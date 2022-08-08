Day 1 on the water
Thousands of pounds of fish were caught by MLF pros in the first two days of the MLF Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake presented by Googan Baits.

 Submitted photo

UNION SPRINGS — Cayuga lake has played host to Major League Fishing before, but nothing like the six-day tournament happening now.

