orange hat. It’s not safe.
Wearing orange or pink makes hunters highly visible in the field and prevents other hunters from mistaking a person for an animal or shooting in their direction. Hunters who wear hunter orange are seven times less likely to be shot — seven times.
New York state law requires hunters ages 14-15 and their mentors who are hunting deer or bear with a gun to wear fluorescent hunter orange or pink — a shirt, jacket, or vest with at least 250 square inches of solid or patterned fluorescent orange or pink (the pattern must be at least 50 percent orange or pink), or a hat with at least 50 percent fluorescent orange or pink.
During the past 10 years, no hunter wearing hunter orange was mistaken for game and killed in New York. Most big-game hunters involved in firearm-related incidents were not wearing hunter orange.