I purchased another butterfly bush and planted it next to my other “pollinators.” A small group of flowers grow near my deck, proving my gardening ways are developing. I still need to look at the small tags on my plants for identification, but I’m making progress.
Bee balm, black-eyed Susans, cone flowers, cat mint, and butterfly weed are the pollinators. The poison ivy is not my nurtured plant. I am desperately in need of some monarch butterflies, and there has been some great news concerning their population.
In May, the World Wildlife Fund wrote about a recent survey that is great news for our iconic butterfly.
Mexico Butterfly Survey
The presence of monarch butterflies in Mexico’s forests this past winter was 35% greater than the previous year, according to the most recent survey (https://wwf.to/3ceSpfE) led by WWF-Mexico. This increase marks a sign of recovery — albeit a fragile one — and gives some reason for hope against a backdrop of several decades of decline for the iconic species.
According to the survey “Forest Area Occupied by the Colonies of Monarch Butterflies in Mexico During the 2021-2022 Overwintering Season,” the species’ presence in and around Mexico’s famed Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve grew from 5.19 acres in December 2020 to 7.02 acres in December 2021. Because it is impossible to count each butterfly, the survey measures the area of forest the monarchs occupy each winter in the hibernation colonies, inside and outside the reserve, providing an indicator of their population status.
“The increase in monarch butterflies is good news and indicates that we should continue working to maintain and reinforce conservation measures by Mexico, the United States, and Canada,” said Jorge Rickards, general manager of WWF-Mexico. “Monarchs are important pollinators, and their migratory journey helps promote greater diversity of flowering plants, which benefits other species in natural ecosystems and contributes to the production of food for human consumption.”
While the eastern population of the monarch butterfly has fluctuated from year to year, its steady decline is worrisome. In the winter of 1995-96, overwintering monarchs covered nearly 45 acres of forest in Mexico. Since then, scientists have documented a general downward trend.
The main causes of this decline include:
• Milkweed depletion. Milkweed along the butterflies’ migratory route in the U.S. is essential for the species’ reproduction. It is the only plant where these butterflies lay their eggs and the only food source for monarch caterpillars.
• Illegal logging. Even though illegal logging has decreased over the years in the part of the reserve where most of the monarchs establish their colonies, this practice has had detrimental effects, and there is still work to do for its forest to continue providing the right conditions for butterflies to overwintering.
• Climate crisis. Our warming planet is disrupting the butterflies’ migratory route between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
To protect the monarch butterfly overwintering grounds in Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, WWF works with the Mexican government, local communities, and other partners to promote scientific monitoring, sustainable forest management, education on the monarch butterfly migration, sustainable tourism, and establishing alternative income-generating ventures. Among those projects are family-managed mushroom production modules, and the community-based tree nurseries that help restore the forest in the reserve and create new sources of income for the local communities that live in the region
Since 2003, WWF-Mexico has led the monarch butterfly surveys in coordination with local communities and the collaboration of the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas of Mexico, the Mexican Autonomous National University, and the WWF Alliance-Telmex Telcel Foundation.
Bird brains
I cannot drag my garbage bin 300 feet to the roadway in the dark. I would get lost and probably tip the can over, spewing junk everywhere. A journey to a back road in Vermont would be impossible without a map or GPS. Lost in fog while boating the middle of a lake would be cause for concern without a compass.
A hummingbird’s brain can’t be very large. After all, the bird weighs only 3 grams, or about 0.07 ounces. My current weight is 220 pounds, a few grams larger than a bird that can fly to Central America without any modern aviation tools.
So, there you have it in a nutshell. A bird that can fit in the palm of a human’s hand can make it 1,300 miles nonstop — and humans have difficulty walking around the block without assistance. And if you are wondering the size of my brain in relation to body weight — or comparing it to a hummingbird — the bird outweighs me in all categories.
If you think a 1,300-mile journey is a task, consider the ruby-throated hummingbird flies alone and usually at night. How can they do that?
Two weeks into July is a quiet time for the songbirds. Most of the calls and songs are for a purpose. Fighting for territory and attracting mates are the dominant reasons for the tweets. After finding mates and raising young broods, most of the birds are silent.
Still, some sing, like the red-eye vireo or the thrushes at dusks, but many are quiet. They haven’t migrated yet and you can still observe their behavior as they fly around. However, the early-morning songs have disappeared.
At my feeder, I have noticed fewer hummingbirds. Usually the males are dive-bombing, trying to push each other away from the sugar water. This season, that’s not the case. There has been no brutality. I often wonder how they can hit each other that hard without damaging their wings, those feathers they use to travel 1,300 miles.
I do have an irruption of rose-breasted grosbeaks this year. There have been at least four different males feeding, devouring the black-oil sunflower seeds daily. They won’t migrate until the second week of August at the earliest, but the way they are gobbling seeds, they might be flying sooner.
If you think the hummingbirds have a long journey, the grosbeaks wing it all the way to Venezuela. That’s an exceptionally long journey. I had to look at a map to see exactly where that South American country is located. And those grosbeaks not only know when to take off, they don’t google South America to locate their destination.
So, why do humans define a “bird brain” person as a shallow, dimwitted individual?
Now you have my usual rant about birds and us, the higher form of life. The woods are silent, the birds haven’t left yet, and the juncos will return in early October, so count your birds and your blessings.