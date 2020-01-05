The Niagara Fishing Expo was featured in this space two weeks ago. However, outdoor enthusiasts should not forget about the other exciting event close to home. Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is the longest-tenured show of its kind in the Northeast.
At 70-plus years and counting, folks from all over New York have celebrated the great outdoors at the New York State Fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes. It’s an annual tradition.
John Lenox of Rush Outdoors and Wight-Ox promotions is excited about this year’s expo.
“The brand-new Exposition Center has allowed us to bring in more outfitters, charters and manufacturers,” Lenox said during a recent phone conversation. “Bring the whole family and watch the National Dock Dogs compete.”
Lenox said this year’s dock dogs event is a wild-card, double-points affair that is being sponsored by Sit Means Sit of Syracuse. It always attracts more and better dogs, Lenox noted.
He said organizers are excited to welcome back the Pop-Up 3D Archery Shoot.
“Similar to what is seen on TV, this shoot is a ton of fun,” he said. “You can shoot for fun with friends or shoot the competition for great prizes.”
The Sunday Fun Day giveaway is back, highlighted by the grand prize of a 20-by-40-foot log cabin from Woodtex. Paying general admission enters patrons in the drawing.
Greenscapes is coming back to the expo. Bring the kids by and let them catch fish in a world-class indoor trout pond created by Greenscapes of Syracuse. All proceeds go to local Boy Scouts.
Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Admission is $12, or $10 for seniors, military, fire and law enforcement personnel, and children 6-12 years old. An ID is required for military, fire and law enforcement personnel.
Children 5 and younger get in free.
Visit https://www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com/ for updates.
National Lake Trout Derby dates set
It’s never too early to announce fishing tournaments, especially when the grand prize is $10,000.
The longest-running fishing contest in the Finger Lakes region is the iconic National Lake Trout Derby. The 2020 event is set for its usual spot on the Memorial Day weekend calendar: May 23-25.
The heaviest overall fish in any of the contest’s species categories takes home the grand prize of $10,000. The grand champion cannot win a prize in an individual category with the same fish.
Anyone possessing a New York state fishing license can enter the derby. Registration spots are sprinkled around Seneca Lake. Find the sign-up location nearest you at www.laketroutderby.com, or register on the website.
The prize breakdown in the Lake Trout division is as follows:
1st — 3,000
2nd — $1,500
3rd — $1,000
4th — $500
5th — $250
In the Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, and Landlocked Salmon divisions the following prizes are up for grabs:
1st — $2,000
2nd — $1,000
3rd — $750
4th — $250
5th — $100
There are also cash prizes in the divisions for Men, Women, Seniors, Teen and Juvenile:
1st — $200
2nd — $150
3rd — $100
4th — $50
5th — $25
Find all of the details at www.laketroutderby.com.
DEC youth summer camp sign-ups
Registration for the 2020 Department of Environmental Conservation camps season opens at 1 p.m. Jan. 26. View the 2020 weekly schedule for ages and hunter education programs at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/2020campshuntered.pdf.
DEC camps combine environmental education, hunter education, and outdoor recreation into an adventurous experience. They use a fun, hands-on approach to teach about the environment.
Campers will have the opportunity to learn outdoor skills, including backpacking, camping and canoeing. Firsthand experiences in the outdoors have inspired many campers to embrace a lifelong passion for nature and a dedication to stewardship of our natural resources.
Campers will explore New York’s diverse habitats, have the chance to learn basic ecological concepts, and how human activities affect the environment. Campers solve challenges, explore environmental concepts, practice outdoor skills and spend the week immersed in nature.
All the camps offer hunter education programs — hunting, bow hunting, and trapping — and archery.
See a typical week’s schedule for Camps Colby, DeBruce and Rushford at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/2029.html.
See a typical Pack Forest weekly schedule at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/2021.html.
Camps run Sunday through Friday. Check current availability and schedules at all four camps at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/2013.html.
Lake Ontario levels of stocking reduced
DEC has unveiled the state’s plan for stocking fish in Lake Ontario to ensure the lake remains one of the top destinations in the country.
Lake Ontario offers opportunities to catch trophy-sized fish from a wide variety of species, including Chinook and Coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, Atlantic salmon, bass, walleye, and panfish.
To ensure these species continue to thrive and to address a further projected population decline of alewife, a crucial prey fish, DEC’s 2020 stocking of Chinook salmon and lake trout into Lake Ontario will be reduced by 20 percent. More than 3.6 million salmon and trout will be stocked in 2020.
Effectively managing for the long-term sustainability of the trophy Chinook salmon fishery requires balancing predator numbers with available alewife as prey. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and DEC forecast declines in the adult alewife population following the relatively severe winters of 2013-14 and 2014-15 that contributed to poor alewife reproductive success. Managers documented strong alewife reproduction in 2016; however, these fish now appear to be under intense predation pressure, and scientists have forecasted a further decline in the adult alewife population in 2020 due to the diminishing 2016 alewife year class and relatively poor alewife production in both 2017 and 2018.
DEC reduced the number of Chinook salmon and lake trout stocked in Lake Ontario by 20 percent in 2017. Chinook salmon stocking was reduced by an additional 20 percent in 2019.
With these stocking reductions, and those planned for this year, 2020 lake-wide salmon and trout stocking in Lake Ontario will exceed 3.6 million fish, including approximately 1.1 million Chinook salmon, 755,000 rainbow trout/steelhead, 556,000 brown trout, 601,000 lake trout, 325,000 coho salmon, and 200,000 yearling Atlantic salmon. Additionally, many Lake Ontario tributaries also produce “wild” Chinook salmon each year. These wild salmon make a significant contribution to the fishery, comprising on average 50 percent of the adult salmon population.
DEC is optimistic that these management decisions will maintain high-quality fishing opportunities, and Lake Ontario will remain a premier sport fishing destination.
Additional information about the status of Lake Ontario alewife and 2020 DEC stocking plans can be found at https://bit.ly/37xs0SH.