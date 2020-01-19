Freshwater fishing in New York State is thriving. Look no further than the economic benefits to local economies as proof.
In 2017, anglers fished more than 3.1 million days on New York’s open Great Lakes waters, and an additional 850,000 days on Great Lakes tributaries. The combined economic impact exceeded $152 million in angler expenditures en route to and while at fishing destinations.
Anglers fished more than 1.3 million days on the Finger Lakes in 2017, generating a combined $29.9 million in expenditures.
The following economic survey only focuses on one Lake Ontario fishing conetst, the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Trout and Salmon Derby.
The direct revenue generated by a recent LOC Derby within the seven counties bordering Lake Ontario was estimated at $3.557,819. Of this amount, $2,451,337 can be designated as tourist-dollar revenue brought into the region by non-resident anglers. The fall LOC typically runs for 17 days.
See the accompanying chart to view the breakdown of where anglers made their expenditures and the tourism revenue generated in each county.
The following is what anglers spent on average while fishing the 2017 LOC fall event:
Fishing tackle, $126.53
Lodging/camping, $82.58
Boat services, $151.77
Restaurants/bars, $82.05
Groceries, $66.65
Miscellaneous, $51.41
Total, $560.99
This survey, conducted by the LOC Derby, does not include anglers that book a charter to fish Lake Ontario. There are currently 25 full- and part-time charters in Wayne County, and those expenses also impact the local economies.
The average cost for an eight-hour charter in Wayne County is $600. Most expenses incurred by the charter business directly benefit the county: Boat maintenance, fuel, dock rental, tackle, customer accommodations, other supplies, and winter storage are dollars that stay in Wayne County.
After a day on the water, charter-boat customers also contribute to local business. They will dine and entertain themselves close to the port they are fishing.
Wayne County continues to benefit from the fishing tourist. The economy boost starts early in the spring and continues through autumn — and that’s not factoring in stream angling or the ice-fishing mecca on Sodus Bay.
Most out-of-staters that come to this region book charters for at least two days, so just add the numbers and you’ll get some idea how sportfishing is to local economies.
Remember, feeding deer is prohibited in our state
People intentionally feeding white-tailed deer cause unnatural concentrations near the food source, which can lead to ecological damage, damage to property, and an increased risk of transmitting disease between deer.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation adopted a new regulation recently to provide a clearer definition of what does and does not constitute illegal feeding of deer or moose. Visit https://bit.ly/361YIug to see all the regulations.
To summarize, all intentional feeding of deer or moose is prohibited, except for cutting trees and brush for wildlife, growing foods for wildlife or agricultural crops, or activities conducted under permits issued by DEC for research and management purposes. Distributing foods or food products — fruits, vegetables, grains, minerals, powders and liquids — to attract and feed deer or moose is otherwise prohibited statewide and at all times of year.
The regulation clarifies that incidental feeding, such as attracting deer or moose to a bird feeder, will only be considered a violation if DEC has previously issued a written warning to the person responsible for the incidental feeding. This will allow nuisance situations to be appropriately addressed without limiting bird feeding in general.
The regulation also prohibits the sale of retail products packaged for sale as food, or edible attractants for wild deer unless the products carry a label clearly stating that such use is illegal in New York.