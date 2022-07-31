Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane, Niagara County, along with his Thrillseeker team of wife Stephanie Pierleoni, Nick Glosser of Newfane and Chris Dexter of Melbourne, Fla., did it again. They won the 2022 Sodus Bay/Wayne County Pro-Am the weekend of July 16-17. In doing so, it was the team’s 12th Pro-Am win, and 16th major tournament win.

