This week, Times outdoor columnist Chris Kenyon recounts a true story from many years ago:

I take my deer hunting serious. Granted, I may not hit the woods with vengeance, but during the bow season I manage approximately 15 times in my stand. My retired buddies ridicule that number, but as I say, they are retired. Lucky stiffs have no obligations other than planning a haircut, deciding which place for breakfast before they hit the woods, then home again to plan the next tough day.

They call that stamina. I call it “easy street.”

Because I take the sport seriously, I don’t malign hunters, deer, or the whole routine. However, my time in the woods always leads to humor. Never with the animal’s behavior, only mine. We humans certainly are a comical bunch of earth inhabitants. With that in mind, I believe I must relax my expressions of a serious hunter. Take me for example.

My first day out, Larry Six Pointer made his annual appearance quickly. Wow, this is a very unusual occurrence. After all, I did haul my stand into the woods, then prepared the apparatus for the season. I have a climbing stand, which does not set up quietly. So, after 10 minutes’ prep time and then climbing to my ideal height, I never expected to see a deer that afternoon. This was just “check things out” time, make sure everything is secure for the next morning.

Don’t misunderstand me. I did have my bow, camo, calls, and everything else for a hunt, I just never expected anything.

Fifteen minutes after settling in and giving a few grunts, something caught my eye. Movement in the hemlocks; could it be, was that a deer? It was a dark, damp afternoon. Actually, it had just started raining (not a great surprise for our region). A slight movement and I saw the horns … whiter than anything in the hemlocks.

A patch of white confirmed my suspicions: Larry was back! All the same six points, just like last year.

I could say he came to the grunt call, and that is a definite possibility, but he probably came over to see, why all the noise in the woods, his woods, his terrain. He stared in my direction for what seemed 15 minutes. In reality it was most likely five minutes. I froze. He froze. My thoughts: Wow, a buck the first day. His thoughts: Thanks for the laugh!

Maybe he didn’t spot me. Otherwise, Larry would have bolted. Again, assumption on my part. I could have very well been deer entertainment. Regardless, he vanished as quickly as he appeared. One moment there, the next, gone. I love how they maneuver in the woods.

The next afternoon I approached my stand and noticed the musky smell of deer. Larry Six Pointer had made a nightly visit, and the good news was he worked on his scrape. My astute hunting skills were paying off. I had the right location. Larry’s thoughts on this: this pinhead comes here every year. Maybe he likes hemlocks. These humans are so predictable, and rather dull.

Nothing happened that afternoon. I stayed ’til dark, saw two squirrels, one nuthatch, and enjoyed a delightful sunset. Not to worry, plenty of opportunity. The season is young and so am I. Geez, I’ve been reading too much poetry.

“Any blood on your boots?” my buddy asked as we compared hunting notes at night. “Not quite sure,” I replied. Let me look. Well, I do have a little doggy poo, but no blood. Why do you ask? “You are a dimwit,” he yells. The blood is from gutting your buck. Boy, oh boy, some people take this deer hunting stuff far too serious.

Back in the woods, I notice more rubs and scrapes. Things are heating up and Larry is ripping apart the entire area I hunt. The hemlocks are alive with deer! Well, I say this only from the signs. The hemlocks are only alive with bugs when I am there. But remember, I saw the deer the first time in, so it behooves me to pay close attention to my hunting. No mind wandering when I am in the woods.

The other day, after 2 1/2 hours in the stand, I packed it in, and climbed down the tree, finished for the day. The fanny pack went on, and the arrow went back in the quiver. On the way out of my woods, I noticed a fallen tree, one that looks like a recent blow-down. A hemlock had bit the dust and fallen, probably from that last mini-hurricane that blew through upstate New York.

I bent over to look at the needle like leaves and kind of said, “Damn, another lost hemlock.” I looked up and there was Larry Six Pointer, 20 feet away, staring right at me.

I slowly slouched back behind the tree, grabbed an arrow, and looked up. Gone, just like that. White tail straight in the air. Well, so much for paying attention all the time, no matter what. As I walked out of the woods, arrow still ready, I wondered why Larry never visited me at my stand. Why was he just 100 feet away? Did I do something wrong, I wondered?

Larry also wondered: If that was Robin Hood, where are the Merry Men?