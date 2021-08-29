The Wayne County Youth Fishing derby wrapped up recently with more than 100 registered anglers having caught 180 fish in county waters. It marked one of the best years for angler participation in the competition’s history.
Nancy Wilkes, representing the McDonald’s restaurants of Wayne County, and county Supervisor Ken Miller handed out the awards.
The tournament, in its 24th year, is run by the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District, with support from the county Board of Supervisors, McDonald’s and area business and merchants. Its main purpose is to promote fishing in the waterways of the county.
Fish are an excellent indicator of ecosystem health and one of the reasons why the conservation district is involved.
“As water quality improves, so do fishing opportunities,” said district staff member Maxine Appleby.
The fishing derby is three tournaments in one with other special awards and prizes.
The Al Shultz Memorial Challenge is named for the man who passed away in a 2012 boating accident, the result of a large wave on Sodus Bay that capsized his vessel. Trophies are given to anglers 4-7 years old who caught all warm-water fish species: bluegill, rock bass, sunfish, perch, smallmouth bass or largemouth bass. This year the winning anglers caught all seven species.
The winners: Tripp Knapp, age 5; Logan Smith, 6; Thomas Perrin, 6; Natalie Thomas, 6; Jazzalyn Jarvis, 7; and Johnathan Lennox, 7.
The “Captain Larry” award is dedicated to the late Larry LaForce, a federation member and grill master at all the youth derby events. Awards were presented by Patty LaForce to six anglers, each 4 years old. This award, given to the youngest anglers, honors their entry into the sport of fishing. The youngsters also are given a fishing rod and reel and Plano tackle box filled with entry-level fishing gear. The honorees: Trent Forgione, Jayden Smith, David Frisbie, Ryder McCabe, Abraham Perrin and Hunter Gilbert-Adams.
The Merchants Challenge for anglers 7-16 years old is sponsored by area merchants and business owners. This award is given to the angler who caught all freshwater species, which are a little more challenging to catch: walleye, Northern pike, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass and perch. The federation gave two awards for 2021, those going to Noah Wazinski and Parker Williamson.
In the Species Challenge, which was open to all anglers, awards were given out to places 1-10. These youth topped the respective divisions: Issiah Jarvis, 4.1-pound largemouth bass; Parker Williamson, 6-pound smallmouth bass; Noah Wazinski, 7.1-pound Northern pike and 3.9-pound walleye; and Natalie Thomas, 1.5-pound perch.
Angler Logan Smith, who registered at age 6, received a special proclamation of achievement from the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for his dedication and commitment to the sport of fishing. The proclamation stated that “Logan Smith is hereby recognized as the Young Ambassador to Fishing in Wayne County.”
In addition to the businesses and organizations mentioned earlier, these merchants and individuals made this year’s derby possible: Lyons National Bank, Paton’s Sodus Market, Fishin’ Magician Charters, Zip N’ Zin Charters, Lyons Veterinary Clinic, Sodus Rotary, PJ Unisex Salon, Katlynn Marine, Rubinos on the Bay, Franklin House Tavern, Ashley Insurance, Clingerman Taxidermy, Dynalec Corp., Fowler’s Marina, Krenzer Marine, Hughes Marina and Campground, Humbert Farms, KC Baily Orchards, Johnson Forest Management, V&C Development, Lake Breeze Orchards, Farm Bureau of Wayne County, Ely & Leene Insurance, JJ’s Hot Dogs, Mack’s Auto, Joey’s Northside Grocery, Termatec Molding Inc., Sodus Bay Sportsman Club, Jarvis Bait Farm, Davenport Bait and Livery, Bay Bridge Sport Shop, Country Max’s Ontario and Palmyra stores, Plano Fishing, Wayne County Tourism, Lakeside Carvings, and Lou and Carolyn Rambo.
75 Years of ConservationistAugust marks the 75th anniversary of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Conservationist magazine.
I have been a reader and subscriber all my life — although, since I’m 76, that means I was a reader at the age of 1 ... an entertaining thought. Anyway, I love the magazine.
“For 75 years, Conservationist magazine has connected readers to nature and, along the way, inspired countless New Yorkers to become environmental stewards themselves,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “From the very first issue, Conservationist focused on the environment.”
First published in August 1946 by DEC’s precursor, the New York State Conservation Department, Conservationist magazine sought to spread its message of stewardship using photography to highlight New York’s world-class fishing streams, crystal clear lakes, lush forests and spectacular high peaks. The magazine’s founders understood and appreciated the state’s abundant natural resources and New Yorkers’ shared responsibility to protect them.
With six issues published each year, there have been a total of 450 issues of Conservationist magazine since its inception. Visit www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/conservationist.html to check out the magazine’s evolution since its launch.
To encourage new subscribers, and in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the magazine, the DEC is offering a special $2 subscription rate for in-person and online subscribers during the Great New York State Fair that began Aug. 20 and continues through Sept. 6. This special rate will be limited to 7,500 people.
In addition, in 2021, a law was enacted authorizing the DEC to continue to hold sweepstakes and contests intended to stabilize, improve or otherwise increase the subscriber base of the Conservationist magazine. Visitors to the Conservationist booth at the state fair can enter a raffle, at no cost, to win a prize valued at $500.