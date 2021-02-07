The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced recently that 13 non-profit organizations and municipalities will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2021. The funding totals $108,787.
The money advances vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage, to educate youth, and to welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities. The grants range from $1,500 to $12,000, and that money will leverage an additional $146,630 in private and public project support.
The recipients:
• Buffalo Maritime Center, Buffalo, The Haudenosaunee, and the Erie Canal Exhibit.
• Canal Society of New York State, Port Byron, Erie Canal Heritage Park wayside signage.
• Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, Chittenango, 3D Scanning and Virtual Tour development.
• City of Amsterdam, Visitor Friendly Enhancements Along Amsterdam’s waterfront.
• Corn Hill Navigation, Pittsford, Birding on the Erie Canal.
• Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse, Erie Eats: The Erie Canal Foodways Project.
• Erie Canal Discovery Center/Niagara County Historical Society, Lockport, Building “Locks” of the Erie Canal: History, STEM & the Arts.
• Lumber City Development Corp., North Tonawanda, Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas Mural Project.
• Montezuma Audubon Center, Savannah, Canalway Conservation Corps.
• Village of Brockport, Brockport’s Revitalized Interpretations of the Erie Canal.
• Village of Medina, ADA Accessible Kayak Launch.
• Village of Newark, Mural Refurbishment.
• Western New York Land Conservancy, Inc., East Aurora, The Riverline.
“The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor IMPACT Grants provide a financial stimulus and extra opportunity for canalway communities and organizations to perform needed tasks,” explained Bob Stopper, Erie Canalway Greeter and harbor host in Lyons.
Stopper, a true ambassador when it comes to promoting the canal, has devoted many years to the town of Lyons. He created an information kiosk, tie-offs for canal boats, and spearheaded work aimed at fixing canal bank. And, he put out the welcome signs for boaters traveling the historic waterways.
“The town of Lyons received a $7,000 IMPACT grant in the year 2020,” Stopper said. “As a matching grant, it provided assistance to remove invasive species and purchase native shrubs and plants to enhance and beautify the north side of the Erie Canal bank adjacent to Lock 27 and the Lyons dock. Without the IMPACT assistance, that project would not have been accomplished.”
Stopper also works with the other towns and villages along the canal.
In 2019, he helped organize a canal tour with Stivers Seneca Marine in Fayette. Stivers’ large pontoon boat docked in Lyons; after plying the waterways to Seneca Lake, invited guests were bussed back to Lyons. During the trip, Stopper talked about the importance of the canal.
Promoting the Erie Canal is not just for history buffs. It brings tourist dollars to many communities that border the historic waterway.
For specific projects, visit www.eriecanalway.org; write to Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, P.O. Box 219, Waterford, NY 12188; call (518) 237-7000; or email erie_canal@nps.gov.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has made 96 grants to communities and non-profit organizations since 2008 that have spurred $2.49 million in additional investments in heritage preservation, recreation, and education. IMPACT! Grants are made possible with funding support provided by the National Park Service and the state Canal Corp.
Outdoor discovery
The perfect snow for tracking is the wet stuff. This week’s storm dropped the ideal snow … not for snow blowing, but certainly for tracking. I love to wander my woods trying to identify what went on during the dark hours. However, while I know basic tracks, I am a novice.
I am sure that I was observing a fox’s nighttime hunt because it did not follow a straight line. Then I noticed where the animal pounced and dug up a snow drift.
Now is a great time to search for winter tracks or other animal signs visible in the snow. It can be fun to be a detective and figure out what animals have been walking through your yard or across a trail. Here are a few tips to get you started:
• Snow conditions can make a difference in a track’s appearance. Wet snow captures a print better than the powdery stuff.
• Members in the dog family (coyote, fox, or dogs) usually leave claw prints above the toes, while the cat family (bobcat, house cat) do not. You should see four toes on both front and back feet for both families.
• Rodents like squirrels, chipmunks, mice, muskrats, and voles usually have four toes on the front feet and five on the back. Claws may or may not be seen.
• Bring a notebook, camera, or field guide with you.
• Sometimes an animal’s droppings, or scat, can help you identify it. Rabbit scat looks like small balls of sawdust.
Find out more in the “Become a Winter Wildlife Detective” issue of Conservationist for Kids. To order a Conservationist for Kids subscription, visit the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website or call 1-800-678-6399.
In case you missed it, check out the recent Winter Wildlife Tracks and Scat Identification Video on DEC’s Facebook page.
Wayne Co. fishing
Here is an update on fishing Wayne County waters right now:
Streams: Have not heard much about stream fishing this week. Most winter anglers are on the bays. If Wayne County streams stay open, the steelhead are waiting for your egg sacs. Today’s expected snow will limit access. The Sodus Pier is covered with ice and the wind is currently 20 mph from the Northeast, so that option is not available.
Bays: There is safe ice on Port, Sodus, and Blind Sodus bays. Parking is limited on Port Bay; however, Sodus has parking at Davenports and Bay Bridge Sport Shop. You can park along Shaker Heights Road at the south end of Sodus too. There were 70-plus vehicles parked along the road Jan. 30. Be aware that first ice is never uniform, especially near creek mouths and bubblers near residential docks.
The perch have not been hitting like last week, and that could be from the many ice anglers drilling holes. Try to stay away from the crowd, but again, know where the ice is solid.
Use perch eyes on bright chartreuse jigs or go with perch minnows under tip-downs. Perch will school by size, so you might have to move around to find the 10-inch fish.
Bright “eye-poppers” have been taking fish or a smaller Tungsten jigs (they’re heavier than lead). Keep them perch-colored and bright.
Erie Canal: There is 6-8 inches of ice at Widewaters. It is safe for shanties. You can catch perch, sunnies and bluegills in the canal. Fish the south shore where the weed beds are located.