Got a big one,” young Jason Leusch yelled from the dock at Port Bay. Both father and mother were spending the spring day working outside their cottage along this embayment of Wayne County when they heard their son shout. The 8-year-old angler already had caught about 20 rock bass, so his parents were rather slow announcing that they “would be there in a minute.”
It was 10:25 a.m. the morning of May 24. After a 5-minute fight, the rock bass was hauled on the dock — and it was a “big one,” all right. Matter of fact, it was big enough to become the latest New York state-record rock bass.
“Holy crow, we have to weigh that one,” Mike Leusch told his son. “We knew the record rock bass for New York state was 1 pound, 15 ounces, caught in 1984. I grabbed my digital scale and the fish was 2.02.”
Father and son took the rock bass to Bay Bridge Sport Shop at the south end of Sodus Bay, where it registered 2.0 pounds on its scale.
“We had a friend from Webster print the registration form, and they brought it to Port Bay,” Mike said.
Next up was to contact someone at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and have them certify the catch. Fishery biologist Pete Ousterman, from the Region 8 office in Avon, verified the rock bass … and Jason Leusch is now a young angler in the official record book.
Mike, wife Lindsay and family live in Webster. The second-grade record holder attends Plank North Elementary School.
When asked what equipment he used to catch the rock bass, Jason proudly said, “I was using my 5-foot ultralight with 10-pound braided line. I was fishing with fathead minnows.”
Jason’s dad added that the setup used was a No. 4 hook 10 inches above a sinker.
“My rod was a KastKing, but I just broke it,” Jason said during the interview. “The hook was caught on the bottom and I yanked it too hard. The rod broke.”
He will probably have to purchase a new ultralight before casting off his dock again.
“What record fish are you going for now?” he was asked.
“It will be a bluegill,” he said without hesitation.
‘Ridiculous’ carp from Keuka Lake
Robin Jones describes his extra-large carp as “a ridiculous big fish.” Jones, a 42-year-old British-born carp angler, wasn’t exaggerating: He caught a 50-pound carp in Keuka Lake.
“The New York state record is 50 pounds, 6 ounces, and my fish would have probably beat that,” Jones said. “However, it wasn’t properly weighed. We didn’t have any certified scales.”
Jones lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife Sarah Pedersen. Sarah was born and raised in Seneca Castle; her parents own and operate Pedersen Farms.
“We were staying at her parents’ lake house on Keuka Lake, near Branchport.” Jones said during a telephone interview from Washington. “I was using a small, 6-foot rod with 10-pound braided line, and canned corn was the bait. It took me about 30 minutes to land the fish.”
Wayne Co. Youth Fishing Derby
The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs are pleased to announce the 22nd Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby for anglers ages 4-16 will go forward as planned.
The event begins June 19 and wraps up July 26. It covers the waters in Wayne County. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
In a new twist this year, the Ontario and Palmyra CountryMax stores will serve as weigh stations, joining Krenzer Marine, Hughes Marina, Davenports and Bay Bridge bait shops.
The Youth Derby is designed as three tournaments in one:
AL SHULTZ MEMORIAL CHALLENGE: This is for youth ages 4-7. Anglers compete to catch the most panfish, bluegill, perch, rock bass, and sunfish. While only perch need to be weighed, anglers must complete an entry form.
MERCHANTS CHALLENGE: This is for youth ages 8-16, and it’s considered the “Grand Slam.” Catch all five of the shallow-water species — perch, walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike and smallmouth bass — in order to compete for the grand prize.
SPECIES CHALLENGE: This is open to all entrants. In this derby, anglers compete to catch the largest fish in any of the five species in the Merchants Challenge.
The entry fee is $5. Prizes consist of merchandise and trophies. The prize structure is based on the number of registered entrants.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, cash won’t be accepted. Registrations are being taken online using any major credit card. The entrant’s registration number is generated at checkout.
For those without WiFi, the Bay Bridge Bait Shop, Ontario CountryMax and Palmyra CountryMax will have WiFi-enabled tablets available for online registrations, starting June 16.
Maxine Appleby, conservation specialist, said the Conservation District will provide opportunities to any youth that does not have the means to enter the derby. Special arrangements can be made by calling the office at (315) 946-7200 by July 3.
To register for the derby and to see all of the rules, visit https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.
McDonald’s of Wayne County is donating the trophies. The derby’s other sponsors: PJ Unisex Salon; Lyons National Bank; Sodus Rotary; Katlynn Marine; Rubinos on the Bay; Sodus Point Pit Stop; Martin’s Tideside Marine; Ashley Insurance; Lyons Veterinary Clinic; Clingerman Taxidermy; Dynalec Corp.; Fishin Magician Charters; Patons Sodus Market; Humbert Farms; KC Baily Orchards; Farm Bureau of Wayne County; Dobbin’s Drugs; Ely & Leene Insurance; Hughes Marina; Joey’s Northside Grocery; Fowler’s Marina; Key’s Energy; Krenzer Marine; Port Bay RV Park and Campground; the Steger Haus; Termatec Molding; Wayne County Tourism; Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District; Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs; Sodus Bay Sportsman Club; and, of course, all the bait and weigh stations in the county.
Bass season set to open June 20
The DEC announced this week that the traditional harvest season for largemouth and smallmouth bass opens June 20 and closes Nov. 30. In most waters, there also is a catch-and-release season starting Dec. 1, and continuing until the start of the regular season, during which anglers can fish for bass using artificial lures.
There are special fishing regulations for some waters, and New York anglers should check the current fishing regulations guide before heading out to fish.
Black bass are New York’s No. 1 freshwater sportfish. They can be caught in small neighborhood ponds, warm-water rivers and streams, and lakes of all sizes.
During the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19, the DEC reminds anglers to maintain safe social distancing. Those guidelines include:
• Fish local. Stay close to home. Keep your fishing trip short. Avoid high-traffic destinations.
• Be safe. Avoid crowds and groups. Keep a distance of six feet or more from others. When fishing from a boat, make sure it’s large enough so persons on board are at least six feet from one another. If such distance cannot be maintained, acceptable face coverings must be worn at all times by all individuals on the vessel.
• Stay home. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Anyone 70 and older or with a compromised immune system should postpone their trip.
• Be adaptive. Move quickly through parking lots and paths. If crowded, choose a different fishing location or time to visit.
For more information on boating guidelines and safety, visit the State Parks and DEC websites.