I was chatting with Tim Andrus on a recent morning when he told me about his recent ice fishing adventure on Sodus Bay. Andrus is the host of “Rush Outdoors,” the show that features exciting adventures and mishaps — all of which us outdoors folks have encountered.
Andrus and the editing crew were filming an episode, and things were not really going as planned.
“You need to write about this,” I implored. “This is hilarious stuff, probably not very funny that morning; however, everyone can relate.
“Years ago, my friend and I planned on ice fishing Sodus Bay,” I continued. “It was Christmas Eve, and the two of us were going to catch perch. My fishing partner was getting married in a few days and wanted a nice surprise meal for celebrating.
“We had our jigging poles in a homemade sled and didn’t need a shanty because this was not an all-day event. Cutting to the chase … the sled tipped over and snapped every jigging rod. We could still fish with what was now ‘little jigging sticks.’
“We could still jig if the auger would start. It worked at home, but now it was just a useless piece of equipment. It just sputtered.”
“I’m going home and get married,” my friend said.
That was just one blundering outdoor adventure I’ve experienced.
Here is Tim’s story:
The woes of ice fishingAfter reading on the Wayne County Tourism fishing hotline, I saw that there was safe ice on Sodus Bay. The next thing you know, fellow Pro-Staffer John Lawrence, “Rush Outdoors” Editor Brian Kirby and me made plans to go on an ice-fishing trip.
Sodus Bay is roughly a two-hour drive for me, so that meant leaving the house at 4 a.m. to meet at the Bay Bridge Sport Shop to get bait. Everything was going smooth, weather-wise, until the last 30 minutes of the drive, when Mother Nature let loose on us with wind and snow. Even with that weather, there was a line of eager fisherman waiting for bait. Within 15 minutes, we were parking the truck on Shaker Heights Road.
John brought his trailer with a four-wheeler on it to make it easier on us getting all the gear out. He unloaded the four-wheeler, (and) left it running to warm up as we started unpacking the fishing tents. As we were doing this, the four-wheeler quit. When he went to restart it, the battery was dead. So, using the pull cord, he started it again. It ran for a second and then quit.
He pulled a second time, and the handle and cord came off in his hand. NOT GOOD! Fortunately, we have a power pack to jump the battery. Unfortunately, there is a bracket over the battery that is metric, so to make it work we put a cloth over the nut to make it tighter and got the first bolt out. The second one not so good … we stripped it. So, as the snow is falling and tempers are rising, we decided to bend the bracket back so we could start the machine.
As the machine came to life, we started loading up John’s customized homemade sled. This sled is made of two skis and PVC and can carry two tents, two heaters, bait, and an auger, and we were on our way. (Notice I didn’t mention fishing poles, but that is another story.)
I told John and Brian to go ahead on the four-wheeler to where we were going, about a mile or so out, and, after they unload, come back and pick me up. I started walking.
As they drove away, it looked like a scene out of the Beverly Hillbillies with all the gear on the sled. After they got out about quarter-mile, I noticed they stopped, and I could see them looking at the sled. When I got to the scene of the mishap, I saw the sled in a bunch of pieces.
Apparently, there was a section of slushy ice on top, and when the sled came out of it, it hit a hard spot and didn’t go over it, but instead broke to pieces. So, we take the biggest tent and stacked everything on that with bungee cords and dragged it across the ice. Everything seemed like it was getting better. Holes were drilled, tents set up, heaters started … until I asked, “Where are the fishing rods?” Yep, back in the truck.
John headed back on the machine; finally, at 9:30 a.m., three hours after arriving, I dropped my first minnow into the water. Within the first 10 minutes I had three perch in my bucket. Editor Brian yells over from his tent, “I hope your filming this,” so I got my GoPro out, as did John. Mine was clipped to a bracket on the tent, but as John got his ready, it slid off his lap … PLUNK! It is now residing on the bottom of Sodus Bay.
One more mishap left to go before we catch more fish. John has two ice skimmers, a metal one and a plastic one. Well, now he only has a metal one. The handle on the plastic one broke, and we had to hold the slotted part by hand to clean the ice from the holes.
From here on out, the day turned brighter, thank goodness. After getting some perch on the ice, John made a breakfast fit for a king: eggs, sausage from Tony Costanza’s, and pancakes.
Unfortunately, we missed the best part of the morning bite, but stuck it out until 2 p.m., catching 60 or so, keeping 25 for home.
As much as the day started out not so good, it will be all better with the first bite of perch.
A bg thanks to Wayne County Tourism and their fishing update.
— Tim Andrus,
“Rush Outdoors” host