Calendar

Benefit Dinner for Jamie Dinsmore

When: Dec. 3, 4-8 p.m. (dinner served from 6-8 p.m.)

Where: MacDougall Sportsmen’s Club, 3800 MacDougall Road, Fayette

What: Ziti and meatball dinner and raffles, with proceeds going toward a motorized wheelchair and lift for Dinsmore; dine in or take out; there will be appetizers and chips and dip before dinner, and the dinner menu also includes salad, a roll and butter, and dessert

Tickets: $20 presale

Info: Call the club at 315-585-6732