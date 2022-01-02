A few columns ago I listed some videos from the state Department of Environmental Conservation that featured the Lake Ontario fishery and its tributaries. You can watch them at www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/.
Included in the list of videos were the 2021 Spring Survey and Alewife Assessment; Atlantic Salmon Plan; Chinook Indicators; Lake Ontario Fishing Boat Survey 2021; Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Stocking Strategy; Predator-Prey Management; and the Tributary Creek for 2019-20.
These videos were highly informative and actually fun to watch.
Before Covid-19, everyone involved with the Lake Ontario fishery was invited to annual “State of the Lake” meetings held at various locations along the southern shores of Lake Ontario. These meetings gave DEC the opportunity to explain surveys and fishery plans for the new year. Covid precautions forced officials to scrap in-person meetings in favor of virtual get-togethers.
This year, following the release of the November videos, another virtual public meeting was held — and there was a great New Year’s Day resolution from our friends at DEC.
The Lake Ontario Unit of DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries announced there would be Chinook salmon stocking increases in 2022. These would be the first increases since 2016, following three stocking adjustments that were made in the lake, due to concerns over the forage base.
The increase in stocking had a direct correlation with a much more favorable outlook on the lake’s forage base, especially relative to the alewife population – the No. 1 food source for Chinook salmon. The stocking adjustments have allowed alewife numbers to recover, and researchers are predicting that the alewife biomass likely will increase in 2022 and ‘23.
Researchers were back on Lake Ontario in 2021, performing spring trawls in April, a time when baitfish are most susceptible to this kind of trawl survey. A total of 248 trawls collected 947,000 fish, representing 30 different species. No. 1 was the alewife, representing 89% of the catch. The second-largest component was rainbow smelt at 6%, representing a substantial increase due to one huge year-class of fish. The 2020 year-class of alewife (age 1) also was very abundant, quite possibly a record.
As a result, the Chinook salmon plan for 2022 will be increased by 50,000 fish, all to be reared in pens or released from the Salmon River hatchery to improve survival rates. No decision has been made as to how the salmon will be distributed.
“What this means is that this conservative approach, when we do make changes to stocking, will not see big changes,” Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, said in a video. “It will be year to year. We’re going to be conservative with our management actions, and they are going to be adaptive based on the current conditions in Lake Ontario.”
DEC’s partner in lake management, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, also will be increasing its stocking numbers by 50,000 salmon in 2022. No decision has been reached as to where those fish will be released in the Lake Ontario system.
“We are committed to staying on a stable path, ensuring Lake Ontario’s world-class fishing opportunities remain available in the future,” Legard said.
For other fish species in 2021:
Coho salmon — This year was very good for Coho catches in the lake. It showed 0.1 fish caught per angler per trip, which puts it in the top five overall. Aquatic biologist Mike Connerton with the Lake Ontario Unit reported that, based on a recent Coho salmon survey, roughly 40% of the fish collected were wild-caught Coho based on whether they had their adipose fin clipped or not.
Brown trout — This was also around 0.1 fish per angler per trip, the third-lowest in the time series, especially in the spring, when the lake should be offering some of the best fishing to anglers. Some of the reasons being tossed around included colder water temperatures, clearer water conditions, winds moving fish around, post-stocking survival the previous year or two, and cormorant predation after stocking.
Steelhead — Nearly 0.15 fish per angler per trip. Overall, in the lake, the catch rate was on par or slightly up from the long-term average for the lake.
Lake trout — Slightly below average at just under 0.2 fish per angler per trip. It was noted that lake trout numbers normally increase when fishing for other species goes down.
Atlantic salmon — Numbers are traditionally lower due to the numbers of fish stocked in the lake. Catch is less than 0.002 per angler per trip. However, DEC will be making more of an effort with a new Atlantic salmon fisheries management plan underway. A draft should be completed soon.
The Salmon River has already-documented natural reproduction, and they will continue to stock 80,000 spring yearling smolts. The other three tributaries receiving 20,000 fish plants will be the Oak Orchard River, Sandy Creek (Monroe County), and South Sandy Creek (Jefferson County).
The “Oak” has received regular Atlantic salmon stockings (along with the Salmon River) annually. In a 2019-20 tributary creel census, the Oak Orchard system was responsible for 2,000+ Atlantic salmon catches, far and away the top tributary along New York’s entire shoreline, including the Salmon River. Be sure to check out the tributary creel survey from 2019-20 for a complete list of other salmonid species.
Heading into the future, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has developed a low Thiamine tolerant strain of Atlantic salmon on Lake Champlain, and biologists hope to incorporate that strain into Lake Ontario in 2023.
Stocking numbers for all species (except for the Chinook salmon increase) will remain that same in 2022.
If you would like to speak with the Lake Ontario biologists and managers in person (as well as other key DEC personnel from around the state), the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will be hosting a DEC Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com to find out more.
A special thanks to Bill Hilts Jr. for providing stocking information.
Illegal hunting
• In September, Environmental Conservation Officer Ron Gross received a complaint about possible baiting on a property in the town of Hornby, Steuben County. Gross confirmed a history of deer baiting on the same property dating back to 2017, and the owner was ticketed.
On Sept. 29, ECOs Gross and Zachary Crain observed a stand on the property baited with a mineral block and corn. On Oct. 2, ECOs Gross and Jarrod Lomozik returned to the area to patrol when they noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked behind them. The officers spoke to the driver, who owns the property, and noticed a dead buck in the bed of his truck. After a brief interview, the hunter admitted to shooting the buck the previous night from the baited stand. The hunter paid a $500 civil penalty for illegally taking a deer, hunting with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, and placing a salt lick on lands inhabited by deer.
Since this was the hunter’s second baiting offense within five years, he lost his hunting privileges for three years. The deer was donated to a local charity.
• On Nov. 11, ECO Gross visited a local deer processor to check deer that were brought in when he noticed a suspicious tag. The “Either Sex Bow/Muzzleloader” tag belonged to an elderly man and was filled out on Nov. 2. However, the tag had been purchased that same day at 7:59 p.m. ECO Gross discovered that the tag holder’s son shot a buck with his bow on Oct. 24 and purchased his second round of Deer Management Permits at the same local shop.
On Nov. 10, ECOs Gross and Erik Dalecki interviewed the son, who admitted to shooting the buck in October and the larger 9-point buck with a bow Nov. 2. The hunter left the deer in the woods, picked up his father, and purchased a hunting license for the father in order to obtain another tag for either sex. The ECOs determined the son shot the second deer before obtaining the proper tags.
Officers charged the subject with illegally killing a deer, taking deer over the limit, failure to tag deer as required, possessing license/tags of another, and carrying un-consigned DMP tags. The hunter paid an administrative penalty of $1,000 and subsequently had his hunting privileges revoked for five years.
Chris Kenyon’s “Outdoors” appears in every other weekend edition. Contact Chris at (315) 879-1341 or ckenyonrun@gmail.com.