Corky Cansdale and I headed to the pond at Fair Haven. This small puddle of water is part of Sterling Creek. It has early ice, and we kinda liked the idea you didn’t have to walk a mile to drill holes.
The first time we went, the “Corkster” just punched the top of old holes with his spud. I’m thinking, “Let’s just use someone else’s ice holes.”
I did bring my auger in case, but the Sterling Pond sometimes has a sandy surface from proximity to the beach. The grains from the sand will dull your auger if you drill enough holes … catch my drift?
So, we punched two holes and set up our shanties. My Clam Pro had a few mouse holes because it’s been sitting in my cellar for three years. That’s right, my ice angling friends, I haven’t been on ice for quite a while.
The shanty sits next to my treadmill; however, I seldom give it a glance. Corky, who has been my fishing partner for nearly 27 years, is on the ice a lot. Me? I give it a fleeting thought now and then while I roll over and go back to sleep.
This year I dragged it up the stairs, pulled it over to the bank of snow in my driveway, backed my truck against the plowed hill, and shoved the Clam under my cap. If it’s in the truck I have to use it, right?
Corky and I met at 7:30 a.m., which is a satisfying time of day. On the boat with my buddy, the alarm is set for 3:30 a.m. … not satisfying at all.
Corky hurt his shoulder, so I had to help him with his jacket. Because my stomach stuck out too much, he helped me zip up my foul-weather jacket.
It was “Grumpy Old Men” fishing, just like the excellent movie.
We fished in 9 feet of water using small jigs tipped with spikes. After three hours we caught and kept a meal for Cork. I managed to keep two nice perch, throwing back around five. My partner caught a nice crappie and bluegills.
I figured if I had the Clam in the truck, I should fish more often — so, the following week, we did it again. The blowing snow covered the old holes, so we used my auger to drill new ones.
The wind was predicted for 5 mph+, but it started cranking 11-15 mph. Inside my cocoon it was toasty, but the wind was shaking the Clam.
Fishing was tough. I caught the smallest perch ever, extending a whopping 4 inches. That’s great news for year of class, giving the population a healthy outlook, but I would have liked one of those “thumpers” that go 10 inches or more. I have jigs that are longer than this little guy.
Corky caught a huge bluegill and a few other keepers, so we decided to quit for the day.
Packing up my Clam Pro is an easy task if you get down on your knees. Bending over is another fading memory for this old angler, but I was so proud of myself — not for catching fish, but that I could still drill two holes in ice that is a foot thick.
The walk back to the truck was easy, although I told Corky to walk slower so I could fit my boots into his tracks. You must alter your behavior, and sometimes you just need to slow down.
See ya on the ice.
Enforcement roundup
During the 2021-22 hunting seasons, environmental conservation officers patrolled the lands and waters of New York state to ensure hunters were hunting safely and in accordance with the state Environmental Conservation Law.
With the final day of the open deer season now closed, ECOs compiled information about offenses. During the 2021/2022 hunting seasons, ECOs issued:
• 1,564 violation level offenses.
• 691 misdemeanor level offenses.
• One felony level offense.
• 899 written warnings.
Most infractions occurred during deer hunting season, the most popular big-game species to hunt. Officers issued a total of 2,051 charges for infractions of deer hunting regulations.
Waterfowl hunting infractions accounted for the second-highest category with 184.
Of all the charges filed, civilian complaints regarding unlawful action accounted for 1,396 of the enforcement actions initiated.
ECOs remind everyone to exercise safety and prudence when out in the field. If anyone sees a potential environmental crime, report it to 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267).
Caught on tape
On Jan. 20, a Watertown man paid a $700 penalty for taking a white-tailed deer unlawfully, with the aid of a pre-established bait pile.
On Oct. 18, 2021, ECOs Max Woyton and Peter Jackson investigated a complaint of individuals trespassing and hunting deer on private, posted land. The complainant located a popup-style hunting blind and trail camera on his family’s property and called ECOs for help. The officers reviewed images from the trail camera and found photos of a man baiting the area with corn and apples.
The same subject was caught on camera hunting over the bait pile on three separate occasions — even dragging a deceased white-tailed deer on Oct. 10.
ECOs charged the man with three counts of hunting deer with the aid of bait and one misdemeanor count of illegal take of big game. The man faces suspension of his hunting privileges in addition to the fine paid in court.
Ending with a laugh
From Susquehanna, Pa., via the “Pennsylvania Game News” publication:
“I received a complaint that a gray fox stole a political sign out of an individual’s front yard and ran down the road with it. Tests of the captured fox confirmed that it had rabies, not political fever.”
— Warden Ben Rebuck