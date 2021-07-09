Once again, The Mynderse Fishing Club plans to compete in the Mossy Oak National High School Bassmasters Championship, just as it did in 2019. Like two years ago, extra funding goes a long way in sending teams to nationals.
Under the mentorship of captain J.R. Levis, Seneca Falls Middle School eighth grade anglers Cullen Herron and Aiden Levis took second place in the NYS high school tournament trail qualifier on Oneida Lake June 5, earning them an automatic bid to the national championship to be held on Lake Chickamauga, Tenn., July 29-31, 2021.
But they won’t be going alone.
In all of New York state, just three high school teams earn a slot in the Mossy Oak Bassmasters High School National Championship, and the Mynderse Fishing Club accounts for two of those teams.
Herron’s cousin, Brody Herron, also got a bid. Brody competed in the 2019 tournament as well.
Team Brody Herron and Blake Petrocci with captain Mike Morrin earned the final New York State bid by finishing first in points in the NY Youth BASS Nation High School team trail series.
In 2019, funds were gathered to send Brody and CJ Zerniak to the national championship on Kentucky Lake under the mentorship of captain Mike Morrin. Brody and Zerniak finished first out of the three New York State teams at nationals, landing in the top two-thirds of the competition.
“The opportunities would not exist without the volunteer boat captain and anglers of our Finger Lakes community including Mike Morrin, JR Levis, Steve Marr, Mike Hathaway, Tim Stackus, Glenn Snyder, Mark Talomi, and so many others that have reached out and volunteered to take kids fishing,” Mynderse Bass Fishing Advisor Mel Morrin said.
Any interest to support the Mynderse Fishing Club, and teams headed to nationals may do so by sending monetary donations to Mynderse Bass Fishing Club; 150 West Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Below is part of a letter sent from the Fishing Club:
The Mynderse Fishing Club is an independent club run solely by the student members, parent assistants and the amazing volunteer coaches. Our coaches donate their time, fishing boats, insurance, fishing equipment, knowledge, and love of the sport. They give countless hours sharing knowledge, trailering their boats to tournaments, trusting student anglers with their poles and bait, and instilling conservation, commitment and the love of the sport of fishing. The captains will be accompanying our qualifying teams to Nationals, sacrificing a week of vacation or unpaid leave to provide the anglers with this experience. If you are interested and able to support our club in sending one, and hopefully two teams to Nationals you may do so by sending monetary donations to Mynderse Bass Fishing Club; 150 West Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. We recognize the challenges that the past year has posed for everyone and we greatly appreciate your support. We are super excited to represent NY and Mynderse Academy!!!!
With Gratitude,
The Mynderse Fishing Club