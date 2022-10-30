I realize it’s old news, however I must “pipe-in” with my take on the crooks that cheated during a recent walleye tournament on Lake Erie. I was tournament director for the Wayne County Pro-Am for nine years. Wayne hooked-up with Niagara, Orleans, and Oswego Counties to offer a four-port fishing event that, not only were competitive to the teams trolling the waters of Lake Ontario, but brought a whole lot of tourist dollars to each location.

The competition was intense, and each port worked together to insure a fair event. Some of the rules to achieve this goal were: Each team had to provide a person to be an observer. That observer was randomly chosen to spend the day on another team’s boat. Upon entering the port at exactly 2 p.m. (committee member was at the pier) they had to stay with the catch until it was turned over to the pre-check station. Teams had to be in the pre-check line by 3 p.m. given them time to secure their boat.

If the teams didn’t make the pier head by 2 p.m. they were disqualified (DQ) for the day. The Pro-Ams were two-day events.

During one of the events a team made the pier by 2 p.m. but missed the 3 p.m. deadline for the pre-check. They were DQed.

They later told me that had motor troubles; however, everyone had my phone number for any emergencies, and I told them they should have called.

I found out later they were “bar hopping” around Sodus Bay.

So…my long-winded point is that most fishing tournaments involve anglers that like the competition and camaraderie. Sometimes the purse money doesn’t even cover the costs of fishing the tourneys.

Most fishing tournaments have rules and regulations and the organizers try their best to eliminate cheaters and they are usually caught. They just don’t make any headlines.

The Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) championship is where the two anglers were caught cheating. The LEWT is a well-organized fishing competition, and the director noticed the fish entered by the two were heavier than anything that came to the scales. They were heavier because of the lead weights stuffed into the fish.

Because of social media the cheaters made all news outlets, and now the good news.

On Oct. 12, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that the county grand jury returned indictments on the two frauds.

Cheaters during fishing tournaments are seduced by the pay-out, however they also like the attention. Why? Because they are very insecure individuals.

Land Donation Secures Over 1,000 Feet of Seneca Lake ShorelineThe Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss, who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.

Two non-contiguous parcels comprise the 30 acres, set in an agricultural landscape on the northeastern side of Seneca Lake. A 10-acre wooded shoreline parcel is separated by a rail line from 20 additional acres that features woodlands, brush, and a farm field. The property’s natural shoreline is of particular significance for fish and wildlife.

The FLLT intends to manage the property as the Kriss Family Nature Preserve. Due to the site’s limited access by land, public access will be by boat only at this time. Protecting undeveloped shoreline is one of the organization’s top strategies for safeguarding water quality and providing public access to our region’s lakeshores.

Other FLLT-protected lands in the area include the Bishop Nature Preserve, which provides access to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail, as well as the Kashong Conservation Area, which is owned and managed by the Town of Geneva.

“We are grateful for this tremendous gift to the Land Trust, the community, and Seneca Lake,” said Land Trust Executive Director Andy Zepp. “Undeveloped shoreline is scarce in the Finger Lakes and it’s so important for wildlife and the health of the lake.”

By collaborating cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 46 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 172 properties that remain in private ownership.

The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.

Information on the region’s premier destinations for outdoor recreation, including the Finger Lakes National Forest, may be found at www.gofingerlakes.org, a resource created by the FLLT to encourage people to get outdoors. Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at http://www.fllt.org.

Upcoming Free Fishing DayDuring Free Fishing Days/Weekends, anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State and no fishing license is required! All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply.

Mark your calendar — Free Fishing Day — Nov. 11, 2022

Ideas for Free Fishing Days

Try fishing for the first time.

Haven’t fished in a while? Remember the joy of catching a fish again for free!

Become an ambassador to the sport; take a friend fishing for the first time.

Invite a friend to New York to fish.

Take a spouse or significant other fishing.

Take the family fishing...and don’t forget the grandparents!

Lake Ontario Webinar

What: Searching for What You Can’t See — Chemicals in Lake Ontario webinar.

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET

Where: The event will be hosted on Zoom —

This is part of the Let’s Talk Lake Ontario webinar series and will provide an overview of: chemical contaminants in the Great Lakes, how toxic chemicals in Lake Ontario fish are monitored and measured, and current research on microplastics in Lake Ontario, and Canadian regulations to manage the issue.

Audience questions will be welcome. Information will also be provided about how people at home and in their communities can prevent harmful chemicals from ending up in Lake Ontario. This event is organized by the Lake Ontario Outreach and Engagement subcommittee.

Operation Green Night — Orleans County You snag…You get CaughtBetween Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, ECOs from across the state participated in ‘Operation Green Night,’ a detail targeting illegal salmon fishing in Orleans County. The Officers used marked and unmarked units, thermal and night vision equipment, and undercover tactics to conduct compliance checks. The ECOs responded to several complaints of snagging, trespassing, and illegal fishing. During the three-day detail, ECOs issued multiple violations across the county for failure to have a freshwater fishing license, illegal tackle, failure to release foul-hooked fish, and trespassing in restricted areas.