When you live in Naples and have a passion for fishing and the iconic Naples Creek is a short jaunt from your back yard … you are an incredibly lucky angler.
Everyone that fishes, regardless of age, wants something larger when casting or trolling.
Thirteen-year-old Oliver Stuck knows this and he wants “bigger fish.”
Oliver’s family — dad Justin, mom Joanne, and sister Annarose — can look out from their back deck and see the Naples Creek, and Oliver has spent hours casting into the stream.
A visit to his grandmother (Nana) just might mean “Bigger fish.” With bags and fishing gear packed Oli (Oliver) headed north to Lake Ontario, which produces extra-large trout and salmon.
Oliver’s Nana, Deborah Stuck, lives in the town of Huron, a few miles from the lake.
Obviously, bigger fish are what we are looking for, so a charter was booked to get Oli a trout or salmon.
Captain Brian Neal of Coho-Motion Charters had a free date, so a trip was scheduled.
“Be at the boat at 5 a.m.,” Captain Brian said. His boat was docked at Oak Park on the southeast side of Sodus Bay.
The crew for this outing was Deborah Stuck, Uncle Aaron Dennis, photographer Kenyon and Oli.
We were on time and boarded the 34-foot Sea Ray, with the longest beam I’ve seen … a 12-foot space for Oli to reel in the big one.
Out in the lake the captain set up in 100 feet of water. He used two down riggers, two Dipsy Divers, and a line straight back.
The sun was just rising when Oli reeled in his first big king salmon. It was 6:06 and the action started. Oli — now dubbed the “Naples Kid” — caught his salmon in 100 feet of water down 80 feet. The fish bit on a spoon.
We were marking huge bait balls on Captain Brian’s Garmin screen. At 7:25 the Dipsy bounced, and Aaron grabbed the rod. It was a nice brown trout caught on a silver belly frog spoon.
The usual method for group fishing would be a rotation among people aboard, however I was a photographer and not an angler.
It was now 7:48 and we had two fish in the box with seven bites we missed. An extremely exciting trip and it was just starting.
On the horizon I counted nine boats, straight out from Sodus Bay, which was nice to see, this being a Wednesday. The captain made a turn and stayed in 100 feet because you “never leave fish to find fish.”
At 8:30 a.m. Deborah spotted the port dipsey bounce, and I grabbed the rod because it was next to be. It was a nice king and gave me a good fight. It hit a dark Dreamweaver froggy spoon out 200 feet on a number two setting. Captain Neal was using Okuma reels with Loomis rods.
The captain showed Oli how to put the engine in neutral when netting fish. So now the “Naples Kid” was learning how to work the controls. The Coho-Motion had twin 375 hp and Captain Neal would troll with one engine and alternate to the other on daily trips.
During a lull in the action, I had a chance to talk to Brian. He started fishing professionally as a fulltime charter captain in 1983. “During my career I ran a 25 ft Regal, a 29 ft Penn Yan and now the Sea Ray,” he told me.
He added walleye trips to his business in 2015. “I had a 19 ft Lund then upgraded to a 19 ft. Nitro with a 200 hp Merc,” he said.
“When the lake is rough, I can take my customers on some quiet waterways fishing for walleye.”
It was 10:20 a.m. and the “Naples Kid” reeled in another brown trout. And after Aaron released a small trout the total numbers for the day were three browns (one released) and two salmon with a total of 13 bites on today’s adventure.
Oliver’s Uncle Aaron is a fantastic cook, so we kept our four fish. Captain Brian used one very sharp Rapala knife to fillet our catch and we bagged Oliver’s fish separately for his trip back home, where he can shout out his angling skills with honesty.
Thanks to Captain Neal for a great trip and a memorable day on the lake catching the “Big Fish” for Oliver Stuck aka the “Naples Kid.”
