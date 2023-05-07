Earth Day at the Montezuma Audubon Center
There were numerous Earth Day celebrations in the Finger Lakes region, and I attended one such event at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah April 22.
The predicted rain, which has been a common weather pattern for our region, promised to stay away until the afternoon. And it did.
The four-hour celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. occurred under cloudy, rain-free clouds, and the outdoor, guided hikes were dry too.
DEC Forest Ranger Jane Raffaldi-Smith and naturalist and retired Marcus Whitman High School science teacher Peter Saracino were our guides as we walked the path to the lookout platform at MAC. This is a path I have walked many times; however, I never knew what bloodroot was, or that different plants exist together in a community environment.
Saracino bent down and showed us a plant that had smooth leaves. He passed around one petal, and it slid through my fingers like velvet.
I have seen this small plant hundreds of times and never made a connection to the stalk in my woods. It was a Giant Mullein, sometimes dubbed as a “Lamb’s Ear.”
Saracino told us if you have the stalk and want more, just shake it and the seeds will fall. So, follow the teacher’s suggestion and become “Johnny Appleseed.”
Smith and Saracino introduced the group to the many wonders of nature, and although I was the senior citizen, I learned.
Inside the MAC building, there was storytelling, honeybee pollinator information, 3D bamboo puzzles, and much more.
The Earth Day celebration at MAC was sponsored by Wayne County Maximizing Out of School Time, or M.O.S.T., with additional support from volunteers.
SUNY ESF needs turkey legs to study
My turkey hunting in Region 8 was exciting and very productive. I live close to Lake Ontario, high on a hill, and the spring gobbles would penetrate the air. Before opening day, I would hear gobbles from far away.
Hunting on my own 50 acres, I would harvest jakes and mature gobblers every year. And then it stopped. The population disappeared. In two years.
For the past three years I haven’t heard any turkey sounds.
This scenario wasn’t just happening in my woods. We have lost populations along the lakeshore in Region 8. We must do something. Is it predators, loss of habitat, or insecticides that are making the wild turkey disappear?
It’s why we need to study the genetic diversity of the wild turkey — and the good news is there is just the place that has biologists to study the bird.
The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse is looking at turkey populations in New York and is asking successful spring gobbler hunters for some help. Researchers are asking that hunters who harvest a wild turkey in New York this spring submit one of their turkey legs to be analyzed a part of the study.
“We are investigating genetic diversity of wild turkeys because it can affect population growth and health,” biologist Dr. Michael Schummer said.
“Trap and transfer stopped years ago once turkeys were established, but no statewide study has been done to understand if genetic diversity has been sustained or declined in the population.”
Dr. Schummer said there is a hypothesis that wild turkeys may have declining genetic diversity and these declines would be greatest where hunters are observing the greatest drop in population.
Successful hunters should keep the tarsus of the leg, which is from the knee/elbow joint down to the foot. It is OK to keep the spur if you wish.
Hunters should freeze the tarsus in a plastic bag, but should also note the township of the harvest.
After the season, or once you are finished hunting this spring, send the leg(s) from your harvest to Dr. Michael Schummer, SUNY ESF, 1 Forest Drive, 204 Illick Hall, Syracuse NY 13210.
Boat-handling course offered
A course that will teach all aspects of safe boat handling, including navigation rules, docking, knots and lines, is being offered by the Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club.
Course subjects will apply to both power boats and sailboats. Boaters of any level of experience are welcome to participate.
The nine-week course will include on-the-water sessions with local boaters. The classroom sessions will be on Wednesdays, from 7-9 p.m., starting May 10. Sessions on boats will be Friday evenings on dates to be announced.
Classroom sessions will be at the Schuyler County Human Services Complex in Montour Falls, Room 115. The water sessions will be at the Village Marina in Watkins Glen.
Registrations will be taken up until the first session this Wednesday. To register, contact Finger Lakes Chapter Secretary Andrew Price at agprice@stny.rr.com. The cost is $70 for America’s Boating Club members and $22 for each additional family member. The cost for non-members is $110.
Participants who complete the course successfully will earn the America’s Boating Club grade of seaman, which is the prerequisite for taking the organization’s course in marine navigation.
For more information about America’s Boating Club, formerly known as the United States Power Squadron, go to www.abc-flx.org or on Facebook @America’s Boating Club-Finger Lakes Chapter.
Great season for deer hunters
Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 231,961 deer during the 2022 hunting seasons, a 10% increase from last year, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced this week.
“Increased hunter success combined with recovering deer populations contributed to an overall increase in total deer harvest,” Seggos said.
The 2022-23 estimated deer take included 116,425 antlered bucks and 115,536 antlerless deer. Statewide, this represents a 5% increase in antlered buck harvest and a 15% increase in antlerless deer harvest from last season.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease affected areas of the Hudson Valley and eastern shores of Lake Ontario in 2020 and ’21, resulting in reduced deer hunting success in these areas. Increases in buck harvest, which DEC tracks as an index of deer population abundance, during the 2022-23 seasons indicate that deer populations in affected areas are recovering.
Hunters also took greater advantage of several new deer hunting opportunities established in 2021. More than 2,000 antlerless deer were taken during the mid-September antlerless-only season, a 9% increase from 2021. This season was established to increase harvest of antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units, where deer populations need to be reduced based on DEC’s population objectives.
Nearly 2,300 deer, a 38% increase from 2021, were harvested by youth hunters during the Youth Hunt Weekend. The increase was due in part to increased success of 12- and 13-year-old hunters participating in the second year of a pilot program established by the state Legislature. It permits hunters ages 12-13 to hunt deer with a firearm.
A summary report of deer hunting by 12- and 13-year-old hunters in 2022 is available on DEC’s website.
Southern Zone hunters expanded their participation in the Holiday Deer Hunt, a second portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season that spans Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. That period is designed to provide additional hunting opportunity when students are on school break and families are gathered for the holidays. Nearly 4,000 deer, representing an 11% increase from last year, were harvested during the 2022-23 Holiday Hunt. Young hunters also reported taking more deer during the Holiday Deer Hunt than during the traditional portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season.
Across the state, hunters continued to pass up young bucks voluntarily, and about 64% of the antlered bucks harvested were 2½ years old or older. DEC’s Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow educational campaign promotes individual choice and voluntary restraint to shift the age composition of bucks harvested in New York sate toward older classes, while still providing hunters the freedom to harvest any buck they desire.
Since the campaign’s implementation, DEC has documented a steady increase in the proportion of bucks harvested by hunters that are 2½ years old or older.
Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and calculating the total harvest from the reporting rate for each zone and tag type. DEC’s 2022 Deer Harvest Summary report provides tables, charts, and maps detailing the deer harvest around the state. Find that report at