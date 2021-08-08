A 12-year-old ruled the Lake Ontario Counties’ Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. For the Summer Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby, the old guard reigned.
Veteran angler Michael Paddock, 74, of Albion, Orleans County, won the top prize in the summer contest that began June 26 and wrapped up July 25. On this occasion, the younger generation — in this case, 13-year-old Aiden Stafford of Rochester — had to settle for second place overall and first place in the Salmon Division.
As Paddock’s story goes, July 13 was a beautiful day on the lake. He was fishing with his wife, Charlotte, trolling west of their Point Breeze port in their 25-foot Pro-Line named Aquarius. Mike rigs the lines and Charlotte steers the boat. With no other boat in sight, Charlotte picked up a book to read, occasionally looking up but letting the boat go wherever it wanted.
Meanwhile, Mike was messing around with his fishing program in the back of the boat. He had a 300-foot copper line out only 200 feet, rigged with a Pro Troll flasher he won in the Fish Odyssey Derby last year, adorned with cut bait.
“It was dead calm on the lake, and it was super hot,” an excited Paddock said at the awards ceremony in Sodus Point. “The flies were biting too. Suddenly, the big king salmon hit and started to scream out copper. I knew it was a good one. I had to get Charlotte to turn the boat around before we ran out of line.”
Forty-five minutes later they had their grand prize, a 31-pound, 7-ounce salmon.
“Charlotte did an excellent netting job,” her husband said.
The Paddocks earned a check for $10,000, plus another $1,000 for the biggest salmon of the week and $750 for the largest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member.
Stafford settled for first place in the Salmon Division with a 30-pound, 6-ounce king salmon he caught five days later while fishing out of Point Breeze with Chris Vogt of Albion. Also aboard the 10-meter Trojan U Betcha were Suzanne Stafford, Sue Koch and Todd Crooks of Rochester.
They were about two miles east of port, trolling west. The downrigger was set at 68 feet with a Moonshine Carbon-14 spoon over 120 feet of water. The big fish hit at 8:30 a.m., and 20 minutes later Aiden had earned his second Youth Trophy in as many years. This time, though, he was able to bring home a check for $1,000 for first place and $1,000 for the big fish of the week.
Joshua Milleville of Lockport garnered second place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 10-ounce Olcott king salmon. It was the first LOC derby of his life and the very first salmon he’s caught.
In the Brown Trout Division, John Gordon of Rochester was top dog with a personal-best 19-pound, 15-ounce lunker. He was fishing in only his second LOC derby, but it was with Kip Mammano of Rochestersportfishing.com. Captain Kip placed five brown trout in the Top 20 for the summer event.
Gordon bagged $1,000 for being tops in the division and $500 for the big brown trout of the week.
Joseph LoConte of Rochester was second with a 19-pound, 13-ounce brown trout he caught fishing out of Braddock Bay.
The youth winner in the Brown Trout Division was 11-year-old Bobby Mallory of Baldwinsville with a 15-pound, 3-ounce catch he nabbed while fishing out of Oswego.
In the Lake Trout Division, Hope Starling of St. Petersburg, Fla., earned first-place honors with a personal-best 23-pound, 11-ounce fish she caught July 11 fishing in the Oswego Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. It took Starling more than 45 minutes to reel in the fish. They also lost a salmon at the same time, which would have helped their tournament status.
Steve Kreydatus of Cayuga was second in the Lake Trout Division with a 23-pound, 3-ounce trophy.
“It was the first time that I ever fished on Lake Ontario and my first time in the derby,” Kreydatus said. “We fished out of Stoney Creek in 154 feet of water on the bottom with black-and-silver cowbells and a black, silver and green Howie fly. The fish hit so hard we thought it was going to break the downrigger.”
In the same division, Lyla Fritz of Webster as the youth champion with a 19-pound laker. She caught it July 3 while fishing out of Rochester.
For the new Walleye Division, Bert Lickers of Niagara Falls caught a personal-best 10-pound, 10-ounce trophy while fishing the Niagara Bar July 5. He won $1,000 for first place and $1,000 in rollover prize money for big walleye of the week.
The biggest of the three LOC derbies is next: the fall contest, featuring a $25,000 grand prize for the largest salmon, begins Aug. 20 and concludes Sept. 6. Nearly $70,000 in cash will be up for grabs in the 18-day event. Check out www.loc.org for details and to see a complete leaderboard for the summer derby.
Corky’s big catch
Corky Cansdale and I have been fishing for 25 years. Currently, I have downsized my nautical crafts. For 2021 I own nothing except an inner tube … I need a boat to try my angling skills.
And, when I fish with Cansdale, he can rig my presentation in less than five minutes; it takes me 30 minutes at my work bench, with very bright lights. There is lots of swearing at limp lines that won’t go through those tiny holes. The universal improved clinch knot I can do with rope, not 10-pound braided.
We met at the Port Bay launch at 5:30 a.m., which sure beats the 3:30 a.m. program for fishing Oneida Lake.
We were both using 6.6-foot Berkley Ultra-lite Trout rods — the best rod I have ever used. My fishing teacher was using perch eyes and I had spikes. I had to switch because the bait-stealing gobies easily left a bare hook.
We caught perch, largemouth bass, bluegills and one monster pike.
Cansdale fought the snarly fish and I netted it as it charged the boat. And woo-hoo, it was a beauty. It weighed 10 pounds and measured 33 inches.
Cansdale kept the pike for eating; I took home the perch. Next up might be Cayuga Lake, then cats in the Seneca River.
I’ll start rigging a few days before the next trip. I’ll have coffee and doughnuts ready. It will be at least an hour, and that’s just one rod.