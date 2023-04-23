In less than two weeks, Lake Ontario anglers will have a chance to net some hefty fish — both in weight and in payoff.
The LOC Spring Trout & Salmon Derby starts May 5 and ends May 14.
If you don’t catch a winner during the spring, make sure you plan to fish the summer event July 1-30 or the Fall derby Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.
The total payout for the three events is a whopping $150,125.
During a recent lunch meeting, tournament Director Dave Chilson and I reserved Riley’s Bar & Grill in North Rose for all three awards ceremonies. Chilson, who has decades of experience promoting this iconic, lakewide contest, was involved with the famous trout and salmon derby dubbed ESLO (Empire State Lake Ontario).
“I started with ESLO in 1989. However, the original derby started in 1975,” Chilson said. “ESLO founder Richard Schleyer retired after running the derby for 17 years and sold the operation to his son.”
Schleyer’s son, Rick, knew all the pitfalls of running the contest and opted out of spending so many hours running it.
The ESLO went through some changes and then collapsed. Local tourism agencies along the southern shores of Lake Ontario realized the importance of fishing to local economies and resurrected the derby, now called LOC.
The derby was part of the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Council, an organization made up of the seven counties that border Lake Ontario. After seven years, LOSPC partners felt it was too much of a burden to be in the event business and they opted to hand the contest over.
So, in the fall of 2003, Chilson once again entered the derby business.
During our lunch, he expressed excitement about the 2023 derby.
“The big positive for this year came from Lake Erie,” he said. “Lake Erie never froze … the water flow was never slowed by ice, and the warmer water from Erie has made some great fishing in Lake Ontario.”
Chilson, who knows most of the charter businesses along the lake, has heard of some nice catches of spring kings.
“So far, the brown trout fishing has also been fantastic compared to last year’s catches,” he reported.
For the 2023 LOC circuit, Chilson listed answers to frequently asked questions:
Sign-up: There are two ways — online at www.loc.org and at the weigh-in and registration outlets that are listed on the web. You must register prior to 7 a.m. the day you are fishing, and everyone on the boat must be registered.
Youth: To compete, competitors must be 10-15 years old at time of entry. There is no separate youth division. All entrants compete for the same prizes, although the youth entry is half price. There is an additional youth award (trophy) for the largest fish entered in each division. Youth winners are not required to attend the awards ceremony unless they are the grand-prize winner, or first or second place in a division.
If youths do not attend the awards ceremony, they can pick up their trophy at the weigh station where they weighed their fish. Children younger than 10 can be on the boat, but the number of rods fished can only be fished for the number of registered entrants on the boat.
Weigh-in: Weigh-in must happen the day the fish is caught; there is no weigh-in the following day. The maximum weigh-in station hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but weigh-in stations have different closing times, and they can vary throughout the week. Check the weigh-in station you plan to use for closing hours because every weigh-in station is not open until 8 p.m. every day. When you arrive at the weigh-in station, keep your fish in the cooler; do not drag it through the store. If you see the scale hanging, you can place your cooler underneath the scale, but do not place your fish on the scale until told to do so. Do not place live fish on the scale, as that can damage the scale.
You must have your LOC Registration/Invoice on you to present to the weigh master. This includes everyone that was on the boat.
Problems during weigh-in: If there is a problem at weigh-in, make sure you keep your fish. Cutting up/destroying your fish will result in immediate disqualification. The weigh-in station will record the weight, and a derby representative will check the fish as soon as possible.
Pictures of your catch: The tournament committee loves great pictures of your catch, and posts them on Facebook and our website. The sooner you take pictures the better the fish looks. Try to hold your fish sideways and a little in front of your body, but not too far out in front. Both need to be in focus.
Leaderboard: Find the leaderboard for the derby at http://loc.org/Leaderboard.html. The leaderboard is updated in real time, so if you don’t see your entry after a few hours or if any of your information is incorrect, please check with your weigh-in station or call the office at 315-333-5213.
Fish weigh-in form: Print legibly. Make sure you write down your current address, phone number, etc. They utilize information from this form to issue checks; incomplete/incorrect information can delay payment.
You won. Now what?: If you are the grand-prize winner, or first or second place in any division, you and/or your witness and fish must be at the awards ceremony. The 2023 ceremonies will be held at Riley’s Bar & Grill, 9660 Ridge Road, North Rose.
On the final day of each derby, fishing ends at 1 p.m. You need to be at the awards ceremony by 3 p.m. for pictures and interviews. The awards ceremony will commence immediately following. You will get paid and receive your trophy. Tax information will be secured, and you will get photographed and submit your story to the media. We will feed you pizza and wings. It’s an enjoyable time. If you aren’t required to attend you will receive your check in the mail. If you won $600 or more, you need to submit an IRS form W-9 prior to getting paid. You can download the form at www.loc.org and fax it to 315-333-5295, email it to locderby@aol.com, or mail it to LOC Derby, PO Box 472, Ontario NY 14519. You must submit this W-9 form in the year you win or you forfeit your prize. Checks usually are mailed the second week after the close of the event. We need to go around to all the weigh-in stations and registration outlets and collect all the registrations and check them, so it takes a while. After you get your check, please cash it as soon as possible. If you don’t receive your check within a month from the end of the derby, call the office at 315-333-5213.
Steelhead dropped into Maxwell Creek
On April 18, the hatchery truck from Salmon River put 12,750 steelhead into Maxwell Creek. The fish were yearlings (age 1), and the stocking is a part of the 2023 Lake Ontario salmon and trout stocking strategy.
The goal is to maximize survival of stocked salmon and trout to provide optimal benefits to the open lake and tributary fisheries.
The salmon and trout fishery in the New York waters of Lake Ontario has been supported by stocking for over 40 years. Previous to this plan, the stocking allocations were prorated based on the amount of lake shoreline distance within each Department of Environmental Conservation region. Allocating stocked fish based on shoreline length is problematic as it does not consider other factors that impact the success of the stocking program including angler preferences, fishing effort, and geographic and seasonal differences in fish distribution.
This plan provides a strategy for allocating stocked salmon and trout in Lake Ontario and its tributaries. Stocking allocations established in this plan are based on the 2022 total stocking cap for Lake Ontario. The total stocking cap is agreed upon by New York and Ontario annually, based on predator prey dynamics in Lake Ontario.