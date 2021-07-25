Sodus Point in Wayne County was a busy port during the 2021 Sodus Pro-Am, as boats from different harbors were in town for tournament competition. The week started July 14 with $1,000-a-day action and Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern Big Fish Friday. The main event was July 17-18, with 62 teams entered for bragging rights fishing Lake Ontario waters.
Team A-Tom-Mik took first place in the Pro Division. The four-person team has been competing in tournaments for four years. Team leader Tom Allen said they arrived in Sodus Point July 14, and pre-fished waters from Sodus Bay east to Port Bay.
“We really didn’t change our plans during the tournament,” Allen said. “On Friday we worked 100-150 feet and stayed in the same area during the main event.”
Allen, who owns A-Tom-Mik Manufacturing in Oswego, home of the famous Tournament Series flies, meat rigs and cut bait, said they used mostly meat rigs to catch their salmon.
The first-day score for Team A-Tom-Mik was 12 fish with a total weight of 147.05, giving them the No. 1 spot with an overall score of 267.05. Scores are based on 10 points per fish and one point per pound.
Day one of the tournament found the teams competing on an unusually flat Lake Ontario. It was “fishable.” With no small-craft warnings from the Coast Guard, a complete day of competition was in the record books.
The second day was a different story. It was a washout, with nasty Northeast winds creating havoc on Lake Ontario.
The Sodus Pro-Am Committee canceled Sunday, and the A-Tom-Mik Team took the $7,700 top prize.
“I love this event,” Allen said, noting that we splitting the winnings with his team. “We look forward to the Sodus Pro-Am every year. The hospitality surrounding Sodus Point is fantastic.”
In the Amateur Division Mike Nardone and his Warship team took first place with a score of 171.3.
“On (July 15) we concentrated on water between Port Bay and Fair Haven,” Nardone said.
After pre-fishing that area, Warship decided to troll west from Sodus Bay.
“We stayed in 150-200 feet of water,” Nardone said. “We had our six kings, but couldn’t get a lake trout.”
The Amateur Division parameters are seven fish: six of the silver variety (salmon, steelhead and brown trout), plus one lake trout.
“We caught all our fish on A-Tom-Mik meat rigs,” Nardone said.
With the second-day cancellation, Nardone and his group took the $5,000 purse. The five-member team will split the money.
“With the 2021 Sodus Pro-Am in the books, we would like to thank all the anglers who competed this year,” tournament committee representative Matt LeClair said. “We hope everyone enjoyed their time in Sodus and we look forward to having you back next year.”
Next year’s Sodus Pro-Am is set for July 16-17.
“We are looking at the possibility of another division for next year,” tournament Director Tim Habecker said. “So many people have approached me saying that they would love to fish the Pro-Am; however, they don’t have the big boats to participate. We are thinking about having an Aluminum Boat Division which would enable them to compete.
“Everyone had a great time. There were 320 people in town for this contest. What a great boost to tourism for Sodus Point.”
In addition to Captain Jack’s, Fat Nancy’s, Screwy Louie’s, A-Tom-Mik, Familiar Bite, Davenports Bait and Tackle, the Sodus Bay Sportsmen’s Club, and Krenzer Marine sponsored this year’s contest.
Find the complete leaderboard with catches and scores at www.facebook.com/SodusProAm/. In addition, there are video and group shots from the event.
Merlin app adds sound identification
I first heard the liquid sound of a veery in 1972, when I lived in New Hampshire. I was working for the Boston Globe in circulation. My days off were Thursday and Friday.
It was a pressure job, and I needed those quiet days to “chill out.” Chilling was a buzzword in the early 1970s. There were other important novelty words back then, but I won’t belabor that vocabulary.
Anyway … I had a secret spot I called Lennon’s Pond, which I dubbed because of my favorite Beatle, the man that could sing rock-and-roll.
I walked around with a camera and binoculars bouncing off my stomach. Barefoot and shirtless, I resembled a creature that would be labeled a back woods animal of some sort.
One Thursday I heard a sound like no other. Not a good rock-and-roll song, but the liquid, spiraling song of a bird.
I’ll cut to the chase. I played all of my National Geographic 78 records trying to ID the songster. It was a veery, a small North American thrush species. By the way, how many of you know what a 78 rpm record is or what it looks like?
Let’s jump ahead 49 years (egad, that’s a tough number to look at).
I kept hearing a different sound all summer and couldn’t identify the songster. Then, I used the new sound button on Merlin, the Cornell University app for birders like me.
Bingo. It was the call of the veery.
The moral of this quaint tale is this: Use the new application to enhance your birding adventures. It’s never too late to learn.
More on Merlin: Part of the mission of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology is to help people find the answer to “What’s that bird?” We know sorting through a massive field guide, and using search engines and other resources, can make it really challenging to figure out what you just saw.
Merlin is designed to be a coach for bird watchers at every level. Merlin asks you the same questions that an expert birder would ask to help solve a mystery bird sighting. Notice that date and location are Merlin’s first and most important questions. It takes years of experience in the field to know what species are expected at a given location and date. Merlin shares this knowledge with you based on more than 800 million sightings submitted to eBird from birders around the world.
Merlin also asks you to describe the color, size and behavior of the bird you saw. Because no two people describe birds the same way, Merlin presents a shortlist of possible species based on descriptions from Cornell Lab experts as well as thousands of bird enthusiasts who helped “teach” Merlin by participating in online activities. They’ve contributed more than 3 million descriptors to help Merlin match your input with the most likely birds. When you identify a species and click “This is My Bird,” Merlin also saves your record to help improve its future performance.
Some people experience birds through the viewfinder of their camera, and putting a name to the bird they just photographed can be both rewarding and educational. The photo ID feature in Merlin allows anyone with a camera to snap a photo and get a list of suggestions. Photo ID is yet another method to help you identify the birds you encounter.
Merlin was launched in 2014 with the goal of adding more species and more features in time. New to Merlin is ID by sound.
Who’s singing? Simply hold out your phone, tap record, and you’ll get suggestions in real time, along with recordings of suggested species you can play to compare with what you’re hearing to confirm the ID.
Learn bird sounds. Merlin uses thousands of recordings to learn the vocalizations of each bird species. Watch as suggestions appear and note the pitch and pattern of each bird singing.
Identifying birds by sound is tricky. Some birds sound very similar, and the best way to learn is to see the bird that is singing.
A suggestion from Merlin is just the beginning. You decide if Merlin suggestions are a good match for your bird. Make sure to compare your bird with Merlin’s example sounds and species details.
Download the Merlin app at https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/download/.
Giant smallmouth leads youth derby
Parker Williamson, 11, landed a 6-pound smallmouth bass while fishing with his family on Sodus Bay. By doing so, he took the lead in the Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby Species Challenge for the Smallmouth Division.
Awards and prizes are given to anglers in places 1-10, as well as awards in the Merchants Challenge and Al Shultz Memorial.
More than 100 young anglers have registered for the event thus far.
The derby wraps up next Saturday(July 31). The Wayne County Federation of Sportsman’s Club and Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District invites all to the McDonald’s Awards Ceremony Aug. 15 at the Sodus Point Fire Hall, where Nancy Wilkes will hand out awards. All anglers receive a T-shirt. There will be hot dogs and refreshments, a 50-50 raffle, and many baskets provided by local tackle shops and area businesses.
To register for the youth derby, look for QR codes at your favorite bait or boating location, or visit https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.