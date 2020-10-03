Pheasant season in Western New York opens Oct. 17. The state Department of Environmental Conservation will release approximately 4,600 adult ring-necked pheasants on Western New York lands open to public hunting for the fall season. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca.
A complete list of pheasant release sites statewide is available at https://bit.ly/33hRxQB.
The Day-old Pheasant Chick Program provides additional pheasant opportunities through a partnership between DEC, hunters, 4-H youth, and landowners interested in rearing and releasing pheasants. Birds from this program are released before the season opens and disperse widely, presenting a greater challenge for experienced hunters.
Hunters are reminded to ask permission from private landowners before hunting on their lands. Many of these release sites are available for hunting because of the cooperation of private landowners. Good landowner/hunter relations are critical to ensure that these areas remain open to hunting in future years.
Since 2007, DEC has offered a special youth-only window to provide junior hunters the opportunity to hunt pheasants during the weekend prior to the regular season.
In Western New York, the youth pheasant hunt weekend is Oct. 10-11.
Both the junior hunter and an adult mentor must have a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm and harvest birds on these dates.
The Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club has some openings for its 2020 Youth Pheasant Hunt. Contact Chris Lajewski at the Montezuma Audubon Center at (315) 365-3566 if interested.
DEC proposes ‘holiday’ deer hunt
DEC has unveiled a proposal that would expand deer hunting opportunities in the Southern Zone in the future. The proposed regulations would create additional bowhunting and muzzleloader hunting opportunities from Dec. 26 through Jan.1, and would only apply to New York’s Southern Zone.
Hunters must purchase the bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons, and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8305.html#Tag to find out more.
This proposal does not impact when snowmobile trails may open. Snowmobile trails are opened after the end of the regular big game hunting season, subject to adequate snow cover and local agreements.
Details of the proposal are published in the Sept. 9 New York State Register; visit https://www.dos.ny.gov/info/register/2020.html to see it.
Public comment on the proposed change will be accepted through Nov. 8. Mail written comments to Jeremy Hurst, NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4754. Or, email comments to WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov.
Youth big game hunt
New York’s annual youth big game hunt is scheduled for Oct. 10-12. During this special opportunity, licensed 14- and 15-year-olds may use a firearm to hunt big game while accompanied by an experienced, licensed adult hunter.
All eligible junior hunters may take one deer (either sex) and one bear.
During the youth hunt, antler-less deer taken with a firearm may be tagged with a regular-season tag, a Deer Management Permit, or Deer Management Assistance Program tag. Antlered deer may only be tagged with the regular-season tag.
Though junior hunters may have multiple deer tags, they may only take one deer with a firearm during the youth opportunity.
Additional rules that apply to junior hunters and their adult mentors are noted on pages 36 and 37 of the Hunting & Trapping Guide (https://bit.ly/2HRqHGZ) or through the Junior Hunter Mentoring Program (https://bit.ly/3jmCY3Y).
Local TU chapter gets $9K grant
The Canandaigua Lake chapter of Trout Unlimited has received a $9,000 Embrace A Stream grant that will be used to complete a habitat improvement project at the Cohocton River, near Avoca.
Embrace A Stream is a matching grant program administered by Trout Unlimited that awards funds to local chapters and councils for cold-water fisheries conservation.
The Canandaigua Lake chapter project involves the placement of a series of nine log and boulder structures in the Cohocton River, near Cross Road, next July, followed by the planting of trees/bushes adjacent to the river within the project area in May 2022. The project will improve the trout habitat within a 1,400-foot section of the river by restoring some of the structure that has been lost from the river in recent years due to extreme flooding.
The project also will advance the Canandaigua Lake chapter’s ongoing efforts to reduce the negative impact increasing summer temperatures are having on the trout within the river. Trout have trouble surviving when water temperatures exceed 67 degrees.
Since 2009 the chapter has planted thousands of trees along the river to help shade and cool the water.
The project will be completed in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District. And, to reduce costs and promote stewardship of the Cohocton River, much of the work will be completed by chapter members and local volunteers.
The chapter noted that the Whiting and Reinhart families provided the access needed to complete the project.
To find out more about the project or Trout Unlimited, contact Al Kraus at conservation@canandaigualakeTU.org.
A Louisiana no-no
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Kaenon A. Constantin, 28, was sentenced July 30 to five years of probation for killing and transporting a federally protected and endangered whooping crane.
During his period of probation, Constantin must complete 360 hours of community service related to wildlife conservation. As part of the sentence, Constantin’s hunting privileges have been suspended until he completes the community service. U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanna also ordered Constantin to pay a $10,000 fine and $75,000 in civil restitution to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Last November Constantin was named in a federal bill of information for violating the Lacey Act in May of 2016. Specifically, on May 20, 2016, Constantin and a juvenile used .22-caliber rifles to shoot at a pair of whooping cranes located in a field within Acadia Parish. One of the cranes fell dead in the field, and Constantin and his accomplice retrieved its carcass. The other crane flew too far north into another field and could not be retrieved, but investigators later recovered its carcass.
Constantin and the juvenile found a transponder on the crane’s leg used by LDWF in tracking the crane. Constantin and the juvenile then cut the transponder off of the crane and transported the crane, knife, severed legs and transponders to a nearby road, where they discarded the evidence.
When initially approached by investigators shortly after the crime, Constantin lied about his involvement, causing the investigation to continue for nearly two more years before he confessed in April 2018.
The Lacey Act is a comprehensive federal law that protects against wildlife crimes, such as international and domestic wildlife trafficking. The legislation prohibits, among other actions, a person from knowingly transporting wildlife, when in the exercise of due care the person should have known that the wildlife was taken or possessed in violation of, or in a manner unlawful under, any underlying law, treaty, or regulation of the United States.
Whooping cranes are a federally protected species under federal laws and regulations, including the Endangered Species Act. They are large birds, standing nearly five feet tall and with wingspans of 7½ feet.
“We take our mission partnering with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in conserving, protecting, and enhancing fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats very seriously,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Acting Special Agent in Charge Stephen Clark stated. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, considers the illegal taking of protected wildlife species a high priority, and we will continue to work closely with our state agencies to assist them in these important joint investigations.”
The USFWS and LDWF conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.