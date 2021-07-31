DAYTON, TN. — After Day 1 of the Mossy Oak Bassmasters High School National Tournament, Mynderse Fishing Club showed they are in the top tier of the nation’s young anglers.
Following Day 1, the two Mynderse teams were in the top 50 out of 307 teams. Team Brody Herron/Blake Petrocci (captain Mike Morrin) sat in 47th place and team Cullen Herron/Aiden Levis (captain JR Levis) were in 37th place.
Herron/Petrocci caught three fish with a total weight of 8 lbs, 15 oz. while Herron/Levis caught three fish as well but with a total weight of 9 lbs, 5 oz.
Three pounds separated 47th place and 12th place heading into Friday.
Both teams were in the hunt for the top 12 heading into Friday. The top 12 teams advanced to Saturday’s Finals after Day 2’s weigh in.
C. Herron/Levis once again caught three fish on Day 2 but the total size was two-thirds of what they caught on the previous day with a total weight of 6 lbs, 2 oz. The team’s total weight of 15 lbs, 7 oz. pushed them back to 72nd place overall, less than five pounds away from the top 12.
The team of B. Herron/Pettroci was less fortunate on Day 2. After hauling in nearly nine pounds worth of fish on Day 1, the duo struck out on Day 2 with not a single catch. A total of 61 teams failed to reel in a catch on Day 2.
Due to their large haul on Day 1, B. Herron/Petrocci finished 179th.
In the final weigh-in, Cullen and Aiden gave a shoutout to the Seneca Falls community for helping to send them to the national tournament.