A local angler overcame a brief lapse of memory to win the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby that began July 2 and wrapped up on the final day of the month.
Joe Snook, 27, of Sterling, Cayuga County, saw his 31-pound, 3-ounce Fair Haven fish hold up for the last 16 days of the contest. He won the $10,000 grand prize plus an extra $1,000 for big fish of the week in the Salmon Division.
“We were fishing Big Fish Friday for the Sodus Pro-Am Tournament, and I was letting out a Spin Doctor with an A-Tom-Mik meat rig behind 400 feet of copper off our planer board,” Snook recounted during the awards ceremony held at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose July 31. “I turned around to do something else, and then I remembered the line was still going out. I panicked when I saw the spool was almost empty!
“As I grabbed the rod, the release on the planer board line went off and I needed to reel as fast as I could to gain as much line as possible.”
Fishing with his father, William Snook of Sterling, and Rod Fortune of Saratoga Springs on their 29-foot Tiara named Silver Rush, the younger Snook battled the fish for a half-hour before they netted the king salmon at the back of the boat.
They caught the fish at 6:40 a.m., good for big fish for the day in the Sodus event. As far as the prize money, Snook said that they were going to make some upgrades on their boat, which was new to them.
Terry Wilson of Pine Plains, Dutchess County, nabbed first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce king salmon while fishing out of Sodus Bay with charter captain Ryan Williamson of Fishin’ Magician and his 12-year-old son, Parker. Also, on board to share in the excitement was Wilson’s husband, George.
Fishing straight out of Sodus with a homemade cut-bait rig behind a Spin Doctor, they used a downrigger to place their offering 72 feet down over 350 feet of water. The fish hit at 8:30 a.m.; 20 minutes later, she had her biggest king ever — in her first-ever derby.
“We come up three times a year to fish with Ryan and Parker with our family,” Terry Wilson said. “We always have such an exciting time. This one was special.”
John Williams of Helena, Mont., took second place in the Salmon Division. He came to town to fish with the Cold Steel Fishing team led by charter captain Tom Burke of Pulaski in the Sodus Pro-Am event. Also part of the team were charter captain Andy Bliss of Oswego, and Rob Ripka and Mark Ledden of Pulaski. They were fishing out of Burke’s 38-foot Egg Harbor named Cold Steel.
“We had a 350-foot copper with a Stinger flasher (Scumline Pattern) pulling an A-Tom-Mik Prime time meat rig with Pautzke-brined bait, and the fish hit around noon,” Williams reported. “Twenty-five minutes later I had my 29-pound, 5-ounce salmon in the boat. We also won big fish for the day in the Pro-Am.”
The winner of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association $750 prize for largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member was Jason Hayes of Grosse Ile, Mich., with a 27-pound king salmon he caught out of Wilson the second day of the derby.
In the salmon category for the Youth Division, the Dream Team of Derek Baker of Corinth and his twin 12-year-old sons, David and Alex, produced the top catch among junior anglers with a 25½-pound king salmon out of Oswego.
“It truly was a team catch,” David said at the awards gathering. “One of us handles the boat and one does the netting while someone fights the fish.”
David reeled in this one.
Fishing between Fair Haven and Nine Mile Point, they had a Fat Nancy’s Custom Paddle paired with a Custom Flash Diabolical Meat Rig in Black Magic 100 feet down on the rigger over 500 feet of water. It took 45 minutes to bring the fish in. They were fishing out of the family’s 23-foot Warrior, aptly named Fishing Twins II.
In the Brown Trout Division, Craig O’Brien of Rochester caught the fish of his life to win the category with an 18-pound, 5-ounce Rochester lunker. He was fishing with Kevin Eletto of Irondequoit aboard O’Brien’s Unreel, a 25-foot Pursuit.
Fishing out of Irondequoit Bay and targeting 70 feet of water with their trusty black-white-silver Northern King 28 spoon behind a wire diver set back 144 feet on a 1½ setting, the big brown hit at 10:30 a.m. It took 15 minutes to bring the fish to the boat.
