UNION SPRINGS — An $805,000 purse will be on the line for more than 80 of the top anglers in the world starting this Saturday on Cayuga Lake.
Frontenac Park in Union Springs plays host to Major League Fishing and the Major League Fishing Festival from Aug. 6-11.
The event will feature fun for fans of all ages, with numerous events taking place including scheduled meet and greets from the pro anglers who compete on the Bass Pro Tour.
The Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits will be the sixth event of the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour regular-season.
The six-day event will showcase 80 of the best professional anglers in the world, including bass-fishing superstars like Kevin VanDam, Ott DeFoe, Jacob Wheeler, Jordan Lee, and reigning REDCREST Champion Bobby Lane. They’ll be competing for a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST IV, the Bass Pro Tour championship.
The MLF NOW! broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action on all six days of competition from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. MLF NOW! will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV app.
The tournament kicks off with a fun-packed weekend for families and kids of all ages. Saturday and Sunday will feature several attractions for kids including a Kids Fishing Pond with live fishing and the Celebration of Kid Anglers on the MLF stage, free Abu Garcia rod and reel combos to the first 50 youths in attendance on both days, interactive booths from MLF sponsors including Bass Pro Shops, Toyota, Favorite Fishing, and Power-Pole, hourly prize drawings, food, games, giveaways, and more.
Meet and get tips from the top professional anglers in the world and enjoy live music from Rock Candy (Saturday) and Smash Trio (Sunday).
About Major League Fishing
Major League Fishing is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network, and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries. In 2019, MLF expanded its portfolio of catch, weigh, and immediately release events to include the sport’s strongest five-biggest-fish format tournament circuits. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams, and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement, and fish care.