Outdoor trade shows — like everything else — were affected dramatically by Covid-19. Many canceled events two years ago, and some tough restrictions hindered vendors and the public attending shows during 2022.
For the 2023 season, normalcy has returned to these winter events. There will be safety measures in place, although it will seem more like “show time.”
Web pages and social media have showcased outfitters and charter captains, but the best way to book a serious trip is to meet the people that take you in the woods or on the water. Nothing compares with shaking the hand of the person that you book for your important adventure.
Be sure you keep checking the outdoor show’s web pages as they add attractions and exhibitors.
Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events:
The Syracuse Show
The New York Sportsman’s Expo, which is Jan. 27-29 in the New York State Fairgrounds’ Exposition Center in suburban Syracuse, provides outdoor lovers a weekend of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, travel and entertainment for hunters, fisherman and enthusiasts.
Show hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 28, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29.
See https://www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com/ for more.
The Niagara Show
The Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo is designed by fishermen for fishermen with the simple goal of promoting and teaching fishing. Now in its eighth year, it has become a can’t-miss annual event for thousands.
Between the “Teaching Fishing” component that provides attendees with 300-plus hours of “Fishing Education” and the 170 booths of fishing exhibitors, this is the largest freshwater fishing show in New York state and among the biggest anywhere in the Great Lakes. From walleye and bass to salmon and trout; from perch to piers, stream casters to trolling nuts; from fly fishing to youth fishing; from marine electronics to boat rigging; from fishing boats to kayak fishing — there is something for every angler.
The highlight of this event are the seminars. Learn from the experts who are in the angling business.
The show is Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
See https://niagarafishingexpo.com/ for more.
The Harrisburg Show
The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event in Harrisburg, Pa., that celebrates hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families.
The show features more than 1,000 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs, and archery to art, covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. Not to mention, there is a jam-packed schedule including speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations, and much more.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6-10.
See https://www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org/ for more.
The Springfield Show
The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show is Feb. 24-26 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass.
Complete information for the 2023 expo is not yet available. Check https://www.osegsportsmens.com/ in the coming weeks to find out more.
The Hamburg Show
The WNY Sport & Travel Expo is set for March 10-12 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.
This is an outdoor show that features fishing, hunting, camping and special attractions for the youngsters and the adults.
Daily admission is $10. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.
Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12.
See https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/ for more.
Look for those wildlife tracks
Now is a great time to search for winter tracks or other animal signs visible in the snow. While we don’t have snow right now, this is the Finger Lakes Region, and it will be snowing again soon.
When we do have the white coating, you will be amazed what goes on behind your back. Tracking wildlife by paw prints in the snow is fun. You will be a detective and figure out what animals have been walking through your yard or across a trail.
Here are a few tips to get you started:
• Snow conditions can make a difference in a track’s appearance — wet snow captures a print better than powdery snow.
• Members in the dog family (coyote, fox, or dogs) will usually leave claw prints above the toes, while the cat family (bobcat, house cat) will not. You should see four toes on both front and back feet for both families.
• Rodents, such as squirrels, chipmunks, mice, muskrats, and voles, usually have four toes on the front feet and five on the back. Claws may or may not be seen.
• Bring a notebook, camera, or field guide with you.
• Sometimes an animal’s droppings, or scat, can help you identify it — a rabbit’s looks like small balls of sawdust.