Spending time outdoors is one of the few things available to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s especially good news for turkey hunters.
Spring turkey season opens May 1 throughout the Finger Lakes region. In addition, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual youth turkey hunting weekend for those 12-15 years old is April 25-26.
“Many New Yorkers are eager to spend time outdoors, and turkey hunting is one great way to reconnect to nature,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Whether participating in the upcoming youth hunt with your children, or heading out on your own in pursuit of a wary gobbler, be sure to hunt safe and hunt smart by following the important guidelines in place both to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to support hunting safety.”
Turkey hunters took about 17,000 birds in New York during the 2019 spring season. The spring harvest often is tied to productivity two years prior, as hunters like to focus on adult gobblers — i.e., 2-year-old birds.
While the cold, wet start to the 2019 breeding season meant low reproductive success and poor recruitment in many areas, conditions were better in the summer of 2018. The population gains made in 2018, combined with good overwinter survival because of abundant food in the fall and relatively mild winter conditions this year, may offset 2019’s poor reproductive success.
Youth Hunt
Here are the requirements for hunters 12-15 years old to participate in the statewide youth turkey weekend:
• They must possess a hunting license and a turkey permit.
• Hunters 12-13 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or an adult 21 years or older with written permission from a parent or legal guardian.
• Hunters 14-15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or an adult 18 years or older with written permission from a parent or legal guardian.
• The accompanying adult must have a current hunting license and turkey permit. The adult may assist the youth hunter, including calling, but may not carry a firearm, bow, or crossbow, or kill or attempt to kill a wild turkey during the youth hunt.
• Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day.
• The bag limit for the youth weekend is one bearded bird. This bird becomes part of the youth’s regular spring season bag limit of two bearded birds. A second bird may be taken when the regular season begins May 1.
• Crossbows may only be used by hunters 14 or older.
All other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect.
Buy your sporting licenses online
The DEC is encouraging hunters, trappers, and anglers to purchase sporting licenses at https://decals.dec.ny.gov/DECALSCitizenWeb/citizenhome.htm in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Anglers may use their privileges immediately by simply carrying their transaction number (DEC-LS#) with them while afield. Anglers, hunters, and trappers may also use the HuntFishNY app to display an electronic copy of their license.
Back tags and carcass tags must still be mailed, and customers should allow 10-14 days for receipt of their tags.
New York state deer harvest rises 12%
Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 227,787 deer during the 2018-19 hunting seasons, approximately 12 percent more than the previous season, Seggos announced last week.
“Hunting benefits all New Yorkers by reducing negative impacts of deer on forests, agricultural crops, and communities, while contributing an estimated $690 million to the state’s economy through hunting-related expenses and license purchases, which helps support conservation and resource management efforts at DEC,” Seggos said.
The estimated deer take was made up of 114,402 antlerless deer and 113,385 antlered bucks. Statewide, this represents a 20 percent increase in antlerless harvest and a 5 percent increase in buck harvest from last season. The increase in antlerless harvest comes on the heels of lower-than-desired numbers in 2017 and will help limit growth in areas with an overpopulation.
Of the overall take, 199,145 of those occurred in our Southern Zone. With nearly 60 percent of the adult buck harvest 2½ years or older, hunters took an estimated 66,697 older bucks, setting another record in the percentage and total number of older bucks in the harvest.
In addition, for the second year in a row, hunters increased the rate at which they reported their harvest. Although harvest reporting is required by law, the portion of successful hunters who report their harvest has averaged around 45 percent for the past decade. Hunters have increased their reporting rates to 50 percent in 2017 and 51 percent in 2018. Along with DEC’s “Take It • Tag It • Report It” campaign, the agency has made the process of harvest reporting easier for hunters by providing phone, internet, and mobile app options. Harvest reports are critically important for accurate monitoring of deer harvests, and DEC hopes hunters continue to contribute to the management process by complying with the reporting requirements.
DEC’s 2018 Deer Harvest Summary report provides tables, charts, and maps detailing the deer harvest around the state.
Notable Numbers
- 16.1 and 0.7 — Number of deer taken per square mile in the units with the highest (WMU 8R) and lowest (WMUs 5F, 6F and 6J) harvest density.
- 58.8 percent — Portion of the adult buck harvest that was 2 1/2 years or older, the greatest in New York history and up from 40 percent a decade ago, and 30 percent in the 1990s. Excluding units with mandatory antler restrictions, 54.5 percent of the adult bucks harvested were older bucks, still the greatest percentage on record.
- 65 percent — Portion of eligible junior hunters that participated in the 2016 Youth Deer Hunt.
- 15,499 — Number of hunter-harvested deer checked by DEC staff in 2018.
- 2,483 — Deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease in 2018-19; none tested positive. DEC has tested more than 52,000 deer for CWD since 2002.
Deer harvest data is gathered from two main sources: harvest reports required of all successful hunters, and DEC’s examination of more than 15,000 harvested deer at check stations and meat processors across the state. Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and calculating the total harvest from the reporting rate for each zone and tag type.
A full report of the 2018-19 deer harvest, as well as past deer and bear harvest summaries, is available at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/42232.html.
Recreate at home
My backyard is full of creatures. I live in the woods, so I have wildlife. Some are delightful, while others are “a bit of a pest.” Those cute bunnies could be the errant wildlife.
I waited the entire winter for my bulbs to sprout. I really don’t know anything about flowers other than I like to look at them. The only way I can identify them is to look in my garden book when they flower … so those pesky rabbits that are munching around my yard had better stay away.
What’s in your backyard? You might be surprised to discover how much wildlife passes by your window when you’re not looking. It’s not just birds and squirrels, either. Many small mammals pass by our homes undetected — animals like fox, raccoons, possums, skunks and, on occasion, larger mammals like deer and bear. While you’re staying home and responsibly social distancing, take advantage of this time to look out the window for watchable wildlife.
DEC’s watchable wildlife page provides great tips for bird and animal watching that can apply to your own backyard as well. When you see something cool, keep your distance, snap a picture and share it with us via watchable@dec.ny.gov.