UNION SPRINGS — Cayuga lake has played host to Major League Fishing before, but nothing like the six-day tournament happening now.
In the past, MLF has had Cup events that are more hush-hush and tailored more towards a television release months in advance. The current tournament is big-time, live, and with a purse of $805,000, it’s a battleground for the country’s top anglers.
And to many of them, there isn’t a better spot to fish this time of year than Cayuga Lake.
Many of the anglers’ home bases are in southern states like Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, etc. where boats are on the water year round and fisherman nearly outnumber the fish in the water.
After several events where many anglers struggle to find a solid fishing spot amongst the other fisherman and recreational boaters, Cayuga Lake is like a slice of heaven, just ask MLF pros John Murray and Fred Roumbanis.
“Well, New York has always been sort of a Mecca for me because it’s a place you can always get fish,” Murray said. “I live in Tennessee right now and it gets tough this time of year. I love coming up here this time of year and really enjoy it.”
Unlike some of the other anglers, Murray has been coming to Cayuga Lake to fish for upwards of a decade.
“It’s absolutely blowing my mind,” Roumbanis said of the volume of fish being caught on Saturday. “Coming up here, I had high expectations. Looking at the score tracker, it’s an incredible fishery. I remember the first time I ever came to New York to fish, I was actually traveling with John (Murray) and he said, ‘You’re going to love it here’ and so anytime we get an opportunity to fish New York I get really excited.”
Michael Mulone, vice president of the MLF, knew that the anglers who had not been to Cayuga Lake yet would fall in love with the calm and abundant lake instantly.
“Cayuga Lake is, without a doubt, one of the best bass fisheries in the country,” he said. “And, probably one of the premiere smallmouth bass fishing lakes. It was great timing for us (MLF) to come to the lake and integrate how great of a natural resource this is and put the best pros on the lake at a great time of year.”
Fish in the Finger Lakes have opportunity to spawn, grow and thrive in the offseason. Down south, fish never get a minute of respite whether it’s in northern Alabama or in Roumbanis’ home state of Arkansas.
“We can put our bass boats in our lakes year round; fish don’t get a break,” Roumbanis said of fishing down south. “It’s not year round here and that helps protect the fish.”
Cayuga Lake is a serene spot to fish with practically no dead spots. Wherever fisherman drop their lines, the fish will be there.
“When we fished here seven, eight years ago, you’d just catch fish at will,” Murray said “There’s still a lot of fish but fish have gotten bigger. They were not this big when we were first here.”
The proof is in the water. After just one day of competition, the top two anglers in Group A caught a jaw-dropping combined weight of 234-pounds between the two of them.
“Man, how much fun to come up here to Cayuga Lake and smash them on a dang crankbait,” said Jacob Wheeler, the reigning Bally Bet Angler of the Year, in an MLF press release. Wheeler ended the day in second place with 107 pounds worth of fish. “We never really got on them in the last period, and that was our downfall at the end. I was able to check out a few things, but it just wasn’t going down.”
Justin Lucas, who led the day with 127 pounds, knew the day was one for the books.
“Today was just an insane day,” Lucas said in an MLF press release. “I’m really, really stoked right now. I felt like I had two really good spots coming into the event, and I feel like I kind of found a third area today. Other than that, I caught some just junk-fishing around. But I feel really good with how my day went.”
The fish were so plentiful that many anglers held the lead throughout the day. Sunday was the final day of the Major league Fishing Festival for families to enjoy the festivities and meet pro anglers. After Group A dominated their first round of qualifying on Saturday, Group B finished with a hefty haul on Sunday as well.
The 40 anglers in Group B will now have an off day on Monday, while the 40 anglers competing in Group A will complete their two-day Qualifying Round of competition. Group B will conclude their Qualifying Round on Tuesday.
After two days of competing, the weights are wiped clean and the top 19 anglers from each division move on to the next round with the top angler from each group getting an automatic bye into the final round. From Monday on is an elimination-style tournament and by the time Thursday arrives, eight anglers will remain and compete for the top prize of $105,000.
To many anglers, Cayuga Lake is fishing heaven; a chance at winning $105k on top of that is just icing on the cake.