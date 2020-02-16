According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, anglers have at least 1 million reasons to fish for walleye in Oneida Lake.
Cornell University researchers have been tracking the lake’s walleye population for more than 60 years, and a joint study conducted with DEC showed the population of adult walleye was estimated to be 1 million in 2019, a level that has not been reached since the 1980s.
The study results represent a remarkable recovery of the adult population of walleye, which declined through the 1990s and has remained steady at around 400,000 fish since 2000.
To rebuild the walleye population, DEC implemented special regulations and managed a growing population of cormorants on the lake. Large classes of walleye in 2010 and 2014 have contributed to the population increase, and another strong class in 2016 is anticipated to push the adult population even higher next year.
DEC will continue to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop an approach for cormorant management to safeguard fisheries from over-predation by these fish-eating birds.
To help manage the Oneida Lake walleye fishery, more than 150 million walleye fry — newly hatched fish only a few millimeters long — are stocked annually in the lake.
The legal minimum size for walleye in the lake is 15 inches, and there is a reduced daily limit of three walleye.
Walleye season runs from the first Saturday in May through March 15.
Safest hunting year on record was 2019
During 2019, hunters in New York enjoyed the safest hunting season on record. There were 12 personal-injury incidents last year. Of those, one was a fatality caused by a shooter failing to properly identify the target while participating on a deer drive.
Five incidents were self-inflicted, while seven were two-party firearm incidents. Of the two-party firearm incidents, two of the victims were not participating in any type of hunting activity — they were passing by in vehicles. The remaining four victims were not wearing hunter orange.
Wearing hunter orange while afield, and ensuring it is visible, decreases your risk of being injured while hunting — although, tragically, the one individual with hunter orange in the form of a hat and gloves represented the one fatality. It reinforces why properly identifying your target, and what is beyond that target, is of critical importance.
The number of hunters is declining, but the hunting incident rate, or incidents per 100,000 hunters, is falling much faster. Since the 1960s, the number of hunters has declined about 20 percent, while the incident rate has declined almost 80 percent. The current five-year average is 1.8 incidents per 100,000 hunters, compared to 19 per 100,000 hunters in the 1960s.
Thanks largely to the dedicated efforts of thousands of volunteer Hunter Education Programs over more than 60 years, New York hunting is safer than ever. We cannot become complacent, though, as every hunting-related shooting incident is preventable. The DEC highly recommends that hunters participating in any firearm season follow standard firearm safety rules, in addition to wearing hunter orange.
The numbers below include only shooting-related incidents involving firearms, bows or crossbows. It does not include all incidents and fatalities related to hunting, like heart attacks that occur while afield. Incidents involving tree stands are included in a separate report.
Day-old Pheasant Chick Program
Each tear DEC makes approximately 30,000 day-old pheasant chicks available for individuals to raise and release on public lands. The program, known as the Cooperative Day-old Pheasant Chick Program, was designed to assist in revitalizing the ring-necked pheasant population in the area.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County is a facilitator of the DOCP program and helps to order and distribute the day-old chicks to participating individuals.
Some ground rules:
• Anyone can apply to participate in the program, including 4-H members, schools, clubs and members of the community.
• Participants must have appropriate brooding facility and outdoor rearing pen, both of which may be subject to DEC inspection.
• Release sites must be open to the public for pheasant hunting.
• Participants should be familiar with the DEC pheasant-rearing guide www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dayoldchicks.pdf.
• Chicks MUST be picked up on the day of delivery at Tractor Supply Co. in Auburn, which is scheduled for mid-May.
• Pheasants must be released when they are 8 weeks old or older, but no later than the end of pheasant hunting season.
• Pheasant chicks are not to be purchased, sold or traded.
For further information regarding the DOCP program, and to order pheasant chicks for rearing and release on public lands, call Cornell Cooperative Extension rep Peggy Lillie at (315) 255-1183, ext. 238. Or, visit http://blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga and click on“Click here to Register for a class or seminar” button.
A free workshop to explain how you can get free day-old pheasant chicks to raise and release into the wild is set for 6-7 p.m. Monday at the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 248 Grant Ave. in Auburn. Registration for the workshop was required by Thursday, so call Lillie at the above number or email psb4@cornell.edu to see if openings remain.