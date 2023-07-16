The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a common parasite and a bacteria contributed to a large fish die-off recently in Seneca Lake.
DEC fisheries staffers collected samples of alewife after being notified June 20 about the lake-wide die-off that resulted in thousands of the forage fish washing up on shorelines. Samples were analyzed by the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, and the die-off was determined to be caused by Chilodonella uncinata and Aeromonas hydrophila.
Chilodonella uncinata is a common parasite found in most waters. Aeromonas hydrophila is a bacterium that causes a disease in fish called Motile Aeromonas Septicemia.
Neither the parasite nor bacteria impact human health.
A similar die-off of alewives attributed to Chilodonella occurred in Seneca Lake in 2017. No appreciable impact to the alewife population was noted in the most recent incident. DEC is continuing to monitor the fishery.
DEC encourages anyone that encounters a fish kill in DEC Region 8 to contact regional fisheries staff at 585-226-5343 or fwfish8@dec.ny.gov. Obtaining samples shortly after a fish die-off can better the chances of determining the cause.
Lake Ontario survey results
Lake Ontario provides anglers with a diverse, world-class trout and salmon fishery worth an estimated $560 million to the state’s economy.
According to anglers surveyed this spring, there were:
• Above-average Chinook salmon fishing in the west and east central lake areas in April and early May, with unfavorable winds and slower fishing later in the reporting period.
• Slightly above-average brown trout fishing in east central and east lake areas.
• A noticeable lack of larger-sized browns lake-wide.
• Lower lake trout catch rates in three out of four lake areas, and below-average catch rates in the west central area for all species.
• Lower numbers of lamprey observed, as compared to record highs in 2022.
To see the full report, visit bit.ly/3PYsH0T.
DEC warns Adirondack hikers
DEC has issued a high-water advisory following recent heavy rains and is urging hikers to postpone hikes near waterways and on high-elevation trails.
High-elevation trails feature thin soils that erode easily with heavy rains. Hikers are advised to avoid high-elevation trails for the duration of the advisory because sliding boots destroy trail tread, can damage surrounding vegetation, and erode thin soils, causing washouts. Current trail conditions across the Adirondack Park are extremely wet and can pose risks to hikers like falling due to unstable trail tread and slippery rocks, as well as hypothermia.
A high-water advisory is in effect too. All waterbodies rose considerably after recent storms. Streams and rivers are running high and fast with strong currents. Hikers should avoid trails that include stream crossings and use all high-water routes if provided. Do not attempt to cross swift-moving streams and rivers. Turn back and return another day.
Thunderstorms are predicted to continue throughout the coming week and likely will bring more heavy downpours and high-water events. Check the weather for the day of, night of, and day after your trip in case of an unexpected overnight.
Hypothermia can occur even in the summer months, and especially during times where very wet conditions are present. Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. Stay warm and dry by packing extra layers in a waterproof bag within your pack. Pack extra socks to keep your feet dry and change them often. Carry plenty of food and water. Being tired, hungry, or dehydrated makes you more susceptible to hypothermia.
Hikers are advised to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information web pages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information for the Adirondacks, particularly in the wake of the recent flooding.
View the HikeSmartNY webpage for detailed information on safety and preparedness and what to do in case of an emergency in the backcountry.
Dog saved near Howland Island
On June 2, while on patrol on Howland Island at Montezuma Wildlife Management Area, DEC Ranger Michael Chappell discovered a dog swimming in one of the ponds. Chappell secured the dog and contacted Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
While the SPCA took in the dog, DEC Lt. Ryan Wickens posted a photo of the canine on social media. The Cayuga and Wayne county communities shared the post quickly and, by that evening, the owner came forward. The owner had been searching for the dog frantically all day after the dog broke her leash.
Rangers believe the dog swam the canal to make it to the island.