The annual Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt started in 2015 as part of the DeRoo Memorial Youth Event hosted at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah. As a result of the deer hunt being such a highly sought-after event, last year it was expanded into a stand-alone hunt that is hosted in cooperation with the original DeRoo Memorial Youth Event.
This year’s Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt took place Oct. 12-13, with this year’s base of operations being the Seneca County Training Center in Romulus. The actual hunt took place at the former Seneca Army Depot — now Deer Haven Park LLC.
This year’s event started with a mandatory pre-hunt dinner and shooting-range session where the youth hunters got a refresher on firearm safety and hunter ethics. They were accompanied by Department of Environmental Conservation officers and adult mentors.
During the Friday dinner and training session the 20 youngsters and their mentors were treated to a licensed tracking dog handling demonstration by Jason Pollack, firearms marksmanship training by ECO Josh Crain, and a discussion of hunting ethics and firearms safety by ECO Lt. Matt Lochner.
Each youth hunter was given appropriate hunting gear, including a gun case, calls, shooting sticks, hunting chairs, blaze-orange hats and vests, field-dressing knives and other equipment. One lucky hunter was chosen at random to win a Savage 6.5 Creedmoor Bolt Action Rifle, donated by the Tobehanna Creek chapter of Whitetails Unlimited.
The first hunt took place the morning of Oct. 12. It consisted of the youths and their guides and mentors scattered in different locations throughout the 4,500-acre property. In addition to their parent, each youth was mentored on the hunt by an ECO.
The youngsters hunted Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Over the course of the weekend, they harvested 17 whitetails.
Dave Schillinger and his pair of dachshunds from Finger Lakes Deer Search, and Jason Pollack and his Drahthaar, assisted in the tracking and recovery of four deer involved in the youth hunt, as well as two other requests for assistance from local bow hunters.
The Sunday hunt was followed by pictures and lunch at the Training Center, where two more lucky hunters were chosen to receive a 6.5 Creedmoor Mossberg Patriot donated by O.F. Mossberg and Sons, and a Savage 7mm-08 presented by an individual donor.
Brian Pragle from Brian Pragle Custom Woodworking and Skull Mounts attended the Sunday conclusion and offered to prepare a free skull mount for each successful hunter. However impressive the number of harvests was for this youth hunt, it was the combination of conservation, ethics, safety and appreciation for wildlife and habitat that have been the goals of from the beginning.
Thanks to a to a generous landowner and the tireless dedication and support of the ECOs, volunteers, and sponsors at right, this year’s event was an overwhelming success.
DEC unveils Lake Ontario meeting dates
DEC has announced its upcoming public meetings on the status of Lake Ontario’s alewife population and the salmon and trout fisheries it supports.
Public meetings will be held during November in Oswego, Niagara, and Monroe counties. An online meeting also will be held to provide additional opportunity for public participation.
“Salmon and trout fishing in Lake Ontario has been outstanding this season, and DEC remains committed to ensuring that the ecological, recreational, and economic benefits of this sport fishery are sustained through science-based management practices,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
Alewife are small forage fish that make up a significant portion of salmon and trout diets in Lake Ontario, especially Chinook salmon. During the meetings, DEC biologists and the U.S. Geologic Survey will present the latest science that will help guide DEC and the Province of Ontario determine trout and salmon stocking levels for 2020. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
The meeting dates and locations are as follows:
• Nov. 6, 6:30-9 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology (Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science), Henrietta, Monroe County.
• Nov. 7: 6:30-9 p.m., Pulaski High School auditorium, 4624 Salina St., Pulaski, Oswego County.
• Nov. 13: 6:30-9 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension Building, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, Niagara County.
• Nov. 14: 6:30-9 p.m., online at https://bit.ly/2pcDrPj. If asked for a meeting number or a password use the following: Meeting number: 641 790 213, Password: PCVMcPX3.
Upon joining the meeting, the callers will be prompted to connect to audio using their computer. Those who prefer to connect to audio via phone may do so by calling this toll-free number 1-844-633-8697, access code: 641 790 213.
Those who cannot attend a meeting can still comment via email at fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov. For further information contact Chris Legard by calling (315) 654-2147, or by mail at DEC Lake Ontario Unit Leader at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station.