In the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby held Aug. 18 to Sept. 4, Robert Karker of Bridgeport, NY was fishing near Sandy Pond in the eastern basin of the lake when he hooked into a big fish. When it was all said and done, the Chinook salmon weighed 29 pounds, 13 ounces and took over the lead for the $25,000 Grand Prize. Fortunately for him, the fish held on until Labor Day and he was big winner in the popular contest.
Karker was fishing with Mike Daley of Grand Island, Fla., and Jim Walsh of Lakeport on Aug. 29 aboard the 21-foot Starcraft Islander named “Fishin’ Impossible” boat. It was around 10 a.m., as they moved from deeper water to 103 feet, Karker walked over to the diver to check it out. It was a No. 4 Chinook Diver set on a No. 3 setting, back 250 on the counter, when the rod started thumping.
“I normally wouldn’t be the guy reeling in the big fish, but I was standing right there when it went off,” Karker recounted at the awards ceremony held at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose on Labor Day. Daley was driving, Walsh was sleeping in the cuddy with the dog, and they both reacted quickly to the big fish that was screaming line out.
Twenty minutes later, when the big king finally came to the back of the boat, Walsh took a swipe with the net. Miss! His second attempt was spot-on, and they had the winning fish on board. The secret lure? They went old school with a Luhr Jensen dodger and a white A-Tom-Mik fly that Karker tied up himself.
“It’s a team effort when something like this happens,” said Karker. “I couldn’t have done this without these two guys.” In addition to the $25,000 Grand Prize, they also won a big salmon for the day worth $500.
The day before Karker’s catch was a 29-pound, 8-ounce fish hauled in by Brian Gasper of Queensbury to jump into the short-lived lead. He was fishing with Paul Leguire of Warrensburg and Gary Sweet of Glens Falls out of Leguire’s 26-foot Penn Yan.
Fishing out of Bayside Marina in Fair Haven, they were off West 9-Mile Point over 132 feet of water when they made a turn. Leguire had just changed the lures up a bit. Ten minutes later, the 75-foot rigger went off, outfitted with a Pro Troll flasher and an A-Tom-Mik Mirage fly.
“We knew it was a big fish,” said Gasper, “Because it took off and went down. It took me a half hour to bring the salmon in.”
This was the largest salmon that Gasper has ever reeled in, and it came at a great time. He earned $5,000 for the catch, plus an extra $500 for big fish of the day. He plans to split the prize money three ways with his fellow fishermen.
The day before Gasper’s catch was another new leader. Robert Sczepczenski of North Tonawanda loves fishing in the derbies and there is a reason he fishes with Thrillseeker out of Olcott. Capt. Vince Pierleoni and Capt. Nick Glosser are tuned into catching big fish. On Aug. 28, the crew on board also included Robert’s 10-year-old son, Blake, 15-year-old daughter Alexa, and her boyfriend Colton Dempsey of North Tonawanda.
At 9:15 a.m., the adult Sczepczenski grabbed the rod after the 80-foot rigger went off over 400 feet of water. After a good 25-minute fight, they netted the 29-pound, 5-ounce big salmon at the back of Pierleoni’s 38-foot Viking.
“It’s named Thrillseeker for a reason,” he said at the awards ceremony. It was his largest salmon to date and earned him $2,500 in prize money. It was also the biggest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) member during the second half of the derby, good for another $500. The lucky lure was a magnum Dreamweaver spoon in Alewife pattern.
In the Steelhead Division, Scott Beck, Jr. of Kent, NY grabbed the top spot by weighing in a 14-pound, 15-ounce fish while fishing out of Point Breeze in Orleans County the final weekend of the 18-day contest. He was fishing with his dad, Scott Beck, Sr. of Kent, as well as Edwin Sampsell, and Roy Bacon, both from Pennsylvania.
“We were fishing the King of the Oak and Big Boys Tournament on Sept. 2 when we caught the fish at 8:30 a.m.,” said Beck at the awards gathering. “It sat in the cooler until 2:30 p.m. before we could weigh it in.”
The “Search-N-Destroy” team was trolling over 600 feet of water, using a 400-foot copper line to get their King Fisher Flasher with a homemade meat rig (outfitted with Hawk’s Custom Meat from Route 18 Tackle) into the fish zone. It took the younger Beck 15 minutes to reel the big steelhead into the back of their 315 Commander boat. The catch earned $2,750.
“We moved up here from the Williamsport (Pa.) area last year because of the fishing,” said Beck, Jr.
Second place in the division was a 14-pound, 10-ounce steelie that led most of the derby, man-handled by Danielle Steiner of Edinboro, Pa. She was fishing with Todd Latimer of Edinboro and Capt. David Kraut of Lorain, Ohio aboard his 238 Warrior vessel named “Reel Warrior.”
“This was my birthday trip,” said Steiner. “Aug. 18 was my birthday, and we made the arrangements to fish on Aug. 20. It was a great present, the biggest steelhead of my life.” Her birthday check was $1,750.
