Kenyon’s “Outdoors” column appears every other Sunday in the Finger Lakes Times. To reach him, call 879-1341 or email ckenyonrun@gmail.com.

Outdoor Calendar

Cayuga Lake Birding Van Tour

When: Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah

What: A van excursion to the northern part of Cayuga Lake, where up to 30 species of ducks, geese and swans can be seen; binoculars and bird guides will be provided

Cost: $8 children, $15 adults, or $40 for families

Note: Pre-paid registrations are required

Registration: (315) 365-3588 or montezuma@audubon.org

New York Sportsman’s Expo

When: Jan. 24, Noon to 7 p.m.; Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes

What: There will be more than 40 new exhibits at this year’s show, including outfitters from across the globe, along with seminars, a children's trout pond and more

Admission: $10 general, $7 seniors and military/fire/law enforcement personnel with ID, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and younger

Website: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com

Ducks Unlimited Sodus Point Chapter Dinner

When: Jan. 31, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Marlin's, 8527 Greig St., Sodus Point

Highlights: Beef and lobster dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions

Cost: $80 single, $125 couple, $50 youth (includes membership)

Information: Joe Nicosia at (315) 573-1939

Website: www.ducks.org/new-york/events

February 1-2 - S-VE Sportsman’s Club Sportsman Days

(sponsored by Spencer-Van Etten High School Sportsman’s Club)

When: Feb. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Where: Spencer-Van Etten High School, 16 Darts Cross Road, Spencer

Highlights: Hunting with dogs and guides, artists, taxidermists, wood carvers, archery shops, fishing experts and more; an archery range and fly-casting area for children; a youth 3D archery tournament and game-calling contest; free venison samples

Food and beverages: Available for sale by S-VE CSD Student Council

Admission: Free

Information: Doug at (607) 589-6512 or cheveefann@aol.com