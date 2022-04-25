During a recent Zoom call with Mike Schiavone, some New York state outdoor writers had the opportunity to learn what’s new with our strutting gobblers; Schiavone is a wildlife biologist working for the state Department of Environmental Conservation out of Albany.
In northern Wayne County, where I used to hunt turkeys, the population plummeted around 2013. I cannot hunt anymore because of a little machine in my chest. My ticker helper is on my left side, and I am a left-handed shooter, so I don’t want to shock and disturb the implement with a turkey load, if you get my drift. Anyway, I have not heard early-morning gobbles in years, and I do listen during the spring.
Based on reported kill rates and hunting surveys, the decrease in the population in certain regions has been alarming.
In the Great Lakes region, Schiavone said 2005 was the best season, then it took a turn for the worse. The population from 2007 declined, followed by poor production from 2010-15. From 2019-21, wet springs took a toll on young poults being born.
Fewer turkeys in the woods can be attributed to three conditions: habitat loss, wet springs, and a robust population of predators.
Some new turkey hunting proposals are being considered by the DEC, and the 85,000 turkey hunters in New York have a chance to voice their concerns.
In my opinion, the most benign change is the possibility of new shot sizes.
This proposal, scheduled to take effect this fall, would change the minimum shot size from #8 to #9 for turkey hunting statewide, accounting for advances in shot-shell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than #8 were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy down range to harvest a turkey humanely. Recent advances in shot-shell technology use heavier metals like tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth. These heavier shot types, sometimes referred to as “Tungsten Super Shot” or “TSS,” maintain enough energy to harvest a turkey humanely.
In terms of kinetic energy, #9 tungsten can have the same weight as #5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.
The DEC also is floating an all-day spring hunt for turkeys, although Schiavone said hunters are mixed about this proposal. Because the populations are low, most turkey hunters don’t want a full-day hunting regulation.
Ten years ago it was a different story, with 60% surveyed saying yes to the same idea.
DEC welcomes public comment on these regulatory proposals through June 5. Email comments to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov with “Proposed Turkey Regulations” in the subject line, or mail them to Joshua Stiller, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
As you prepare for the May 1 opening day, the most productive region for bagging a gobbler is the St. Lawrence-Jefferson county area. It’s all about habitat, and that region is the dairy farming capital of the Empire State. Farmers provide silage corn and manure containing undigested corn that is spread on fields. Manure helps the birds survive during the difficult winter months.
Turkey basics
A turkey permit and a hunting license are required while hunting wild turkey. Some regulations:
• You may buy only one turkey permit per year.
• If you have filled your bag limit, you may call turkeys for another hunter, but you may not carry a bow or firearm.
• If you have taken a turkey which is unfit for consumption, authorized DEC staff may issue a special permit to take another. You will have to surrender the carcass. Call your local wildlife or law enforcement office.
As for the manner of taking:
• You must carry your hunting license and turkey permit while you hunt.
• You may hunt with a bow or crossbow. You may not hunt turkey with a crossbow in the fall in the Northern Zone if you are using dogs.
• You may hunt with a shotgun or handgun only when using shot no larger than #2 and no smaller than #8.
• You may use a muzzleloading shotgun.
• You may not take a turkey with a rifle, or with a handgun firing a bullet.
• You may not hunt with a dog during the spring season. You may hunt with a dog during the fall season.
• You may not use bait to hunt turkey.
• You may not use an electronic calling or amplifying device to locate or hunt turkeys during the open season.
• You may use decoys.
• A scope of any type is allowed.
In the spring, you may take two bearded birds. You may only take one bird per day. Other items of note:
• Shooting hours are from half-hour before sunrise to noon.
• Immediately after taking a turkey, fill out the carcass tag and attach it to the bird.
• You do not need to save and send in turkey legs in the spring. You do need to take careful spur, beard, and weight measurements for reporting.
• Spur measurements: spurs should be measured from the tip of the spur to the base of the spur, where it emerges from the scaly part of the leg. Measure to the nearest quarter-inch. Do not measure to the forward edge of the leg, only to the base of the spur.
• Beard measurements: beards should be measured from the tip of the beard to the base, where it emerges from the skin. Butt the end of your ruler against the base of the beard and extend the beard along the body of the ruler. Measure to the nearest quarter-inch.
• Record the weight to the nearest pound.
Here is what you should be doing to keep safety first:
• Don’t stalk. More than half of turkey hunting injuries happen when one hunter stalks another.
• Always assume any call or footsteps you hear are from another hunter. Don’t shoot until you clearly see the whole turkey and know its sex.
• If you see another hunter, talk to him or her clearly, and don’t move. Never wave or use a turkey call to alert another hunter.
• Turkeys are tough. You need to be close (30 yards or less is best). You need to get a clear head and neck shot. Do not try to shoot them in the body or when they are flying.
• Smaller shot, #4, #5, and #6, work better than larger shot, due to denser shot patterns.
• When calling, sit still with your back against a big tree, to hide you from turkeys and stalkers.
• Never wear turkey colors — red, white, or blue.
• Wear hunter orange when going in or out of the woods and when walking around.
• When sitting still waiting for a turkey, put hunter orange on a tree near you.
• If you take a turkey or carry a decoy, wrap it in hunter orange.