“I couldn’t see the fish in the water because it stayed down,” O’Brien said. “When Kevin netted it and pulled it into the boat, he shouted, ‘This is the biggest brown we’ve ever caught.’”
Some big lake trout were caught in the summer contest too.
Leading the way was charter captain Jason Smola of North Syracuse with a 29-pound, 3-ounce laker he caught out of Henderson Harbor the first day of the derby while fishing with his friend and fellow charter captain Mike Grimshaw of Henderson. It was a personal best for Smola aboard his Salmon Hunter, a 28-foot Aqua Sport.
“We ran about 15 miles out, and it was near the end of our trip,” Smola relayed. “We were fishing the bottom in 164 feet of water with a watermelon Spin-n-Glo behind cow bells when I was in the process of dropping the lure back down. It went off in my hand.”
It took him 20 minutes to bring into the boat.
The next event on the derby docket is the Fall LOC contest slated for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5. Nearly $68,000 in cash will be up for grabs, including a $25,000 check for the top salmon.
For a full leaderboard from the summer event, check out www.loc.org.
Wayne Youth Derby finishes 25th year
The Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby celebrated its 25th year with an awards ceremony at the Sodus Bay Sportsmen Club Aug. 7. Paton’s Sodus Market donated a cake for the event.
The purpose of the annual fishing derby is to introduce young people and families to the sport of fishing, and to promote the excellent opportunities here in Wayne County. A fishing rod and tackle box were given to the youngest anglers, age 4, so they can continue with the sport.
Awards and prizes were given to 40-plus anglers in places 1-10.
Several anglers received a trophy in the Al Shultz Memorial, the division where youth anglers 4-7 years old must catch five warm-water species. Lucas Reynolds, 7; Jayden Smith, 5; Natalie Thomas, 7; Peyton Williamson, 7; Tucker Dostmas, 7; Jackson Flynn, 4; Trevor Forgione, 7; and Tripp Knapp, 6, were recognized.
Noah Wazinski, 16, won the Merchants Challenge. In this part of the derby, anglers ages 8-16 need to catch five fish, and the aggregate weight takes home the prize. Wazinski has been fishing in the derby since he was 10, so it was a fantastic way to end as the grand-prize winner.
In the Species Challenge, the top anglers were: Makayla Philbee, northern pike, 8.7 pounds; Jillian Thomas, walleye, 8.7 pounds; Parker Williamson, smallmouth bass, 5.1-pounds; Jayden Jarvis, perch, 1 pound; and Chloe Jarvis, largemouth bass, 6.11 pounds.
The Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby is run by the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The support of the following community merchants allows the derby to continue uninterrupted annually: Nancy Wilkes of McDonald’s; Lyons National Bank; Paton’s Sodus Market; Humbert Farms; Joey’s Northside Grocery; Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern; Cornerstone Realty Associates; Dynalec Corp.; Termatec Molding; V&C Development; Johnson Forest Management; Dates Excavating; Fishin Magician Charters; David and Sue Williamson; Lake Breeze Fruit Farms; Ashley Insurance; Torque Auto; Sodus Bay Outfitters; KC Bailey Orchards; PJ’s Unisex Salon; Mack’s Body Shop; Finger Lakes Aquaculture; Franklin House Tavern; Plano Fishing; Frabill; Tim Thomas; Walmart; Rubino’s on the Bay; Katlynn Marine; Farm Bureau of Wayne County; Fowler Marina; Reclaimed Maddness; Sodus Bay Sportsmen’s Club; JJ’s Dog House; Hughes Marina; Grantley Bait &Tackle; Jarvis Bait Farm; Davenport’s Livery; Bay Bridge Bait Shop; Krenzer Marina; CountryMax Palmyra Pop’s House Collectibles; and Mama’s Boyz Café.