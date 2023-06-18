Pete Alex of Vision Quest won his second Niagara County Pro-Am tournament in the Professional Division with a two-day score of 346, based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound, to beat out the 298 scored by the Wet Net crew led by Matt Yablonsky.
In the Amateur Division, it was the Knot Farming team, led by Jesse Snyder of Gasport, with a score of 190, clipping Hound Dog by 11 points.
The tournament was shortened by a few hours on Saturday when a small-craft advisory was posted at 10 a.m.
For the Vision Quest squad, on day 1 they worked 440 feet of water in the northwest corner of New York waters, targeting the top 60 feet with regular Dreamweaver spoons. The Rambler silver back was hot.
On the second day, due to the rough weather, they focused on 62-75 feet of water on the Niagara Bar, using 6-inch baby spin doctors and A-Tom-Mik “modified flies” (they cut 1-inch off the full-size flies for Coho) and Dreamweaver regular spoons. Rambler white back worked well.
They caught the tournament limit of 12 fish the final day, the only team to do that.
In the Amateur Division, Knot Farming, made up of Jeff Budziezewski of Appleton and Jesse Snyder of Lockport, fished aboard Snyder’s 22-foot Robalo. They to set up in 400 feet of water, northwest of Olcott, on a north troll. They ran a spread that covered 50-100 feet down with a mix of lead core and weighted steel long lines on inline planer boards, wire divers, and downriggers. They deployed a mix of spoons and a couple meat rigs with spin doctors and flashers. There wasn’t a distinct temperature break, or any kind of thermocline set up yet, so the fish were scattered throughout the water column.
Friday morning’s bite was slow and steady until the action dried up around 10:30 a.m. Then, they spent the day in 330-460 feet of water, with their best action in 350-415 feet of water. They ended up weighing a 17.69-pound king salmon and four good-sized steelhead on day 1, putting them in fifth place overall, with the second-biggest fish of the day.
For day 2, they decided to go right back to where they caught their fish Saturday morning and deployed the same spread covering the same water column. They hooked a screamer at 6 a.m. on a meat rig set at 100 feet down on one of the downriggers, and after it ran out several hundred feet of line, the hook pulled out. They ended up boating four legal fish to weigh, two king salmon and two steelhead, by 7:15 a.m. An hour later they caught an 11-pound steelhead coming on a standard diver set 140 feet back on a No. 2 setting with a custom-made Mag spoon to complete their limit.
In the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo 3-Fish/Big Fish contest, Marty Polovick of Lockport and the Four Poles team fished straight out of Wilson in 320 feet of water. They caught their biggest salmon on a flasher-fly combo fished off a diver set back 150 on a No. 3 setting. Their other two fish (steelhead) came on the downrigger set 35 feet down, using a Warrior Mag spoon, and on five colors of lead core line with a Warrior spoon. The steelhead were high in the water column.
‘Next Step’ courses
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced recently the agency’s Hunter Education Program is now offering “Next Step” courses in seven disciplines for those who have completed a hunter education, bowhunter education, or trapper education certification course.
“The newly introduced Next Step courses are an ideal way for new hunters and trappers to gain skills and confidence through additional education and hands-on experience even if they do not have a mentor to help them get started,” Seggos said. “I encourage anyone recently certified or looking to refresh or build on their hunter education knowledge to register today.”
Taught by HEP staff and certified instructors, each four-hour course focuses on safety techniques and offers students hands-on experience learning practical skills from knowledgeable instructors. The “hands-on” aspect of the courses, coupled with smaller group sizes, allows for more one-on-one instruction.
Course participants will spend time putting what they’ve learned into practice on the range or in field exercises, which will help build confidence and comfort with the tools and techniques of hunting and trapping while reinforcing important safety habits.
The courses:
• Firearms courses (rifle or shotgun) — Learn about different types of rifles or shotguns, hands-on instruction in safe firearm handling and safe zones of fire, loading and unloading rifles or shotguns, shooting positions and stances, and target practice on the range.
• Crossbow and archery courses — Learn about the parts of a crossbow or bow, how to hunt safely with a crossbow or bow, how to shoot a crossbow or bow, and target practice on the range.
• Trapping (water trapping or land trapping) and fur handling courses — Learn safe, efficient, and humane trapping techniques for various furbearers trapped in the water (e.g., beaver, muskrat) or on land (e.g., coyote, raccoon), how to process furs and the equipment needed to do so, and how to use the furs including preparing them for market.
All Next Step courses are free, but registration is required. Supplies and equipment are provided by course instructors so students do not have to bring their own. Those interested will need their hunter or trapper education certificate number to register.
The minimum age to take a Next Step course is 12. There is no certification offered with these courses.
To learn what Next Step courses are being offered, and to register, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html. Since these are new courses, availability may be limited. Hunters and trappers are encouraged to check back often as courses will continuously be added.
Lake trout research on Lake Ontario
Lake trout research now underway on Lake Ontario is part of the U.S.-Canada Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative field year on the lake. Research-collecting data on lake trout movement using acoustic telemetry tags is being led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in collaboration with the U.S. Geologic Survey, New York state DEC, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Fisheries, with outreach assistance from New York Sea Grant.
The research team is using specialized tags that communicate with acoustic receivers stationed on the lake bottom. The tags will provide information about the migration patterns and habitats used by adult lake trout. This innovative technology is particularly useful for locating spawning habitats and will help to inform future restoration efforts for potentially degraded spawning sites.
More than 350 lake trout will be tagged in 2023. The tags’ battery life allows the fish to be tracked over the next 10 years.
This research has already produced a “first.”
“This work in 2023 represents the first time a wild-produced lake trout has ever been tagged in Lake Ontario,” USFWS Fish Biologist Dr. Dimitry Gorsky said. “Lake trout are a native species that is important to the ecosystem and to the world-class sport fishery on Lake Ontario.”
Gorsky is based at the USFWS Lower Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, Basom, Genesee County.
This research is funded in part through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The local charter fishing industry is assisting in the research from ports at Mexico Bay in eastern Lake Ontario, and Wilson, along the western end of the lake. Casey Prisco, Roy Letcher and A.J. Berry of Pulaski-based Dirty Goose Sport Fishing Charters were contracted to help the research team catch lake trout for the tagging study.
“In late April and early May, lake trout in the eastern end of Lake Ontario were found in deeper water, making them hard to collect with standard fisheries gear,” USGS Fish Research Biologist Alex Gatch of the USGS Tunison Lake Ontario Biological Station in Cortland said. “Charter captains have a wealth of knowledge about the resource and are an efficient way for us to locate and collect the number of lake trout we need to tag.”The tagged fish are returned to the water to resume normal behavior to assure quality data.
New York Sea Grant is providing public outreach support to inform angling, fisheries, and general public audiences about the value of this research.”Tagged fish that are a part of this study are marked with an external orange-colored tag,” noted NYSG Great Lakes Fisheries Specialist Stacy Furgal.
Furgal said if anglers catch a tagged lake trout, they can choose to return it to the water, or, if the fish is harvested, contact Gatch at agatch@usgs.gov or 607-753-9391, ext. 7540, or return the internal tracking tag.