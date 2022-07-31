Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane, Niagara County, along with his Thrillseeker team of wife Stephanie Pierleoni, Nick Glosser of Newfane and Chris Dexter of Melbourne, Fla., did it again. They won the 2022 Sodus Bay/Wayne County Pro-Am the weekend of July 16-17. In doing so, it was the team’s 12th Pro-Am win, and 16th major tournament win.
“We sensed a migration of mature kings were moving into the Sodus/Oswego area after fishing Oswego and placing second there,” charter captain Vince Pierleoni said. “We ran charters out of Sodus all week and had good salmon action, so our efforts were spent looking for the best big-fish water.”
“On Saturday, everything went as planned, and most of our fish were caught on cut bait. Day 2, the currents and temperatures changed, and we had to be much more resourceful to get our limit of 12 fish. We ended up with eight kings, two steelhead, and two very important brown trout (after a late move) that we caught the last 20 minutes to seal the win. On Day 2, most of our fish were caught on DW spoons.”
The Thrillseeker team led from start to finish and scored 537.75 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound for up to 12 tournament-legal fish each day. Boston Angler was second with 533.20 points, while Cold Steel finished third with 529.50 points.
The Great Lakes Lures team took the trophy for first place in the Amateur Division of the Sodus Pro-Am. They competed against 34 other squads and ended with a total score of 339.75.
Chris Lockwood and his son, Seth, were going to fish the tournament, and he mentioned it to Jason Oakes, who fishes on his 26-foot Baha dubbed Get-A-Way. Oakes said yes, and with Teresa Philbin, Kevin Ackerman, and Lockwood’s son, the team was complete.
A little side note history: Oakes bought the Get-A-Way boat from Dane Brown, who chartered from Sodus Point for decades.
“We headed straight out from Sodus on day one,” Chris Lockwood said. “We fished inside to start the day. We picked up one fish, then decided to go deep. The team headed for 500 feet of water.
“We were finding fish 60-80 feet over 500. We kept it simple with a four-rod spread. We came through the pier head at 1:45 with our seven fish.”
They hit the weigh-in with a first-place position, scoring 181.
“On Day 2 we decided to repeat our first day strategy,” Lockwood said.
The team fished straight out from Sodus Bay, looking for any temperature breaks.
“It was calm, and we didn’t find fish until later in the morning,” he said.
They did pick up fish, and their Day 2 rank was third place. However, their total two-day score beat second-place Pure Mayhem by 39.8 points.
The team was using Great Lakes Lure spoons, meat rigs, and flasher flies.
“We love to fish and competing against other teams is the highlight of the Pro-Ams,” Lockwood said.
Both father and son also fish the LOC Derby.
Wayne County youth derby concludes
The Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby concluded July 29. This year there were over 150 fish registered, and some surprisingly good-sized fish were caught in Wayne County on Port Bay, Sodus Bay and the Erie Canal.
The derby is run each year by the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs.
“The most important part of the Youth Fishing Derby is that it provides an opportunity for families to spend some quality time together out in nature,” Soil & Water Conversation District rep Maxine Appleby said. “Getting kids started fishing at an early age teaches valuable lessons. Waiting on the water for a bite, sometimes for hours, is an opportunity for kids to learn that being patient and not quitting is the key to success. It may take some time, or a couple of trips out, but eventually their patience and perseverance will be rewarded, just as in life.”
The complete leaderboard is posted at https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.
The public is invited to this year’s McDonald’s awards ceremony from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Sodus Bay Sportsmen’s Club in Sodus Point. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served. There will be 50-50 raffle, bids on gift baskets, and more. Meet DEC conservation officers and learn about aquatic invasive species.
All registered anglers will receive a derby T-Shirt and prizes.
Special thanks go to Nancy Wilkes of McDonald’s, Humbert Farms, Joey’s Northside Grocery, Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern, Cornerstone Realty Associates, Dynalec Corp., Termatec Molding, V&C Development, Johnson Forest Management, Dates Excavating, Fishin Magician Charters, David & Sue Williamson, Lake Breeze Fruit Farms, Ashley Insurance, Torque Auto, Sodus Bay Outfitters, KC Bailey Orchards, PJ’s Unisex Salon, Mack’s Body Shop, Finger Lakes Aquaculture, Franklin House Tavern, Lyons National Bank, Rubino’s on the Bay, Katlynn Marine, Farm Bureau of Wayne County, Clingerman Taxidermy, Fowler Marina, Reclaimed Madness, Sodus Bay Sportsmen Club, JJ’s Dog House, Hughes Marina, Grantley Bait & Tackle, Jarvis Bait Farm, Davenport’s Livery, Bay Bridge Bait, Krenzer Marina, CountryMax Palmyra, the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District, the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs, and Plano Tackle.
DMPs go on sale Aug. 1
Hunters possessing a Deer Management Permit may take one antler-less deer per permit in addition to any deer that may be taken with a regular hunting license or bowhunting and muzzleloading privileges.
DMPs may not be used for legally antlered deer (at least one antler 3 inches or longer).
DMPs may be used in any open season and only in the Wildlife Management Unit for which they are issued.
Hunters may transfer or receive up to 2 DMPs from other hunters (see below).
The DMP application deadline is the close of business is Oct. 1.
You may apply for DMPs at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online beginning Aug. 1.
DMPs are available to all hunters 14 years or older who purchase or possess a regular hunting license (12 years old for junior bowhunting license holders).
There is a $10 non-refundable application fee for all applicants. The fee is waived for holders of lifetime licenses purchased prior to Oct. 1, 2009, and junior hunters and junior bowhunters.
Know your WMU before you apply. If you are unsure of your unit, see the WMU maps at https://www.eregulations.com/newyork/hunting/regional-maps, visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8302.html for written boundary descriptions, or call the DMP Hotline for additional information at 1-866-472-4332.
You may apply for up to two DMPs. Both must be applied for at the same time. Application can be for DMPs in the same WMU or different WMUs.