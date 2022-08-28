Olivia Mathews is an intern at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah. I was fortunate to read her essay, which was given to me by Kristen Moore, an environmental educator at MAC. Olivia, 16, lives in Savannah. I received her permission to print this timely, well-written and informative essay. She tells the story of social media vs. nature. Nature wins.
A few months ago, I realized my phone usage was 7-8 hours a day! I would only go outside occasionally, and I generally turned to social media when I was feeling anxious, or as a way to unwind, to the detriment of my mental health and self-esteem. So, for one month, I took a detox and spent only an hour a day on my phone and went out for a walk in nature for at least 30 minutes a day.
The results were incredible.
I found myself to be happier and feel more motivated. Even my relationships with others improved. We all know that going outside is important, but how many of us realize just how essential it is to our well-being?
I volunteer at the National Audubon Society three times a week, which is an organization committed to preserving the natural wildlife, and through my work there I was motivated to research the benefits of spending more time in nature rather than on our phones. I read this excellent book by Richard Louv called “Last Child in the Woods” about how we have a serious problem on our hands in terms of getting kids to go outside. The rise in social media and demanding schedules have made going outside more difficult, and the effects of this deficiency have proved alarming. The average American spends 3.5 hours a day on social media, while less than an hour per day in nature. I want to prove to you that it is imperative we spend more time out in nature than on social media.
So, what are we looking for exactly? We often turn to social media to look for connection, whether it’s with ourselves or our friends. What often results is just the opposite. We end up feeling more anxious and more disconnected. We live in a digital age, when our phones and social media can often distract us from all that nature has to offer. I am going to cover the mental, physical, and social benefits of spending time in nature and how it can meet these needs far better than the social media we automatically turn to.
Mental health is an important need for us to look after, and we must recognize what might be contributing to feelings of depression and anxiety. According to a Pew Research Center study, as of 2021, 72% of individuals in the U.S. use some form of social media. Now there are some benefits to this: Some studies found that social media helps people deal with loneliness and finding community, as well as being able to express themselves freely (Shaw & Gant, In Defense of the Internet). However, we can’t ignore the dangers of it. The University of Richmond quoted a study that most people find that their anxiety and depression increases when we use social media, and 2017 Canadian study found that students that spend more than two hours daily on social media report having poor mental health (Medical News Today). Yet poor mental health is not the only issue that social media affects.
Studies found that the consequences of too much screen time could lead to weight gain and sleep loss, sometimes culminating in susceptibility to diseases, as well as just a lack in physical strength.
We know the health consequences of spending too much time on our phones, but you may be thinking, wait, doesn’t social media improve our social lives at least? Friendships and connections are an important factor in deciding what to do in our leisure time.
The University of Richmond found that social media can prevent us from creating real or lasting relationships, as they can often be very superficial. Some of you admitted that you would like to spend time in nature, but friends not being interested can prevent that. It can be a difficult thing to convince people to do an activity outdoors rather than see the latest movie or play video games.
So, what’s the solution? What’s fascinating is that increased exposure to nature is actually proven to deal with all this. Studies indicated that people who spend more time outdoors report having a greater satisfaction with life, and reducing depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.
I get nervous speaking in front of people, so the days I must give a speech, I make a habit of going for a walk for at least 30 minutes before I have to give the speech. I have found that this method soothes my anxiety and gives me better clarity of mind and focus. Studies have shown that college students that spend more time in nature actually perform better in their academics than students that do not (Annals of the New York Academy of Science), but our mental health is not the only benefit of spending time outside rather than on our phones.
Our physical health is also drastically improved when we spend time in nature vs. indoors. We are just beginning to realize all the possibilities in nature as a source of healing. Studies showed that exposure to nature lowers blood pressure and improves our immune system’s ability to fight diseases. A study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found a 12% lower mortality rate, especially from cancer, lung disease, and kidney disease, for people who were exposed to nature more frequently.
I had the privilege of talking to Kristen Moore, an educator at National Audubon Society, who said, “Time spent in healthy ecosystems relaxes the psyche. Observing the richness of life, including water soothes the brain as it also invigorates our minds. As our bodies leap, climb, crawl, or swim, our muscles work and our bloodstream fills with oxygen and endorphins.”
What’s more surprising is that people that spend time in nature exhibit better social behavior than those that do not. The American Psychological Association found that there was an overlap between feeling connected with nature and a sense of connectedness with our friends.
John Zelenski, a professor at Carleton University, showed undergraduates either nature documentaries or a video about architectural landmarks. Then they played a fishing game, and the students that watched the nature documentary showed greater cooperation with their peers and more generosity than the other group. So, while more research is being done in this field, we can see that spending more time outdoors actually improves relationships.
So, what can we do? Yale University reported that the recommended amount of time spent outdoors in a week is 120 minutes to receive the benefits of spending time in nature. In many cases, this has been implemented as a way for researchers to observe the effects going outside has on people. In one study done in the UK, 20,000 adults who spent at least two hours in nature reported significant increases in health and well-being. According to the APA, the results were the same whether they went out in nature for a single 120 minutes or spread the time out over the week. The USDA also found that communities that engaged in nature activities, like planting trees or going for walks, grew a closer bond with each other.
To put this in a more personal sense, we can all take care of our mental and physical well-being by just going outside for 120 minutes a week. Every day, if we just replace time spent on social media by about 20 minutes and go outside instead, imagine how that could improve our lives. We should also strive to involve our community and friends in nature activities, like walks or bike rides, so we can all receive the restorative benefits of nature and deepen a love for it that will last for generations.
As I mentioned in the beginning, the benefits of nature are overwhelming; it can relieve anxiety, heal people, and restore community. We all have busy schedules, and it can be tempting to use the free time that we have to unwind on our phones, but it is important to look after ourselves, and for the parents here, to think about how you can set an example for your children. As Richard Louv put it in his book, Last Child in the Woods, “Time in nature is not leisure time; it’s an essential investment in our children’s health (and also by the way, in our own.”