Below is the weekly fishing report from Wayne County. The accompanying picture shows Lake Ontario’s waves hitting the shore at the north end of Dutch Street in the town of Huron Nov. 20. First-time visitors to the Great Lake have said, “What ocean is this?”
Streams: Stream fishing has slowed after last weekend’s bonanza. The 15- to 18-foot waves in Lake Ontario closed the outlet to Maxwell Creek.
The flow has diminished, and some browns have been caught with egg sacs and small jigs under torpedo bobbers. Fish Maxwell during the week so you won’t have the crowds.
Salmon Creek in Pultneyville also has browns. Fish across from the restaurant. The outlet to the lake is open and browns and some steelhead are in the creek.
The Port Bay channel was closed after the gale force winds, we experienced a few days ago. Pier fishing at the Sodus Channel is still a viable option for stream anglers. The pier is safe with the warmer temperatures eliminating a coating of ice.
Cast out heavy spoons like Kastmasters, Cleo’s and Suttons.
Lake Ontario tributary regulations are three fish in combination and not to include more than one rainbow trout (or steelhead) and one brown trout.
Bays: Perch fishing in Sodus and Port bays has been excellent. Search for the larger schools in 20-25 feet of water. Use 2-inch white rubber bait tipped with fresh spikes.
Look for rocky bottoms or drop-offs. The south end of Port Bay had a skim of ice Nov. 21, but that was going to disappear with warmer temperatures in store.
Use the north-end DEC ramp for Port Bay. The road is bumpy, so take it slow.
On Sodus Bay, Bay Bridge Sport Shop located at the south end, has a good launch. The Margaretta Road launch is closed.
Erie Canal: Widewaters near Port Gibson is always the hot spot for bass, perch, and crappies. Fish from a boat or along the canal trails. The regular season for bass ends Wednesday.
Notable freshwater fishing changes
The following list offers a summary of the most notable fishing regulation changes resulting from the adopted changes.
The new statewide regulation for rainbow trout, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds: The season will now be open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than two longer than 12 inches” harvest rule.
Statewide Atlantic salmon regulations will now allow for a year-round open season.
Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York, unless specifically prohibited, with the exception of Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties, where previous rules remain.
New specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include:
May 1: Walleye, Northern pike, pickerel, and tiger muskellunge.
June 1: Muskellunge (note that in 2022, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips).
June 15: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.
There is a five-fish daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake.
A new regulation to limit the growth of the walleye population in Skaneateles Lake: no daily possession limit; 12-inch minimum size limit; open year-round.
The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25, and the statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from nine inches to ten inches.
Reelin’-For-A-Cure
DEC employees entered the all-women’s fishing tournament Reelin’-for-a-Cure this August.
Amy Cavanaugh (Fisheries), Emily Gizowski (Wildlife), Molly Peck (Ecosystem Health), Angie Driscoll (Ecosystem Health), Lindsay Yoder (Invasive Species Specialist), and Jesse Schwallie (Water) hit the waters of Lake Ontario with the same goal — to catch six big sportfish in six hours. The women fished Lake Ontario, 15 miles offshore. Charter captain Anthony Ellis set the poles, while the women reeled in the fish.
Plenty of fights were won on the line, with the team landing five legal-sized fish, the largest being a 5.82-pound Chinook salmon.
Though the team didn’t top the leaderboard (the winning fish was 25.94 pounds, the winning basket 158.22 pounds), they had a blast holding big fish, learning trolling techniques, and overall enjoying the waters they work hard to protect.
The tournament raised $11,438 for the Ovarian Cancer Project, an organization that provides support for women and families affected by ovarian and gynecological cancer.
Lewis County helps out
On the morning of Nov. 20, a quartet of forest rangers assisted Lewis County Emergency Management in helping two Diana-area residents stranded in a storm that accumulated approximately 6 feet of snow. One of the two had experienced a cardiac issue.
The Long Pond Snowmobile Club used its groomer to break a trail for DEC’s tracked SUV. At 10:45 a.m., rangers reached the subject, who was in stable condition, and helped him into a Lewis County search-and-rescue ambulance. His companion followed the ambulance to the hospital.
Rangers also assisted a third subject trapped in a hunting camp approximately four miles from a plowed road.
Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s various web pages at Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information for more information.
If a person needs a forest ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, call 911.
To contact a forest ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region at https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/667.html.