Kenyon’s “Outdoors” column appears every other Sunday in the Finger Lakes Times. To reach him, call 879-1341 or email ckenyonrun@gmail.com.

Fast facts for regular hunting season

When: Nov. 16 through Dec. 8 in the Southern Zone, which is where we are

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily

Restrictions: Sunday hunting is allowed in all areas of New York, although there are some local exceptions ... check the area that you hunt carefully ... for hunting on state parks, confirm regulations with the park before hunting

What’s legal: A legally antlered deer must have at least one antler that is 3 inches or longer measured from the base of the burr ... special regulations apply in the antler restriction area

What’s illegal:

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with a firearm aided by any artificial light or a laser that projects a beam toward the target

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with an autoloading firearm with a capacity of more than 6 shells (one which requires that the trigger be pulled separately for each shot), except an autoloading pistol with a barrel length of less than 8 inches

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with a firearm using rimfire ammunition

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with a shotgun of less than 20 gauge or any shotgun loaded with shells other than those carrying a single projectile

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with dogs.

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with aircraft of any kind.

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with bait.

• It is unlawful to hunt big game with an airgun or air bow.

Tag and report: DEC reminds New York hunters of the importance of reporting their harvest; this practice is critical to wildlife management ... hunters are required to report their harvest of deer, bear, and turkey within seven days of taking the animal ... the easiest way to report is via the DEC app available in the Apple App or Google Play stores ... in addition, hunters, anglers and trappers can access an electronic version of their licenses and privileges through the app ... hunters may still report by way of the phone system

Website: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8316.html