The trio was fishing out of Olcott, and they noticed that the warmer waters had moved in. They headed out for more stable conditions to over 400 feet of water, using a diver back 200 on a No. 1 setting. The day before they had purchased a Hawk’s Custom meat rig and that was the lucky enticement for the 9 a.m. catch. Steiner and Latimer are both volunteer firefighters in Edinboro.
Nina Fritz, 14, of Webster was the Youth Award winner with an 11-pound, 13-ounce steelhead she caught out of Irondequoit Bay fishing with her father Eric and grandfather Bob from Macedon. Trolling with their 24-foot Osprey named “Fly N Fish,” they headed out to 550 feet of water. At 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, the personal best steelhead hit a Bam paddle and Salmon Candy fly on the rigger down 70 feet. It took her 15 minutes to bring in, after tangling nearly every line in the process. She placed 13th overall, winning $350 in cash.
In the Brown Trout Division, Arthur O’Mara of Moravia was a bundle of nerves as he caught his 12-pound, 11-ounce brown on August 20.
“I never thought it was going to hold up for the entire derby,” said O’Mara to the awards gathering on Labor Day.
Fishing with his friend Jeff Smith of New Brighton, Pa., they were targeting staging king salmon on the Niagara Bar when the brown trout hit. Trolling out of Smith’s 23-foot Crestliner named “Playing Hookey,” the brown hit a Dreamweaver Spin Doctor and A-Tom-Mik Hammerfly on the bottom in 65 feet of water. It only took him 10 minutes to bring in, the biggest brown trout of his life – and earning a check for $2,750. Smith caught an 18th place brown trout the next day.
Second place brown trout was caught by Bert Lickers of Niagara Falls, also on the Niagara Bar, while fishing with the Killer B’s – Pat and Richard Barber of Niagara Falls. The fish weighed in at 12 pounds, 7 ounces, caught on a silver Thompson spoon on the bottom in 35 feet of water where the preferred temperature presented itself. The runner-up catch was worth $1,250. They were fishing out of an 18-foot Crestliner named, of course, Killer B’s. Not sure what they would have done if Bert wasn’t a “B” name.
The same trio also produced the third-place brown when Pat weighed in an 11-pound, 12-ounce fish and Richard produced a 10-pound, 13-ounce fish that ranked ninth overall.
While Lickers was happy with the showing by the Killer B’s, he was still disappointed. “We lost a much bigger brown at the boat when our net broke,” he said. Next year!
The Youth Award brown trout went to Haven Hiller of Burt, NY with an 11-pound, 11-ounce fish he caught out of Wilson with Capt. Tyler “Taz” Morrison of West End Charters. It placed 4th overall. For a complete leaderboard, check out www.loc.org.
DU assists with conservation effortDucks Unlimited (DU) has been working alongside the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and other partners for over 25 years to repair the Montezuma Wetlands Complex (MWC), impacting more than 18,700 acres in the last quarter-century. The latest conservation effort, completed in late June 2023, was a restoration of two wetlands on either side of the Seneca River, a 61-mile flowage that empties into Lake Ontario.
The restoration of the Seneca River site is part of a multi-year landscape level project to protect, restore, and enhance up to 50,000 acres —double the size of New York City—of wetlands and adjacent uplands in the MWC. The area is New York’s foremost Waterfowl Focus Area in the Atlantic Coast Joint Venture Waterfowl Implementation Plan. MWC is one of New York’s most important wetland complexes for migratory birds with more than 800,000 ducks and geese moving through the complex annually.
“With funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and other partners, DU helped restore the Seneca River floodplain’s natural function by providing 65 acres of enhanced wetland habitat,” said Mathew Wagner, DU Regional Biologist. “The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is divided between state lands, a National Wildlife Refuge, and private property, so oftentimes our conservation efforts are focused on small wetlands like these. Even though it may not seem like a giant project, every improvement we do here helps the MWC recover.”
Two hundred years ago, Montezuma was a 150,000-acre drainage basin, of which 50,000 acres was pristine, contiguous wetlands, making it one of the largest wetland habitats in the Northeast U.S. But historical farming practices and development have fragmented the landscape.
By the 19th century, much of the MWC, located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, was drained for the development of the Erie Canal and other canal systems. This, along with ditching for agricultural purposes, negatively impacted the natural hydrology of the entire complex, causing excessive sedimentation, soil erosion, and nutrient loading from runoff.
To remediate some of these problematic issues, sites like the one at Seneca River are designed to provide open water habitat for migrating birds by digging a series of channels and potholes as well as making shallow scrapes with an excavator. The scrapes capture water during high water events and bolster habitat conditions. Excess material from the digging was used to backfill five man-made ditches that encouraged off-site drainage. Channels and potholes were connected through a dense cattail stand to improve water flow and encourage native plant species such as rushes, sedges, and grasses.