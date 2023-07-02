I parked the truck on Oak Street and headed to the island with the same name. Hearing hundreds of youngsters having a good time always has been a pleasurable sound, and I quickly walked to the action.
As I crossed the culvert, I noticed one of the kids on the northern shoreline casting into a heavy weed bed. It wasn’t an easy place to be, although that would be the hot spot for largemouth bass. I was thinking this wasn’t the angler’s first time plying bass waters.
For 20 years, the Finger Lakes Conservation Club has promoted a free fishing day for youngsters to enjoy the waters of Oak Island Park in Waterloo. This always well-attended event is for children 12 and younger, and it coincides annually with one of New York state’s free fishing weekends.
For every fish caught, a picture was taken. The size of the catch didn’t matter.
I took a picture of an impressive largemouth and asked if I could get some facts about the catch. Trevor Trumble was the young angler, and when he told me where he caught the fish, I asked if he was casting into some heavy cover by the culvert earlier in the day.
“I started there and caught the bass on that side of the shore,” he told me. “I was across from the Rec Center. Do you see that white truck? That’s where I caught the fish.”
Trevor was with his mother Alexa, his sister Elizabeth and some friends.
After each photo, the fish were released where they were caught.
Ed Mitchell, who coordinates the annual event, told me the possibility of rain reduced this year’s participating.
“We had 162 children register for this year’s event (102 boys and 60 girls),” he told me. “Unfortunately, due to a forecast of rain, only 130 children (82 boys and 48 girls) attended. Everyone that did attend enjoyed a morning of fishing with just a minor sprinkle to help cool off.”
I asked Mitchell if he could give me a little history about the club.
“As near as I could find, the Finger Lakes Conservation Club was established in 1977,” he relayed. “We are composed of mostly people in the immediate area. We started hosting this fishing event 20 years ago, wanting to do something for children that would be family-oriented. We hold our event in conjunction with one of New York state’s free fishing weekends every year. This allows parents to fish with their children without a fishing license.
“The facilities at Oak Island are the perfect setting for a day of fun fishing with friends and family. We have received overwhelming support from sponsors and village employees and would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”
See the accompanying pullout box for a list of sponsors.
DEC to host event in Bradford
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Rochester Accessible Adventures are inviting the public to attend a family-friendly introduction to accessible fishing in the Steuben County town of Bradford. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon July 13 at the pond in the Birdseye Hollow State Forest.
While the main focus is accessible fishing, everyone is welcome to join and learn to fish. Participants may bring their own fishing gear or use DEC’s event gear for the day.
Because fishing is a well-established pastime around the globe and has no boundaries, many gear manufacturers have designed adaptive equipment. DEC staff and volunteers will be on hand to help users test adaptive equipment during this free event.
The New York state fishing license requirement is being waived for this event. For additional information, contact DEC Region 8 Accessibility Coordinator Gretchen Cicora at 607-776-2165.
Pheasants will be available for 2023
DEC announced that the fall 2023 pheasant season will proceed as planned.
After the loss of the pheasant flock at DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm earlier this year due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, DEC is acquiring ring-necked pheasants from a commercial hatchery to supplement fall upland bird hunting opportunities around the state.
Every year, DEC releases 30,000 pheasants on more than 100 properties that are open to the public for pheasant hunting.
New York does not have sufficient habitat quantity on a large landscape scale needed to support a wild, self-sustaining pheasant population, so the chance to harvest pheasants on publicly accessible lands relies on DEC’s pheasant propagation program.
Both young (8-12 weeks old) and adult birds will be received at Reynolds Game Farm over the coming weeks and raised until they are ready for stocking at locations around the state. DEC will continue to follow existing HPAI protocols to protect the flock and remains committed to producing and releasing pheasants in 2023 and beyond.
For more information about pheasant hunting in New York, including an interactive map of pheasant stocking locations, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28634.html#Pheasant. The interactive map will be updated with 2023-24 information in September.