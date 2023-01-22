The New York State Outdoor Writers Association announced the winners of its communications and photography recognition program during its annual meeting, which was held virtually in December.
The Excellence in Craft Communications and Janice M. Keesler Memorial Photo awards programs, co-sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, Redding Reloading Equipment, and the Outdoor Sportsman Group, was judged by highly regarded writers, editors, and photographers from outside the organization.
First-place honorees received valued art awards, and second- and third-place finishers were recognized with certificates and cash awards.
The first-place awards in the Excellence in Craft program were this year’s annual edition of beautiful waterfowl decoys created by award-winning carver Bill Suitor of Youngstown, Niagara County.
Awards for first place in the photo recognition program were framed original paintings on feathers by renowned artist and NYSOWA member Deborah Brosen of Kinderhook, Columbia County.
A complete list of first- to third-place finishers in both the communication and photo award programs follows.
Excellence in Craft
Communication Awards
Magazine Feature
1. Paul Schnell, Chasing, Outdoor Life, No. 4 Issue. 2021.
2. Tom Schlichter, Secrets of Bottom Fishing, Southern Boating and Yachting, June 2021.
3. Tom Schlichter, Bahamas Bonefishing, Southern Boating and Yachting, April 2021.
Magazine Column
1. Tom Schlichter, Northeast Seaboard: Cape Cod’s Great White Shark Activity, Southern Boating and Yachting, June 2021.
2. Tom Schlichter, Northeast Seaboard: New Study Could Impact Fishery Stock Assessment, Southern Boating and Yachting, Jan. 2021.
Newspaper Feature
1. Tom Schlichter, Angling for the Perfect Lure, Newsday, June 20, 2021.
2. Paula Piatt, Is Professional Training Necessary for a Well-Oiled Canine Machine? “Pennsylvania Outdoor News,” Aug. 13, 2021.
T3. David Figura, Angler Enjoys the Challenge, Funny Side of Catching Fish, The Post Standard, Aug. 5, 2021.
T3. Glenn Sapir, Turkey Hunting Strategies for Seniors, “New York Outdoor News,” April 2, 2021.
Newspaper Column
1. Steve Piatt, Still Out There: Dreaming of the ’Dacks, Morning Times, Aug. 19, 2021.
2. Dan Ladd, Getting Around: Thankful for Thanksgiving Day Hunts, “New York Outdoor News,” Nov.13, 2021.
3. Glenn Sapir, Here and There, Now and Then: Losing Things, Especially Afield, “New York Outdoor News,” Sept.17, 2021.
Online Publication
1. David Figura, Finger Lakes Land Trust Began as Cornell Master’s Degree Project, Now Covers 26,000 Acres, NYUP.com, Oct. 13, 2021.
2. David Figura, One Man’s Solitary Life of Trapping, Smoking and Selling Eels on the Delaware River, NYUP.com, Aug. 29, 2021.
3. Megan Plete Postol, BOW Weekend Offers Women Opportunity for Challenge, Learning, Adirondack Explorer, Oct. 19, 2021.
Book
1. Joseph Gary Crance, The Forest Ghost: A Ryland Creek Novel, Lulu Publishing Services, 2021.
2. Joseph Gary Crance, The Master of the Hounds: Book IV of the Ryland Creek Saga, Lulu Publishing Services, 2020.
3. Doug Goodman., American Footsteps: A Hunter’s Journey, Newman Springs Publishing, 2020.
Janice M. Keesler
Memorial Photo Awards
Hunting & Fishing
1. Bill Hilts Jr.
2. Angelo Peluso.
3. Chris Paparo.
Outdoor Action
1. Paul Schnell.
2. David Figura.
3. David Figura.
Outdoor Scenic
1. Charles Witek.
2. Peter Cody Fiduccia.
3. Chris Paparo.
Wildlife
1. Chris Paparo.
2. Peter Cody Fiduccia.
3. Paul Schnell.
People
1. Paul Schnell.
2. Bill Hilts Jr..
3. Angelo Peluso.
Don’t feed deer
Now that white-tailed deer hunting seasons have ended throughout most of New York state, it may be tempting to begin feeding deer to “help” them through the winter. However, feeding deer during the winter or other times of the year is unnecessary, is prohibited in New York, and can have very negative consequences for deer, your neighbors, and surrounding wildlife habitat.
During the winter, deer rely on woody vegetation (known as woody browse) for their nutritional needs. The digestive enzymes in a deer’s stomach change in the winter to better digest this browse.
If deer are provided with unnatural food sources such as corn or hay after this change in diet has occurred, it can result in deer becoming ill or even dying. Deer will eat the unnatural food source, but can develop acidosis (grain overload disease) or enterotoxemia (Clostridium overgrowth) disease because they can’t digest the food properly. Both diseases can result in the rapid illness and death of deer, even though their stomachs are full.
Deer also gather around food sources in winter that can increase the risk of spreading disease. For example, if a deer infected with chronic wasting disease visits an artificial deer feeding site, it will shed CWD prions (protein) in its saliva directly on the food, which can infect other deer that feed there. Deer gathering at these sites can also increase the risk for deer-vehicle collisions and deer-related damage to landscape plantings, orchards, and tree farms.
Habitat improvement, especially the creation of shrubland and young forest habitat, is a good way to help deer and other wildlife so they have food to eat all year. For a list of tree and shrub species that deer prefer to eat in winter that you can promote on your property, visit DEC’s winter deer foods page.
Safe ice fishing
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded anglers recently to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions.
“New York state has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly mild,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Given these unpredictable fluctuations in weather, it is critical that winter recreationists exercise extreme caution when doing anything on the ice, including fishing, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Ice anglers should check the thickness of ice before leaving the shore. Four inches of clear, solid ice is usually safe for anglers on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure thickness.
Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses, where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or spud bar at various spots.
In addition, fishing with a family member or friend is encouraged for safety. Local bait and tackle shops are a great source for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching.