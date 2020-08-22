The 22nd annual Wayne County Youth Derby wrapped up with the McDonald’s awards ceremony outside the Sodus Point Fire Hall Aug. 9. Anglers fished in three separate tournaments that were rolled into one big event. Prizes and awards for places 1-6 were handed out.
The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs manage the annual event.
As water quality improves in Wayne County, so do fishing opportunities. Fishing is a wholesome family activity that builds lasting memories.
“For me, it was good to see so many young female anglers this year,” said Maxine Appleby of WCSWCD, a former fishing charter captain herself. “I was introduced to fishing by my grandfather when I was 5 or 6 years old and still remember catching my first fish.”
There was a three-way tie in the Al Shultz Memorial Challenge (ages 4-7). Isabella Vuittonet, 6, tied for first place with Natalie Thomas and Logan Smith. The Memorial Challenge is named for Al Shultz, who died in a boating accident. Shultz gave countless hours to enrich youngsters in outdoor sports.
“His unselfish dedication and professionalism have positively impacted hundreds of youngsters and given them memories for a lifetime,” said Federation president Gene VanDeusen as he announced the award winners. Ken Miller, chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, also assisted with the awards.
Thomas Perrin, Joe Barnes, Andrew Patchett, Tobin Thomas, and Payton Williamson received donated tackle boxes for their participation.
Noah Wazinski, 14, won the Merchants Challenge for the second year in a row. Noah successfully caught all five species — perch, walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike and smallmouth bass — to earn the grand prize. In the Species Challenge, where the largest fish in any division is a winner, prizes and awards were given to places 1-6. The first-place winners were:
• Issiah Jarvis of Wolcott, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, largemouth bass.
• Isabella Vuittonet, 6-0, northern pike caught on the Erie Canal.
• Daisy Barnes, perch.
• Noah Wazinski, walleye.
• Scott Barnes of North Rose, 3-11, smallmouth bass.
Four-year-old Tripp Knapp received the “Captain Larry” award for the youngest angler. The award is named for Larry LaForce, who passed away unexpectedly in 2018. LaForce was an avid angler and a dedicated volunteer at the annual event.
Madison Knapp was surprised with the “ugliest fish” award for her 3.5-pound bowfin. The bowfin is the sole living survivor of a group of fish whose fossil representatives date back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.
View a complete list of award winners at https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby-leaderboard.
The following is a list of donors that made this year’s event possible:
Nancy Wilkes and McDonald’s of Wayne County; Patons Sodus Market; PJ Unisex Salon; Lyons National Bank; Sodus Rotary; Katlynn Marine; Rubinos on the Bay; Sodus Point Pit Stop; Martin’s Tideside Marine; Ashley Insurance; Lyons Veterinary Clinic; Clingerman Taxidermy; Dynalec Corp.; Fishin Magician Charters; Humbert Farms; KC Baily Orchards; Farm Bureau of Wayne County; Dobbin’s Drugs; Ely & Leene Insurance; Hughes’ Marina; Joey’s Northside Grocery; Fowler’s Marina; Key’s Energy; Krenzer Marine; the Steger Haus; Termatec Molding; Davenport’s Bait and Livery; Bay Bridge Sport Shop; Palmyra Country Max; Ontario Country Max; Wayne County Tourism; Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District; Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs; and Sodus Bay Sportsman Club.
LOC Fall Derby
The Lake Ontario Counties Fall Trout and Salmon Derby begins Aug. 21 and ends at 1 p.m. Sept. 7. The grand prize for the heaviest salmon is $25,000, and there is $67,400 In guaranteed cash.
The awards ceremony is at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point. In order for social distancing to be observed, only the first- and second-place winners and witnesses are asked to attend. There will not be food or drink, and those attending are required to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be observed.
First- and second-place winners must attend and complete the process by 4 p.m. or forfeit their winnings.
For those who are not required to attend the awards ceremony but win $600 or more, you must submit a W-9 before you can get paid. Checks will be mailed in approximately two weeks.
Complete forms are available at http://loc.org.
Sporting licenses
The fastest way to receive your sporting license is a visit to an issuing agent. This can be a local bait-and-tackle shop, a big-box store, or a town clerk.
I used the online method one morning and thought it was a little confusing at first. I calmed down and tried it again the next morning. You do need a valid state driver’s license to purchase a fishing, trapping or hunting license. After you type that in it’s a piece of cake — even for a man like me, an “analog guy in a digital world.” You can pay with a credit card, and the license and tags will be mailed within 14 days.
Before making an online or phone purchase through the automated licensing system, please review the following:
Hunting Licenses/Tags
You must wait 14 business days to receive licenses and tags in the mail before going hunting. The receipt of purchase/phone confirmation number is NOT valid proof to perform hunting activities. To receive licenses/tags instantly, visit a sporting license issuing agent location.
The 2020-21 season licenses and deer management permits went on sale Aug. 10. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of the next year annually.
Fishing Licenses &
Recreational Marine Fishing Registry
When making an online transaction you will automatically be sent an email with your license upon completion of the sale. You can log into your online profile at any time to reprint a copy of your fishing or marine registry.
When making a phone transaction, a confirmation number will be given to you that can be used as valid proof of your fishing or marine registry.
Trapping Licenses
Same protocol as fishing licenses.
For children 15 and younger, a parent or legal guardian must assist with purchases to validate information.
Deer Management Permits
DMPs are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale.
The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply. The 2020 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30409.html, through license-issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332. Detailed information on Deer Management Permits and this fall’s Deer Season Forecast are available at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/6403.html and www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/37304.html.
The new Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, which provides an easy-to-read compendium of all pertinent rules and regulations, is available at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.html. A summary of hunting and trapping regulations is currently available at license issuing agents, and copies of the full hunting and trapping regulations guide will be available at license issuing agents beginning Sept. 1.
Canada goose season
The fall hunting seasons starts in eight days. The seasons and bag limits are similar to last year, with a few noteworthy changes to keep in mind.
In upstate New York, the early-nuisance Canada goose season begins Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 25. There is a 15-bird-per-day bag limit per person. The only exception is the Lake Champlain Region, where the daily limit is eight birds.
During the early season, shooting hours are slightly extended to allow for a half-hour before sunrise to half-hour after sunset, except where other waterfowl seasons are open (such as with some of the youth hunt weekends in the Northeast and Southeast regions).
The regular season in most of Western New York is Oct. 24 to Jan. 9. The daily limit is five birds. The West-Central Area has a split season: Oct. 24 to Nov. 8 and Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. The daily limit is two birds.
If this appears to be confusing, it is. The complete waterfowl seasons with all dates and bag limits are listed at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html#Canada.