New York state has the best park system in the Northeast. I applaud our neck of the woods not having been west of Ohio in our country — a worldly traveler I am not.
In New York, the parks are clean, the staff is professional, and quiet time is strictly enforced. Ten o’clock for senior campers is a good time for a park to become silent.
My only complaint is that the roads need some surface work. My 24-foot camper with four wheels doesn’t like potholes. Neither do I.
Hooking up for a trip is not difficult, and if you take your time and use your brain, the body will respond. An example: Crank down the antennae, then rest. Close all the windows, then rest. Secure the inside of the trailer, while listening to the Allman Brothers band, then rest. You catch my drift, don’t you?
Before the addition of backup cameras, you used to back up the truck to the trailer hitch — then get out, see how far off you were, get in, get out and see how close you were … you get the picture. With a little practice aligning the towing truck to the rig became easy. My towing truck is a Toyota Tundra, which I dub the “Big T.” The trailer doesn’t have a name. It should, but it doesn’t. After lining up, I rest.
The procedure for a long tow is to make sure you use a weight distribution system. No, we are not talking about my extra pounds, a system that is stuck with gravity pushing my stomach toward my ankles. No leveling will change it. A diet might, although I do need a glazed doughnut during the long hookup process. It is long because I rest a lot.
The trailer’s weight distribution system is vital for towing. “Big T” and the unnamed trailer need to be horizontally level. The weight distribution bars raise the trailer so at the hitching point everything is level. That will eliminate the trailer from pointing down at the front. If it’s not level from the front of your truck to the rear of the trailer, you can run into trouble on the highway. If the trailer starts to sway while towing you’ll find yourself in a very dangerous situation. It’s hard to stop a trailer swaying while traveling 50-60 mph.
After describing this entire system the best I can, I need to rest.
Getting back to the subject of Green Lakes State Park, the time from North Wolcott to the east side of Syracuse is 1 1/2 hours. I take Route 3 to Fulton, then hop on Interstate 481. I prefer this route to the menacing 690.
After backing the unnamed trailer into its reserved spot at the Rolling Hills section, I do the unhooking process. Then, after shedding my back brace and bandana, I rest.
The park has over 20 miles of hiking trails, two which circle Green and Round lakes. The lakes are meromictic, which means that the water never flips the entire year. The surface and the bottom never mix, which is very rare.
The color was turquoise when I walked the two-mile Green Lake. Round Lake is not quite a mile. The lakes are less than a quarter-mile apart, so when I walked both lakes and made it back to the “Big T,” I had covered 3 1/2 miles. And hey, my weight distribution system didn’t hinder my hike.
I’m not telling you how long it took because I sat on a few benches and pondered. Ponder in my vocabulary is a euphemism for resting.
Canada Goose season opens
Canada goose hunting season opened today throughout most of the state.
"Resident Canada goose populations are high in many parts of the state, and New York's goose hunters are critical partners in DEC's efforts to manage these populations," state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release.
The September goose hunting season is designed to help reduce or stabilize resident Canada goose populations. Resident Canada geese are those that do not migrate significant distances to breed in northern Canada. Typically, resident geese are the birds commonly associated with nuisance situations in urban and rural areas.
Over the past 25 years, New York's estimated population for resident Canada geese has grown from 80,000 birds in 1995 to more than 340,000 today. As the population has grown, season lengths and bag limits have been liberalized in efforts to hinder population growth.
The September season occurs in all goose hunting zones except Western Long Island. Goose hunting in all upstate areas continues through Sept. 25.
This month, bag limits range from 8-15 birds a day, depending on zone. Shooting hours are extended, and other special regulations are in place to maximize hunter success.
Find additional details on waterfowl hunting regulations, season dates, hunting area boundaries, and bag limits at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html.
To participate in the September Canada goose hunting season, hunters must:
• Possess a 2019-20 hunting license now on sale at all license-issuing agents, and many town halls and sporting goods stores.
• Be registered for the 2019-20 New York Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program.
• All hunters 16 and older must have a 2019-20 Federal Duck Stamp signed across the face of the stamp in ink.
For a list of ways to purchase a hunting license, visit www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6094.html.
To register with HIP, go to www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.
To purchase a Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, stop in at a post office or visit the U.S. Postal Service webpage at https://store.usps.com/.
This year's Junior Duck Stamp features the artwork of Nicole Jeon, a 16-year-old from Scarsdale. Jeon took top honors in the 2019 National Junior Duck Stamp Contest. Her acrylic painting of a harlequin duck defeated best-of-show art from all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Junior Duck Stamp sells for $5, with proceeds supporting conservation education. For more information, visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Migratory Bird Program website at https://www.fws.gov/birds/news/190419JDS.php.
Pennsylvania funny
This comes from Pennsylvania Game News Field Notes:
"Beaver-Allegany County deputy game wardens Ryan Miller and Jim Henkemeyer often work together, and their strengths make them a good team. Ryan is excellent at climbing steep hills to check hunters and examine possible baited sites, while Jim excels at picking him up in the vehicle at the top of the hills."