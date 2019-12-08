Meet me at the ramp at 7 a.m.,” Corky Cansdale instructed.
“Can’t we make it a little later?” I asked.
“OK, make it 7:15,” Corky responded.
Wow. Fifteen minutes. What a gift.
That’s the typical routine when fishing with Cansdale. No, I don’t care about 7 a.m. in the late autumn. Rather, it’s the 4 a.m. departures during our spring Oneida Lake trips. However, I don’t have a boat anymore, so if I want to do some casting, I follow the captain’s orders.
I can’t even remember how many boats I have owned over the decades. There was a Lyman, a pontoon boat, a rowboat, a small skiff, and a cartop I rowed around in New Hampshire waters.
Anyway, on this day, two days before Thanksgiving, we are fishing Port Bay, whose waters, checked in at a very cold 36 degrees. We launched the 18-foot Alumacraft at the south end of the bay. Our quarry: perch.
It was cold, icy water, but we both were brought up with boats. We are safe and never cocky on the water — well, maybe a little careless during our teenage years, but that was a long time ago.
Our personal flotation devices were snapped on over cold-weather gear, which keeps us warm, toasty and safe.
The plan was to catch perch, the tasty morsel from the frigid waters of the bay.
“I fished this yesterday, so you should pay me for a day of guiding,” Cansdale said. “And, actually, you need to pay me for two days, pre-fishing and today.”
I sat in the bow and pretended not to hear. I always leave my hearing aids at home while on the water, so it’s a valid excuse for not hearing … although I did hear him.
The boat was anchored on the east side of the bay, in 17 feet of water. There was a brisk wind from the southwest, predicted to switch to the northwest. The sun popped up from the banks of East Port Bay Road.
The air temperature was 43, which is fine, but when the wind is blowing across 37 degree water … burr-r-r.
We both were using our Berkley ultralight 6-foot, 6-inch trout rods, with Pflueger reels. Use this setup and you will experience the thrill of hooking even a small perch. The rod bends from the tip to the butt, and the reel is the smoothest-winding implement invented.
While that seems rather poetic, if you have experienced decades of fishing equipment, from steel rods and heavy bait-casting reels to the modern stuff of today, you get my drift.
Speaking of drifts, there was no drifting for us because we were anchored over the hot spot. Cansdale followed his usual routine of hooking and landing perch while I sat in the bow and struggled. Nothing new there; I’m used to it.
Once, when we pulled the boat after a day on Oneida Lake, I met a guy who preceded us to the ramp. After small talk he said he was a lousy fisherman.
“Well, put it there,” I said offering my hand. “I’m a lousy fisherman too, but I have fun.”
Back on Port Bay, I finally hit my groove and threw my share of perch in the box. We were both using Berkley Power Bait 2-inch shad. The perch were feeding on shad, so we “matched the hatch.”
We tried spikes on the hook behind the artificial minnow. That worked for a while. Then we put on perch eyes and added keepers to our box very quickly.
We both had obligations on shore, so the angling experience lasted only 2 1/2 hours. In that short amount of time we had 25 keepers in the box. The “Corkster” had the most, but I caught the largest.
This might be our last time on open water until spring — maybe, maybe not. Corky and I fished Port Bay during Christmas week a while back. If it’s open water we might try again, before the ice shanties come out of the cellars.
Today’s catch is mine. What that means is I’m the guy that cleans 25 perch, which calculates into 50 fillets. Who cares when you can listen to rock-and-roll from a Bose speaker while preparing a fine bunch of fish?
NYS’ largest winter fishing tournament
I just got off the phone with Tim Thomas, who runs a winter fishing tournament that can keep anglers excited throughout the cold months of January and February. You can fish on hard water or open water, which gives you a chance to compete if we don’t see a deep freeze.
Personally, I hate to see all my rods just sitting in the garage, so if there is open water, I can still cast. if it’s ice, the shanty will be dragged out of the cellar.
Back to Thomas, who is excited about this year’s winter contest.
“The 2020 New York State Winter Classic is setting up to be another fantastic event,” he exclaimed.
The event begins Jan. 1 and continues through Feb. 29. More than $12,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.
“The main event will run like usual, with anglers bringing their fish into weigh-in locations (65-plus) across the state, with the top three anglers in each category being required to keep their fish and bring them to the awards ceremony on March 21 at Batavia Downs Casino, where they will be housed overnight as part of their awards package.”
Also this year, there is a new series of online events through the Fish Donkey app, allowing anglers the ability to keep or release their fish as these events rank the fish caught by length. Unlike the main event, where registration funds are spread across all seven species categories, the online events are species specific, so all registration funds go into that payout.
There are also two levels of competition: open ($12 entry per species) and major league ($112 per species). All events will feature opportunities to go for a grand prize that may top $1,000 this year.
Get all the details online at www.NYSwinterclassic.com, and follow the event on Facebook for all the latest tourney information and announcements.
If you have any questions or would like to sponsor the event, contact Thomas at (585) 330-0494.