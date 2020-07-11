There has been plenty of excitement for the youngsters fishing Wayne County waters during the 22nd annual Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby. Currently, 100 have registered for the contest that runs until July 26. About 60 fish have been brought to local weigh stations.
This year the tournament has seen an increase in family registrations. Catching that “big one” builds lasting memories while preserving a natural heritage that ensures the future of fishing. Angling is not only fun, it provides youth with the education and awareness of natural resources and the environment, and teaches ethical fishing practices.
The tournament has two divisions:
• The Al Shultz Memorial Challenge is open for children ages 4-7. Anglers compete to catch the most panfish, bluegill, perch, rock bass, and sunfish.
Logan Smith leads the division. He caught all five species, and weighed in a 7-ounce perch at the Palmyra CountryMax.
• In the Species Challenge, Issiah Jarvis of Wolcott is in the lead with a 4-pound, 6-ounce largemouth. Scott Barnes weighed in a 3-pound, 11-ounce smallmouth. No northern pike or walleye have been registered.
Parker Williamson and Daisy Barnes are tied for the perch top spot, both weighing in 15-ouncers.
View the complete list at https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby-leaderboard.
To register for the youth derby, look for QR codes at your favorite bait or boating location, or visit https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.
The Sodus Rotary is offering free registration to any youth who does not have the means to purchase a registration. Call (315) 946-7200 to sign up.
Participants can enter fish they caught in the Wayne County waters of Lake Ontario (from a half-mile west of the Ginna nuclear power plant east to Blind Sodus Bay) and its embayments; the waters of the Erie Canal; and streams located in Wayne County. All state Department of Environmental Conservation rules and regulations must be followed, and participants must have a valid New York fishing license unless exempt by law.
The awards banquet, which is sponsored by the McDonald’s restaurants of Wayne County, is Aug. 9 at the Sodus Point Firehall.
Lake Ontario council unveils new web portal
The Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council is launching a brand-new portal for anglers, providing all the information needed to target the trophy trout and salmon fishery in Lake Ontario, its embayments, and its tributaries.
Visit www.ilovenyfishing.com to see the new site.
“The ‘Boat Launches’ section of our new web page features an interactive map, which is configured to work on PCs and mobile devices,” said Bill Hilts Jr., president of LOSPC. “Now, you will be able to view boat launches with access to Lake Ontario, select your preferred facility, and tap into useful information about your angling destination (with additional information being continuously added). We are extremely excited with this new technology enabling us to promote sportfishing on Lake Ontario. Thanks to Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning for creating and developing the map.”
Since 1993, LOSPC’s mission has provided regional and local leadership required for developing and carrying out a program of action for the niche marketing of the fishery resources, thereby improving the economic opportunities of the people, businesses and communities on the Lake Ontario shoreline and tributaries of Jefferson, Oswego, Cayuga, Wayne, Monroe, Orleans and Niagara counties.
Weekly fishing reports from all seven counties will be part of the new web page. No more wasting time searching for where the salmon are hitting. That’s not all. There is also:
• Lake-wide tournament and derby news.
• News affecting boat launch access areas with a state-of-the-art interactive launch ramp map.
• Stocking reports for Lake Ontario.
• Up-to-date information from the DEC on newsworthy items of interest.
• A news section featuring recent press releases.
In addition, there are links for each of the member counties for lists of charter captains and guides, accommodations, and other pertinent tourism information that can make your outdoor adventure the best ever.
How to help a stressed trout population
Anglers can help the trout population by taking the following precautions during warm weather fishing trips:
• Avoid catch-and-release fishing for heat-stressed trout. Trout already weakened by heat stress are at risk of death no matter how carefully they are handled.
• Do not disturb trout where they have gathered in unusually high numbers. It is likely that these fish are recovering from heat stress in a pocket of cold water.
• Fish early. Stream temperatures are at their coolest in the early morning.
• Go to plan B! Have an alternate fishing plan ready in case water temperatures are too high at your intended destination. Consider fishing a water body that is less prone to heat stress or fishing for a more heat-tolerant species such as smallmouth bass.
Online waterfowl ID course is planned
With all in-person hunter education program courses canceled through at least Aug. 15 due to COVID-19, the DEC has announced a new, online, instructor-led waterfowl hunter education course.
The course is being held through the WebEx conferencing system. It will cover waterfowl identification, laws and regulations, safety, and ethics as it relates to waterfowl hunting.
There is no minimum age required for the course, which will be held starting at 4 p.m. July 21.
For more information on the class — it’s required for access to special hunting areas — visit https://register-ed.com/events/view/161083.
For more information on waterfowl in general, visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92272.html.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “Ducks at a Distance” guide is an excellent resource. See it online at www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/ducksatdis.pdf.