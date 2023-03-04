Spider Rybaak was my favorite outdoor writer, a scribe who produced the facts garnished with his great personality. That for me brings a reader right into the pages. It’s a gift, and while an education can mold your words using proper grammar, a creative mind does not come from schooling.
Spider had a very creative mind.
Ray Hrynyk was Spider Rybaak, and he told me he was dubbed with the title because of his lanky stature. He stood around 6-foot-5 and did resemble a spider — a very active spider. Rybaak was an excitable man, and when you furnished him with a rod and reel, watch out! There was never a dull moment.
His writing in many publications has passed along valuable information on where and how to enjoy our valuable resources, gain success with fishing techniques, and show respect for the natural resources.
Rybaak and I attended many outdoor trade shows together, and we have fished the Finger Lakes and the embayments along the southern shores of Lake Ontario.
Spider passed away Jan. 11. Following was one of our adventures (I miss you Spider).
Fishing … not catching
The water was a murky green, a different color than usual. And the level was historically low in Port Bay. And it was windy. That’s why we couldn’t catch any fish.
Anglers need excuses, probably because of our egos. Many of us, who have been throwing out worms since we were kids, consider ourselves capable of catching fish.
It was Monday, and although the sun didn’t break the horizon until after 7 a.m., it was a gorgeous late-morning sunrise. Spider Rybaak, Corky Cansdale and I were on a fishing mission. Rybaak, a fellow outdoor scribe I have known for years, is working on his third book about fishing New York. He has published some gems about eastern and western New York, and will complete another great guide book early next year. That’s where I enter the story.
He needed a guide to assist with facts and tips for catching fish in Wayne County bays. I’m the tourist guy and Cansdale is the guide on this brief trip.
We motored to the south end of Port Bay and planned on fishing the narrows for pike and largemouth bass. As Cansdale and I cast around the docks, Rybaak quizzed us on everything.
“When do the pike hit,” he asked.
“What about walleye fishing?
“Are the perch in the bay, and can I have one of those apples?”
Cansdale brought along some Wayne County Macs and tossed a couple to his fishing guests. Rybaak and I were the guests because we were using Cansdale’s boat.
I was using a blade lure, sometimes dubbed as sonars. This was a lethal spoon on Oneida early this year. The walleye loved it. Today, on Port Bay … the silver blade was ignored. Nobody loved it.
The Corkster was throwing a mixed bag of jigs, blades, and artificial minnows. Spider was writing down all sorts of information about Sodus, Port, East, and Blind Sodus — all the embayments located within Wayne County’s border.
Although he is not one that accepts compliments easily, I informed Spider that he was one of my favorite outdoor writers.
“You are a highly creative writer. I love your introductions and the twist and turns of your narrative,” I said, to which Spider responded, “Catch some fish!”
We worked the entire narrow north to Tompkins Point with nothing. I had one hit under a dock, and then the blade lure gave up. It went into retirement.
Tompkins Point is our favorite Port Bay perch catching hangout. It has a shelf of rock that runs east and west. The structure is a favorite habitat for lunker perch. No one was home today, though. Cansdale did manage a crappie. We pulled anchor and zipped across the bay and fished the west side of Graves Point.
Nothing worked; no takers. Rybaak captured three gobies, not the best photo opportunity for a fishing guidebook.
We ended the morning at the ramp at 12:30 p.m. with no large fish posing in front of a camera lens. However, this publication is not a photography book. It’s a fishing guide, a how-to and where-to-go-type of publication. So, it was a successful morning on the water, but hey, every angler wants to net the big one.
The three of us did agree — with complete truthfulness — that if catching fish was a guarantee, it wouldn’t be a very satisfying sport. The challenge is often the excitement. I define my life’s existence by the enjoyment of the journey, not the fulfillment of reaching a destination.
Spider Rybaak
Raymond P. Hrynyk (Spider Rybaak), 73, of Canastota, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home.
Raymond was born in Germany. He was a graduate of OCC and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse University. He worked as a union painter and was an author. He was a US Army veteran and was stationed in Germany, where he worked in Military Intelligence.
Ray was an avid sportsman, loved fishing. He was an award-winning author and photographer. Under the name of “Spider Rybaak,” he wrote several books on fishing and held many fishing classes.
“Romko,” as many knew him, was a God-loving man, generous, kind, and comical. He was very loving and dependable to all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Anna Hrynyk; and his brother, Walter Hrynyk. Ray is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Susan Douglass; his twin brother, John (Susan) Hrynyk of Liverpool; and his sister-in-law, Cathy Hrynyk of Syracuse.
Services will be held at a later date.
Leave memories and condolences on syracuse.com/obits.
