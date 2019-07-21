I grabbed the rod from Bill Hilts Jr. because I thought he said, “Here, you’re up.” Truth be known — and outdoor writers don’t pen fiction — he never said that, although I took the rod anyway because I couldn’t make out what he was saying.
I leave my hearing aids at home when I’m on the water. If a bug bites my ear and it’s smacked away, the hearing devices would plop in the water. I would watch very expensive implements slowly disappear, or a trout come by and gobble up the shiny hearing aid.
The bad news for the fish is that the batteries only last one week.
Back at the stern of the Dandy Eyes charter boat I fought the fish, and my other outdoor writer colleagues were timing my retrieval.
“You took 38 minutes to land the king,” Dave Barus announced.
Geez. My loyal, fair-minded outdoor buddies were timing me. Thirty-eight minutes was correct, and a younger angler probably couldn’t bring in the fish any faster, but I am sure that person wouldn’t be drenched in sweat or have a difficult time standing.
This on-the-water adventure, pitting video guys against outdoor scribes, was being filmed for a future episode on “Rush Outdoors.” I didn’t tell John Lenox to edit out my catch because I knew darn well he wouldn’t.
Lenox and Norm Wightman started Wight-Ox Enterprises, producers of the ”Rush Outdoors” TV show.
The New York State Outdoor Writers Association and the video guys have tried to organize this fun adventure every year. We have fished out of Oak Orchard, the Thousand Islands and Wayne County. The format we have used in this competition is as follows: largest fish, smallest fish and total legal catch. The timeline for this day was 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This year’s contest, out of Wayne County, was spawned at a Massachusetts outdoors show last year. I walked over to charter captain Jerry Snyder’s booth and threw out the idea. He grabbed it like a king hitting a spoon.
Snyder charters the Dandy Eyes boat out of Hughes’ Marina in Wayne County, and he knows how to promote. We needed two charters and a chase boat for filming. He enlisted fellow captain Matt French from Rochester for the second boat, and we used Snyder’s 24-foot Angler Quest pontoon to video on the water.
Captains Sandy Miller and Mike Francis operated the chase boat with expertise, running alongside the two charter boats — close enough for filming, but staying away from all the lines put out to catch trout and salmon.
Both boats were working depths from 120-180 feet straight out from Hughes’ Marina. Lenox was filming the writers on the Dandy Eyes charter, while Tim Andrus, the host of “Rush Outdoors,” was on French’s Miss Demeanor vessel. Both boats are 31-foot Bahas.
Leo Maloney, Barus, Hilts and I were the expert/experienced anglers. We are experienced because we are of the older generation. Our assignment was to chronicle the truth.
With no fiction or fabrication involved, we all caught fish. Maloney caught the first king off the wire, Barus caught a king. I reeled in 450 feet of line to land mine, and Hilts took a king 340 feet out on the wire.
Hilts’ fish took the spoon at 12:10 p.m., close to quitting time. The other writers were gabbing away, talking about all our pills and doctors’ appointments while Hilts reeled, reeled and reeled.
“I’ll get the net,” Snyder said.
“It better have a long handle,” quipped Hilts, before looking down at the line-counter reel and announcing, “I got 240 more feet to go.”
It was a spoon bite today using Warrior spoons with Chinook divers. On the way back to port Lenox showed me a text from Andrus on the Miss Demeanor. It said they boxed out and finished with a huge lake trout.
“Where’s your box?” I asked, after tying off the boat. “We need two people to lift ours.”
As a matter of fact, the video guys only caught one fish and didn’t need a box. The NYSOWA team won all categories: largest king, smallest king and most weight of total catch.
The captains cleaned the fish, and we all met at Snyder’s house for interviews and a great lunch provided by Dan Wooster.
What a day. Although we relentlessly tease each other, there is not a better group of individuals who love their professions promoting New York state. We always start as colleagues, and those bonds develop into friendships for life.
If interested in booking a charter with Snyder and Dandy Eyes Charters, call (585) 261-4929 or visit https://www.facebook.com/dandyeyescharters/. To set up a trip with French and Miss Demeanor Charters, call (585) 737-9364 or email mcso666@rochester.rr.com.
Keesler Scholarship application time
The Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from qualified college students who wish to receive scholarship assistance in 2019.
As a living memorial for two people who loved New York state and the outdoors, this fund assists students planning to train in the field of wildlife management. The Keeslers wrote and lectured about the outdoors, and founded and published the nationally recognized and respected New York Sportsman Magazine.
Janice passed away suddenly in 1988. Paul died in 2005 after a protracted battle with cancer. They are missed.
The scholarship award is available to any New York state resident who has been accepted into an accredited institution of higher learning and is, or will be, working toward obtaining a degree in some facet of wildlife management. The 24th series of the Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Award will be distributed this fall.
To date, the fund has had the honor of distributing more than $29,500 in grants to deserving wildlife management students.
Visit www.keeslerscholarshipfund.org to print an application. Completed applications must be returned to the committee no later than Sept. 1. Mail them to Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund, c/o Bridget Keesler, PO Box 485, Newport, NY 13416.
Individuals or clubs wishing to contribute to the fund may do so by sending a check or money order payable to Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund to the above address.
For additional information about the Keesler scholarship, visit the scholarship website or email Keeslerbridget@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.