One hunter’s experience

I was fortunate enough to be able to participate in the Finger Lakes Youth Deer Hunt in Varick over Columbus Day weekend. I was able to harvest a 6-point buck using a Savage bolt-action rifle, chambered in .243 Winchester.

The hunt was, above all, a fantastic learning experience for a new, and even slightly more experienced hunter. My father and I were able to witness some truly fantastic things — including beautiful wildlife and scenery. Each hunter set out with one guide, who showed generosity with both their time and talents to teach the youth hunters the importance of safety, preparation, and enjoying the hunt! While in the blinds, the hunters could converse with their guides about past experiences and questions about hunting.

In my case, my guide was a DEC officer, and I was able to learn much about how to handle different situations while hunting, and after the harvest how to cook the meat until it is irresistible! The experience was truly amazing, and I will carry the knowledge that I have gained from this hunt for years to come.

— Zachary DeRoo, 15, North Rose Wolcott High School sophomore