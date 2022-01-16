Covid-19 has impacted everyone in so many ways. Concerts have been canceled, some sports events are on hold, gatherings for family and friends are limited in numbers, and indoor functions follow the rules established by the CDC and adopted by New York state.
This is the season for outdoor trade shows, and promoters and exhibitors are obeying the rules to protect the attendees for their events.
The following list features the outdoor shows that have been favorites for Finger Lakes residents. Some already have been canceled for 2022, but a few are scheduled with the proper safety requirements in place.
During a phone conservation with Tim Andrus on Wednesday he told me the New York Sportsmen’s Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds in suburban Syracuse is still a go.
“The Sportsmen’s Expo is happening, and I’ll see everyone there,” the host of “Rush Outdoors” proclaimed.
Andrus will be giving seminars during the entire weekend.
The show is Jan. 28-30.
The web page for the show touts “They have what you’re looking for. Our expertise producing other Sportsman’s Expos will provide the outdoorsmen a weekend of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, travel and entertainment for hunters, fisherman and outdoor enthusiasts. The New York Sportsman’s Expo is Syracuse’s and Central New York’s Premier Sportsman’s Expo.”
The web page is www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.
Among the shows that plan to go ahead as scheduled:
• The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pa, is returning in 2022 with a nine-day expo celebrating hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions that are treasured by millions of Americans and their families. The show features over 1,100 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs to archery to art — all covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. The jam-packed schedule also includes country concerts, fundraising dinners, speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, and demonstrations.
The show is Feb. 5-13 at the PA Farm Show Complex.
All information and a list of exhibitors is on www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
• The Western New York Sport and Travel Show is March 10-13 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Show hours are 12 noon to 8 p.m. March 10-11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13. Admission is $10, although children 10 and younger get in free.
The following shows have been canceled:
• The Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo was set for Feb. 17-20 at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls. The 2023 event is planned for Feb. 16-19. For additional information, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
• The World Fishing & Outdoor Expo (Suffern Show) had been scheduled for March 3-6 at Rockland Community College. The 2023 show is planned for March 2-5.
ECOs stay busy
A collaborative investigation involving state Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Tonawanda Police Department led to numerous charges for two unnamed Wayne County poachers.
Following an investigation, the poachers were charged with several violations of Environmental Conservation Law, including three misdemeanors. Each will pay a $1,000 penalty and face revocation of their hunting privileges.
The investigation began Dec. 6, when ECO Shea Mathis received information that two individuals had taken large bucks in a closed area of Erie County in the town of Tonawanda. The suspects had posted videos of their hunts and photos of the deer on Facebook.
A local wildlife photographer familiar with the poached deer met Mathis and Tonawanda PD Officer Mark Ansel in the area where the deer may have been shot. After hours of searching, the group was able to determine the exact location of where one of the suspects posed with his deer and found blood and deer hair at that location. They also were able to determine the approximate location of where the second deer was shot, based on the video footage.
Facebook posts also lead Mathis to the taxidermist where the racks were located, in Monroe County. The racks were collected as evidence by ECO Eoin Snowden.
Armed with this information and the photographic evidence, Mathis and Lt. Kevin Thomas drove to Wayne County to interview the suspects. During the interviews both suspects admitted to taking the deer illegally in Erie County and tagging them as if they were shot in Monroe County. One of the suspects also admitted to shooting his buck with a rifle.
Hunting deer with a rifle is illegal in Erie County.
The suspects were charged with the misdemeanor offenses of taking deer in a closed area, illegally taking whitetail deer, and hunting deer with a rifle in a non-rifle county, along with a violation of failing to properly tag the deer.
The DEC encourages anyone who suspects environmental violations, including illegal hunting, to contact its Division of Law Enforcement’s 24-hour dispatch at 1-844-332-3267.