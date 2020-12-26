The second Monday in December is a special time for me. It is all about the birds, and this year’s Christmas Bird Count was a go. The usual procedure had to change because of COVID-19, but counting birds can be completed in a safe manner.
Joshua Snodgrass and I have been CBC partners for five years. We were driving the same zone as previous years, although for the 2020 count we were birding solo. Snodgrass and I divided our zone in half, then went out and counted birds. After finishing, we contacted each other and exchanged numbers.
The compilation for everyone involved was a Zoom call. Snodgrass is involved with the Ithaca count, so I “Zoomed” our results later that night.
Our CBC area is a 25-mile circle area around the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah. If you had one of those old-fashioned drawing compasses — you know, the metal ones where a pencil fits in and you draw a circle — you could draw a circle and see where the group was birding. On a side note, my school compass came with a little pencil sharpener, so with that info you can calculate this birder’s age.
There are 12 teams covering this remarkably diverse area, and because we are responsible for the same sections every year, it becomes a very thorough scientific survey.
The CBC began over a century ago when 27 conservationists in 25 localities, led by scientist and writer Frank Chapman, changed the course of ornithological history. On Christmas Day 1900, the small group posed an alternative to the “side hunt,” a Christmas Day activity in which teams competed to see who could shoot the most birds and small animals. Chapman changed everything. He proposed that they identify, count, and record all the birds they saw, founding what is now considered to be the world’s most significant citizen-based conservation effort.
Currently, there are thousands of citizen volunteers monitoring the birds in the Western Hemisphere.
According to Audubon’s web page, the data collected by observers over the past century allows researchers, conservation biologists, wildlife agencies, and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.
The 2020 CBC at MAC and surrounding zones produced some surprises. Two count areas totaled 255 sandhill cranes, a very impressive number.
While Josh came in with 45 common redpolls, I struggled to find many small birds. I saw a lot of bird feeders empty; with the balmy weather most birds were in the woods. Our section is mostly a driving route, so the birds that usually are on the side of the road eating grit were absent.
I was turning on Beech Road, which is in the town of Montezuma, when I heard a crow. Then I heard another. I started counting and they kept coming. Two hundred, 300 — they kept flying by. It was 3:45 p.m., and I knew their destination. Auburn was their roosting site. My estimate was a whopping 1,254 crows, the most birds I counted.
The total for our 12 teams during the 2020 CBC was 36,297 birds covering 86 species.
Counting birds is contagious. The few days after the count I drove around counting birds.
During my count at Montezuma I didn’t see one hawk, not even the common red-tail. But, on a late-afternoon drive on Kakat Road in the North Wolcott-Red Creek area, I noticed a lump in a tree. Stopping my truck and scoping the dark spot, I identified a red-tailed hawk.
Yahoo! And, Happy New Year birders.
First-day hikes
First-day hikes return to state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands on Jan. 1, although there are some limitations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 10th anniversary of the event, options for hikes range from self-guided treks to small staff- or volunteer-led hikes available that first Friday, Saturday or Sunday of January, allowing participants the time and space to socially distance while enjoying nature’s winter wonders.
The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from 1-5 miles depending on the location and conditions.
Hikes are being offered at 61 state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserve trails and environmental education centers. Find a full listing, including details and pre-registration requirements, at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.
Vet hunt a success
From Dec. 10-14, the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement supported a Wounded Veteran Deer Hunt hosted by Wounded Warriors in Action and the Naples Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
DLE Lt. VerHague helped to organize the event, and the New York Conservation Officers Association donated several items and covered the cost of the non-resident hunting licenses for the three Purple Heart recipients that participated in the hunt.
Giving back
At the beginning of 2020, Long Acre Farms and JD Wine Cellars, an agri-tourism farm and winery in Macedon, decided to become a no-tipping outfit. All money that customers felt they would like to leave would be donated to a different charity annually.
This year, the Wayne County Community Endowment was chosen, and the staff, friends, family, and customers of Long Acre Farms were able to raise $1,350.
Long Acre and JD Wine Cellars were able to remain open during the pandemic, overcoming all sorts of challenges in order to give back to the community.
“With a farm market, ice cream shop, tasting room and outdoor activity area, our business is vastly different than a bar or restaurant,” Long Acre Farm owner Joan Allen said. “We wanted customers to enjoy their time here and not feel obligated to tip each time they approached a register. The customers of the farm loved the idea of using what they may have tipped being donated and did not shy away from the opportunity to give back.
“At this season of giving, this donation will make a difference to help people who are in need right here in Wayne County,” said Ken Miller, a member of the Wayne County Community Endowment advisory committee.
The Wayne County Community Endowment provides grants for organizations that directly impact the health, well-being, and quality of life for the residents of Wayne County. This year, the Endowment also established an emergency fund to assist with those who have been affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund provided immediate/emergency supplies like food pantry items and personal protective equipment, emergency relief and support to Wayne County residents, and assisted with any other needs for non-profits and/or residents of Wayne County that may have appeared due to the pandemic.
“We appreciate this generous donation from Long Acre Farms and its customers,” said Bob Oaks, the chairman of the Wayne County Community Endowment development committee.