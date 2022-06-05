Jennifer and Dewayne Evans have lived on Sodus Bay since 2009. They always thought the Sodus Point community needed a place where people could rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.
What is creative and extremely exciting is this new addition to Sodus Point has much more than watercraft.
“Sodus Bay Outfitters is a recreational destination located on Sodus Bay, the largest bay on Lake Ontario. We rent kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards, and beach bikes,” Jennifer Evans said. “Our retail shop features beach supplies, local souvenirs, and grocery items for residents, vacationers, boaters, campers, and all visitors to Sodus Bay.”
Sodus Bay Outfitters is in the back of Leone Landing on Greig Street, minutes away from all the action at “The Point.”
The shop has everything imaginable for the water enthusiast. There is swim wear for males, females, and the little ones. If you own your own kayak or canoe, there is a wide variety of equipment to make your journeys safe on the water.
Outside the shop, there will be a dock if you wish to visit the shop. And, if you are renting a kayak, there is no need to worry about getting in and out of the craft because there is a kayak-canoe launch onsite.
The grand opening was May 27. Visit sodusbayoutfitters.com to find out more.
Birds keep me youngI was a birder before my age reached double digits. Even when the opposite sex gained momentum during my teenage development, birds were always there. Now that I have matured — and I use age as the determining factor, not mental capacity — my avian buddies are still at the forefront of my life.
Migration time is the highlight for birders. It could be spring, when they arrive, or autumn, when they take wing and head south. I marvel at what occurs in nature, and May 1 made me burst with an emotion that is difficult to describe.
I came home from work and, at one of my feeders, was a Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
“He’s back,” I yelled to no one.
If someone were to videotape my behavior, it would make a great “Candid Camera” episode. Some of us older mature adults remember that TV show — oh, and TV is an acronym for television, in case you didn’t know.
Anyway, I was bouncing up and down about the bright red-and-black bird chomping on my black-oil seeds.
I have kept a log of departures and arrivals of birds for decades. It’s comparable to those large screens at an airport. However, my scribblings are in bird books. And — ha-ha-ha — my logs never say canceled.
OK, we have meandered from the subject.
The grosbeak arrived on May 3 last year. I don’t have to sit at the window to know they have flown home to their summer habitat. When they arrive, they eat a lot of seeds, and they usually hog the feeders. You could say I’m a selfish guy, feeding the very conspicuous bird for my entertainment.
But who cares if they dominate one feeder? I put the seeds in four different dispensers. There is plenty of room for the other birds.
Let’s get to the marvel part of this story.
That Rose-breasted Grosbeak winters in Panama and the northern region of South America. This particular species is a long migrant bird. It either flies across the Gulf of Mexico or along the land, and accomplishes that section of its journey in one night. That’s right, it’s a nighttime-migrating bird.
It’s simply amazing. From South American to North Wolcott flying at night. Homo sapiens have difficulty getting out of their own driveway, and here we have this bird flying thousands of miles and landing in my small little patch of the world. Use Google Earth if you want to understand the logistics of this phenomenon.
No wonder I jump around like a 10-year-old kid. It’s powerful stuff.
Next came my hummingbirds, and the Great-Crested flycatcher flew in May 10. That bird has a loud “per-reeeep” sound. While not singing the most melodious song, the bird is pretty, and it brings the spring season to my woods.
The Baltimore oriole came May 12, and I put out grape jelly to keep them hanging around. They will build a nest; however, the little ones cannot eat jelly, so it’s really an attractant for the arrivals. I take a spoon out with my jar of jelly — to taste it; you cannot feed them bad jelly — and I “migrated” out to the platform to make sure it was tasty.
SWA Walleye DerbyThe Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York is now accepting registrations for its big event of the year, the 38th annual Walleye Derby June 11-19 on Lake Erie. It’s a bit of a drive from our area, but well worth it if you like to fish for walleye.
You must be an SWA member to participate in this club contest that offers over $100,000 in cash and prizes. To register online, go to https://www.southtownswalleye.com/derby/derby-signup2. Or, register during the club’s June 9 meeting at 7 p.m. at 5895 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg.
There are so many ways to win in the derby that you need to read the derby program.
One aspect of the competition is the special youth weekend set for June 18-19. Any angler 16 or younger that is a junior SWA member, and is fishing with an adult 18 or older who is also a member, has an opportunity to win a free lifetime fishing license by catching the largest walleye for the weekend that is 23 inches long or longer.
For more information go to www.southtownswalleye.com.
Deer harvestThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said hunters statewide harvested an estimated 211,269 deer during the 2021-22 hunting seasons. That was down 17% from 2020-21 year, and data points to a few factors for the drop, including the resurgence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in certain regions and fewer Deer Management Permits allocated.
The bright spots included a 36% jump in youth deer harvests and a late-season deer harvest increase, particularly among young hunters.
The 2021 estimated deer take included 110,839 antlered bucks and 100,430 antlerless deer. Statewide, this represents a 5% decrease in antlered buck harvest and a 25% decrease in antlerless harvest from the previous season. In part, the decline in antlerless harvest was due to reduced allocation of DMPs and a natural correction from 2020, when antlerless harvests increased substantially (30%) from 2019.
In addition, hunting success appears to have declined in portions of the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and near the eastern shore of Lake Ontario most heavily impacted by EHD in 2021.
Hunters still took advantage of several new opportunities afforded to them.
First, DEC implemented a mid-September antlerless-only season in certain Wildlife Management Units where additional antlerless harvest was needed. This change, formally adopted just days before the season opened, resulting in hunters taking nearly 2,000 deer.
Also in 2021, state lawmakers established a pilot program allowing hunters 12-13 years old to hunt deer with a firearm in counties that passed a local law to participate. Fifty-two counties opted in, resulting in a 47% increase (17,346) in young hunters licensed to hunt during the special youth opportunity and a 36% jump in harvests.
A report of deer hunting by 12- and 13-year-old hunters is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/46245.html.