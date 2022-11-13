One of the area’s most distinguished environmental conservation officers has earned one of his profession’s highest honors.
ECO Josh Crain was honored with the Wildlife Officer of the Year Award from the Shikar-Safari Club International.
In preparation of reaching a lifelong dream of becoming an ECO, Crain attended the University of Vermont, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science with a concentration in wildlife biology.
He started his career with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement when he was accepted into the 16th Basic DEC Law Enforcement Academy in 2004. After graduating from the academy, his first duty assignment was in Region 3. During that time, he received a letter of recognition from Gov. David Paterson in acknowledgment of his professionalism during the Region 3 Minnewaska Forest Fire response. In October 2008, ECO Crain transferred to Region 8.
I met him during his time in Wayne County, where he investigated several large cases ranging from fish and wildlife crimes to environmental quality issues. One noteworthy case he worked during that time was the Halligan Manufacturing Inc. spillage of diesel fuel into the Erie Canal. He was able to track the source for the diesel fuel back to Halligan. The investigation resulted in the responsible party conducting remediation, along with a significant criminal penalty.
Crain and the other ECOs in Wayne County were instrumental in organizing youth programs that included fishing, pheasant, deer, small game, and waterfowl hunting. Working with the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, these youth events have been very successful introducing young people to outdoor sports.
“I really enjoy introducing new hunters and anglers and getting them involved in outdoor activities,” Crain said. “Especially youths.”
In November 2012, Crain transferred to Yates County, where he continues to reside.
He is heavily involved in the local sporting community in Yates County and has fostered numerous professional and citizen contact, which has served as a catalyst in his effectiveness as an officer. Crain is known for a work style that promotes education first and regulation later, as needed.
He continues to be involved with youth programs in Yates County, organizing and assisting with the Yates County Youth Fishing Derby, the annual School of Holy Childhood Fishing Clinic, the annual Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt, and the annual Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt.
Every year Crain co-teaches several hunter, bowhunter, and trapper education classes. He is a division firearms instructor and field training officer. He regularly volunteers to co-teach several division and academy classes to include freshwater fish identification, sportsmen education new instructor training, courtroom preparation, and FTO school.
Due to his exemplary work as an ECO, Josh was promoted to the position of environmental conservation investigator in April 2022.
After I congratulated Crain for his Officer of the Year Award, he told me about the selection process.
“There is a peer-based awards committee in each of the nine regions in New York,” he said. “I was picked from the peer committee in Region 8. It’s an honor that co-workers recognized my achievements.
“I’ve been working for DEC for 18 years and had a few opportunities to be put in for promotion. However, it wasn’t in Region 8. I love working this region where the outdoor opportunities are endless, so when there was an opportunity to be an investigator in this area, I applied.”
And what does Inv. Crain’s new position entail?
“I’ll handle higher-level crimes,” he said. “They will include environmental quality issues, larger scales of fish and wildlife cases, and investigations of hunting-related shooting incidents.”
Crain is an avid hunter and fisherman who, more recently, has enjoyed introducing his son, Wyatt, to outdoor sports.
“We just returned from Pennsylvania, where he harvested a turkey and his first deer,” Crain said, noting his son is 8 years old.
“I am honored to be chosen ECO Officer of the year by the Shikar-Safari International Club, and I look forward to my new role in DEC,” he added.
Shikar-Safari International Club was founded in 1952 by an international group of hunters interested in exchanging ideas about the sport and promoting ethical hunting of big-game animals. Each year, the club sponsors an award for the Wildlife Conservation Police Officer of the Year in all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and territories of both the U.S. and Canada, acknowledging the important role ECOs play in local, national, and international wildlife conservation.