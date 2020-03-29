The sun moves further north. I watch this early in the morning from my bedroom window. I gauge the trajectory by the branches of my maple tree.
The bright ball would rise and then disappear behind a broken limb during the winter. Now it passes my broken screen, which blew out during a strong Northeast wind.
Old people do this for entertainment, while waiting for spring. We are waiting for harbingers. That’s the word that means something like heralding a movement or the like. If that’s true, why are there no harbingers of autumn? Ponder that for a minute.
I thought about that when my red-wing blackbirds returned. I keep track of my avian friends, flying to and fro. Their departures and arrivals are on all the pages of my many bird books. I’m running out of space. Well, I could always buy another book on birds. I am one of those citizen scientists that you have read about. Important stuff, you know.
The first RWB arrived Feb. 23. I was so thrilled I scribbled in my Sibley’s Bird Book … and highlighted the exciting moment. “This is great,” I said to no one in particular. Senior bird watchers tend to talk to themselves. Maybe the birds return to my abode for that purpose … you know, entertainment or something like that.
On Feb. 26 more than one RWB flew into town. The next day a flock came home to roost.
The harbingers were back.
It was an important moment for me to hear their metallic squawk. Day one was a thrill. Day two was exciting. Day three meant spring had come. Day four, the RWBs were a little too noisy. Day five, as I walked to the mailbox, the screeching was a bit too unnerving. Day six I wanted to ring those stupid birds’ necks.
So much for harbingers. I’ll take spring flowers and leaves on the trees.
But wait a gull-darn minute. Let us not forget the spring peepers. Now there is the true heralder of spring, a humdinger of a harbinger.
The peepers were sunning themselves in the 72 degree temps March 19, officially the first day of spring. I put on my lazy-man boots. You know, the ones they call knee boots. They are easy on and easy off. If my feet sink in my vernal pools, I’ll just walk out of the boots. Easy peasy.
I followed the peeps of the peepers and located them in one of the many vernal pools in my woods. Vernal is derived from the Latin word Veraus, meaning spring. The Latin word has a little squiggly line above the letter a, but I can’t find it on my keyboard.
Pete, the peepers’ leader, greeted me with a peep. The little frogs are defined as tree frogs, so I asked Pete why he was in the vernal pool instead of a tree. He didn’t answer me. Just raised his baton and continued to direct the chorus.
“Today it’s 72, but tomorrow it will be in the 20s,” I informed the maestro conductor. “It’s great you are a harbinger of spring; however, I suggest you have a plan to dig back in the mud of the vernal pool.”
I got no answers from the frog. But I do hear the RWBs squawking in the trees. The next morning the vernal pool was quiet. Not the stupid birds, mind you, but you do have to wonder if Pete is still in charge of the chorus.
Opening day
The iconic Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby has been canceled this year. It was a smart decision by the Naples Rotary in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Derby will now stage its 58th event in 2021. However, don’t change your plans for the opening day of trout season. Naples still welcomes anglers, and the fresh-run rainbows from Canandaigua Lake are in the streams.
Keep in mind there are other trout streams in New York state, and the Department of Environmental Conservation has stocked 2.2 million catchable trout and salmon in cold-water lakes and streams, offering springtime anglers the opportunity to pursue trout in a wide array of settings. During the current public health crisis, getting outdoors and connecting with nature while angling in New York’s waters is a great way to help maintain mental and physical health.
“Fishing is good for the mind and body,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “ … While this winter’s mild conditions offered ample opportunities for hardcore or novice trout and salmon anglers to pursue their favorite gamefish on waters open to year-round fishing, springtime remains the main event. Water temperatures are rising, causing trout to feed more aggressively, and present a perfect opportunity for anglers. I encourage all anglers, novice and expert, to get outside and fish, but act responsibly by practicing social distancing and staying safe.”
New York’s diverse and abundant trout and salmon fishing results in a cumulative 5 million days spent fishing the state’s freshwater fisheries and contributing economically to local communities. Anglers looking forward to pursuing stocked trout can visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html to find a complete list of this spring’s planned trout stocking for 2.27 million catchable-size brook, brown, and rainbow trout in 307 lakes and ponds and roughly 2,845 miles of streams.
Spring stockings will include 1.68 million brown trout, 424,860 rainbow trout, and 156,970 brook trout. Approximately 98,000 2-year-old brown trout 13-14 inches in length are included in that species’ total. Nearly 1.6 million yearling lake trout, steelhead, landlocked salmon, splake, and coho salmon will be stocked by DEC this spring. Almost 307,000 brook trout fingerlings will be placed in more than 300 Adirondack lakes and ponds this spring and fall.
While enjoying the outdoors, please continue to follow the CDC/New York State Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19:
- Try to keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.
- Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.
- Wash hands often or use a hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, and playground equipment.
When fishing, DEC recommends avoiding busy waters and following the guidelines at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9223.html about fishing responsibly in New York state. If an angler arrives at a parking lot and there are several cars, they should consider going to another parking lot. If an angler is fishing upstream, they should fish downstream of the other angler or consider fishing another day. Anglers fishing from boats should be able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between one another. For more information about the benefits of being outdoors safely and responsibly, visit www.dec.ny.gov/ outdoor/119881.html.
To further limit the community spread of COVID-19, DEC is encouraging hunters, trappers, and anglers to purchase sporting licenses online. Sporting licenses may be purchased at https://decals.dec.ny.gov/DECALSCitizenWeb/citizenhome.htm at any time, and anglers may use their privileges immediately by simply carrying their transaction number (DEC-LS#) with them while afield. Anglers, hunters, and trappers may also use the HuntFishNY mobile app to display an electronic copy of their license. The HuntFishNY app is available for download through the Apple App or Google Play stores. Back tags and carcass tags must still be mailed, and customers should allow 10-14 days for receipt of their tags. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/365.html for more information about sporting licenses.
Refuge plan
Hunting and fishing are traditional uses of the National Wildlife Refuge system. At Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, all are welcome to participate in recreational hunting and to enjoy fishing access from refuge lands into state waters.
MNWR is seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing programs. You are invited to review the draft documents for the proposed hunting and fishing programs, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination, and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 30-day comment period, ending April 16.
The Refuge is encouraging the public to comment on the programs overall, not just changes to the current program. The proposed changes below would expand the Refuge’s current programs:
- Species changes: Gallinule hunting would be opened during the regular waterfowl hunting season; small game (eastern cottontail rabbit and gray squirrel) hunting would be opened.
- Hunting area changes: New units would be opened for hunting snow geese during NYDEC snow goose seasons and waterfowl during the New York state regular waterfowl season.
- Regulations: Limits on the number of shells permitted into the waterfowl hunting areas would be removed; limits to the number of daily permits available for deer hunting would be removed; dogs would be allowed for hunting fall turkey and eastern cottontail rabbit.
- Seasonal changes: Expansion of turkey hunting to include the state spring season.
- Fishing: Expansion of fishing access from the refuge to adjacent state waters.
Draft documents are available online at www.fws.gov/refuge/
montezuma/.
Contact the refuge at (315) 237-9862 or andrea_vanbeusichem@fws.gov to request more information.
Submit written comments to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Hunting & Fishing Comments, 3395 US Route 20 East, Seneca Falls, NY 13148, or by emailing andrea_van