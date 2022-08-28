Olivia Mathews

Savannah resident Olivia Mathews, pictured here in Colorado, is an intern at Montezuma Audubon Center in her hometown.

 Submitted

Olivia Mathews is an intern at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah. I was fortunate to read her essay, which was given to me by Kristen Moore, an environmental educator at MAC. Olivia, 16, lives in Savannah. I received her permission to print this timely, well-written and informative essay. She tells the story of social media vs. nature. Nature wins.

Chris Kenyon’s “Outdoors” appears in every other weekend edition. Contact Chris at (315) 879-1341 or ckenyonrun@gmail.com.

