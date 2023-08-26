Seneca Lake, here we come. The Corky Cansdale fishing team — which includes me and Corky — was ready to use our angling prowess for the large Finger Lake.
Pretty easy stuff. We’ve done this before. However, this trip had some complications. Corky didn’t have a truck and I don’t have a boat. But … this wise fishing duo had it covered. I had the truck and Corky had the boat.
“Be at my house at 5 a.m.,” was the usual request (demand) from my partner. Ha ha ha, I had the truck and could arrive at any normal hour.
I was up at 3:30 a.m. so 5 a.m. would work. I arrived with my 2016 Tundra early and backed it close to the hitch.
You’re probably wondering why Cansdale’s Ram was not in the driveway. Well, my fond reader, it was at the collision shop being repaired for an encounter with a deer. Not a terminal dent, but the animal knocked stuff around, so it needed fixing.
“Where’s your receiver?” Corky asked.
“Oops,” I thought. “Well, I used to leave it in the truck, but when I loaded my kayaks, I didn’t want it to damage the plastic hulls,” I squeamishly replied. “It’s in my garage.”
Corky had one in his garage and although I said I could go get mine in 10 minutes we opted for the replacement. We needed to get on the road. Seneca was waiting.
The Corkster drove and I rode shotgun. It was the first time I sat on the other side of my truck. It was fun.
We launched at Roy’s Marina, the cleanest establishment around. What a neat place.
I tied off the boat and waited for the driver to park. I told him to be careful with my Tundra.
The sunrise was scheduled for a 6:18 arrival and we beat it motoring south from Roy’s. When it arose it brightened Seneca Lake … the highlight of the day.
We were after smallmouth bass and anything else that gobbled our bait. Today I brought the spikes and Corky brought worms. We moved the boat around so that we were close to the edge where 20 feet met 90 feet. I imagine lazy fish sit there to catch food when it slides down the edge.
Both of us use 6’ 6” ultra rods for the fun of playing fish. We like the Berkley Trout rods and I was also using my Browning Airstream.
For reels we had Pflueger and Corky had his Mitchells. Power Pro was our braided line with Berkley Vanish for a leader. Hooks were number 4’s tied 12 to 14 inches above split shots.
The boat was the best vessel I have ever fished from. The 18-foot Alumacraft was powered by a 75 hp Evinrude. The weight of the boat was perfect to ride the waves without bouncing.
Anyhow, let’s get to the catching part. My fishing partner always beats me in a contest. Actually, no competition comes from me. I always lose so I just cast away. I’m the guy who catches the first fish then collapses, although I’ve been known over the decades to catch the bigger fish.
I put spikes on my Charlie Brewer Crappie slider. It was a watermelon 2.5-inch grub with a chartreuse tail. Believe you me, it works. Corky was using a bit of worm on his bare hook.
The action started with me losing a small perch. Then both of us caught “Seneca Sunnies.”
I love catching sunfish. They are a noble fighting rod-bending fish.
The small ones went back; however, there were some keepers that made the box.
I caught some keeper perch and Corky hooked a “Seneca Elephant.” I dubbed this one a thumper. It had to go 2 pounds and would be ending up in my kitchen next to the fillet knife.
Then … all of sudden my fishing partner’s rod bent to the lake surface. A bass it was, and it gave a breathtaking 3-foot jump.
I was the net guy and the bass practically jumped in believing it would be released. It probably hit the scales at 5 pounds … no exaggeration. And, it was released.
Seneca was getting choppy, so we headed back to Roy’s, stopping and trying a few spots.
We had seven fish in the box. Fourteen fillets for me on this journey.
On the way back home, traveling through Geneva, we both marveled at the fishing opportunities in our region. One hour from our homes in Wolcott we could cast in most of the Finger Lakes, the canal, the bays along Lake Ontario, and smaller ponds.
We live in the best spot on earth.
21st Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day
MacDougall Sportsmen’s Club in Waterloo is hosting an event for the 21st Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The rain or shine event is free and open to families.
National Rifle Association rep Scott Buisch and Seneca Co. Cornell Coop will be present as well. There will be demonstrations by Finger Lakes Retriever Club/Barge Canal Bassmasters and Treston Hutchinson (Fly fishing).
In addition to raffles, refreshments and hands on fishing, shooting and archery, there will be an hour-long bass fishing contest for kids at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the club at (315)585-0155 or Kathy Larsen at (315) 521-0997.